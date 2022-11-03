Cheap Car Insurance in Hawaii (2022)

Hawaii Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Many things can affect your rates, but your driving record and accident history are two of the biggest factors. If you have a clean driving record, you can expect your rates to be lower than they would be if you were involved in a car accident. Other things, such as DUIs and speeding tickets, can also affect rates.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Hawaii

Often, the cheapest auto insurance rates go to motorists identified as good drivers. To be included in this category, you will want to maintain a clean driving record and avoid any issues such as tickets or accidents. Customers who are considered good drivers can expect to pay the following rates.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Farmers $93 Midvale Home & Auto $119

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Hawaii

Having a DUI on your driving record can cause concern for insurance companies. Since most insurance providers use risk factors to set rates, having a DUI will classify you as high-risk and result in a higher monthly premium. Below is a list of quotes you can expect to see if you have a DUI in your driving history.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Farmers $139 Midvale Home & Auto $190

SR-22 Insurance in Hawaii

If a driver is convicted of a serious traffic violation, such as reckless driving, a hit-and-run, or a DUI, Hawaii law could require them to obtain an SR-22 insurance form. This form provides legal proof that a driver carries the state minimum liability insurance. Should you need an SR-22, the following companies are often the best place to start.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Hawaii

Hawaii is among 12 states considered no-fault states, which means that your insurance has to cover your damages from an accident even if it was another driver’s fault. Since this is the case, multiple accidents in your driving history can qualify you as a high-risk driver and result in higher premiums. Use the table below to see how an accident can affect your monthly rates.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Farmers $140 Midvale Home & Auto $206

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Hawaii

We all have been guilty of driving above the speed limit. Whether you were running late for work or had an appointment to get to—receiving a speeding ticket could mean higher monthly rates. If you do receive a speeding ticket, you should consider getting a quote from one of the following insurance providers.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Farmers $154 Midvale Home & Auto $175

