Cheap Car Insurance in Hawaii (2022)

Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Hawaii
Not only do Hawaii drivers get to enjoy sunshine and the beach, but they also have some of the lowest auto insurance rates in the country. On average, Hawaiians will pay $122 a month for state minimum car insurance. While this average is a good number to judge quotes against, you should compare personalized quotes with Insurify to find out how much you could be paying.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Hawaii is $122 per month, or $1,464 annually.
Farmers is the cheapest provider we found in Hawaii, with average premiums of $108 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Hawaii
How much is car insurance in Hawaii?
The average cost of car insurance in Hawaii is $122 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Every driver is after cheap auto insurance coverage, but it isn’t always easy to find. For motorists living in Hawaii, one insurance provider consistently provides low average rates—Farmers. Generally, policyholders pay insurance premiums of $108 per month. Below is a list of other auto insurance companies that offer some of the best rates in the state.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$108
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$134
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Hawaii
One component of your auto insurance policy is liability insurance. Liability coverage will assist in paying for any injuries or property damage that occurs to another person from an accident where you were at fault. Here are a few of the best cheap car insurance companies that offer liability coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$66
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$69
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Hawaii
A full-coverage policy is a great option for drivers who want auto insurance that provides the highest level of coverage. It provides liability insurance and has the added protection of collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Below are a couple of the companies you should consider if you are thinking about purchasing full-coverage car insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$130
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$149
Best Car Insurance in Hawaii
There are several ways to rank the best Hawaii auto insurance companies. Insurify utilizes an Insurify Composite Score (ICS) to determine which providers offer the best value to customers. The table below showcases the best car insurance companies in Hawaii and the average monthly rate you can expect to pay.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|85
|$108
Hawaii Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Many things can affect your rates, but your driving record and accident history are two of the biggest factors. If you have a clean driving record, you can expect your rates to be lower than they would be if you were involved in a car accident. Other things, such as DUIs and speeding tickets, can also affect rates.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Hawaii
Often, the cheapest auto insurance rates go to motorists identified as good drivers. To be included in this category, you will want to maintain a clean driving record and avoid any issues such as tickets or accidents. Customers who are considered good drivers can expect to pay the following rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$93
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$119
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Hawaii
Having a DUI on your driving record can cause concern for insurance companies. Since most insurance providers use risk factors to set rates, having a DUI will classify you as high-risk and result in a higher monthly premium. Below is a list of quotes you can expect to see if you have a DUI in your driving history.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$139
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$190
SR-22 Insurance in Hawaii
If a driver is convicted of a serious traffic violation, such as reckless driving, a hit-and-run, or a DUI, Hawaii law could require them to obtain an SR-22 insurance form. This form provides legal proof that a driver carries the state minimum liability insurance. Should you need an SR-22, the following companies are often the best place to start.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Hawaii
Hawaii is among 12 states considered no-fault states, which means that your insurance has to cover your damages from an accident even if it was another driver’s fault. Since this is the case, multiple accidents in your driving history can qualify you as a high-risk driver and result in higher premiums. Use the table below to see how an accident can affect your monthly rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$140
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$206
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Hawaii
We all have been guilty of driving above the speed limit. Whether you were running late for work or had an appointment to get to—receiving a speeding ticket could mean higher monthly rates. If you do receive a speeding ticket, you should consider getting a quote from one of the following insurance providers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$154
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$175
Hawaii Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Drivers in Hawaii won’t have to worry about their credit rating affecting their overall auto insurance rates. State law forbids insurance companies from using credit history as a factor when setting annual premium rates. This means that drivers who have a poor rating will have the same average rates as drivers with an excellent rating—barring other factors.
Hawaii Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Even though the first couple of years of driving is an exciting period, teen drivers and young drivers often contend with higher average monthly rates. As drivers gain more experience, insurance companies often offer better rates. For instance, drivers in their 20s pay $24 more per month for auto insurance than those in their 80s.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$112
|Under 25
|$123
|20s
|$125
|30s
|$115
|40s
|$116
|50s
|$110
|60s
|$113
|70s
|$108
|80+
|$101
Car Insurance Rates in Hawaii Cities
Regardless of where you live in Hawaii, most cities feature auto insurance rates well below the national average of $139 per month. Locations such as Kihei, Kahului, and Wailuku offer monthly averages of $30–$40 less. Use the chart below to see the average monthly quote in your city.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Honolulu
|$114
|Hilo
|$113
|‘Ewa Beach
|$138
|Wai‘anae
|$121
|Kailua Kona
|$117
|Waipahu
|$113
|Wailuku
|$107
|Kailua
|$123
|Kihei
|$99
|Kapolei
|$124
|Mililani
|$116
|Kane‘ohe
|$121
|Kahului
|$105
Hawaii Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Hawaii is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Hawaii will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Hawaii.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Hawaii
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Hawaii roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Hawaii[1] are:
$20,000 per person for bodily injury
$40,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Hawaii is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Hawaii DMV Information
As a driver in Hawaii, you must have an updated driver’s license and the proper documentation for your vehicle. This often means you will need to regularly maintain or renew your vehicle’s tags. In addition to these services, the Hawaii DMV also offers the following services:
Special license examinations for driving motorcycles, commercial trucks, and noncommercial trucks
Defensive driving courses and certifications
Vehicle registration renewal
Transferring of vehicle title to another party
Public Transportation in Hawaii
If you are looking for alternatives to driving in Hawaii, your best option is to take the bus. Since Hawaii doesn’t offer transportation via trains, subways, or trams, riding by bus is generally the only way to get around. The good news is that Hawaii has invested heavily in the bus systems and offers excellent options on each of the four major islands.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Hawaii
Regardless of whether you are searching for an auto insurance policy that meets the state’s minimum requirements or a full-coverage policy, you will want to shop around before purchasing. The first couple of quotes you receive often won’t be the cheapest, which is why it is important to review multiple quotes before selecting coverage.
Insurify makes the shopping process quick and easy. Thanks to an interactive platform that provides a list of quotes on a single page, you can quickly review policies within a matter of seconds. See what policies you qualify for today.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - Cheap Car Insurance in Hawaii
As a driver in Hawaii, you must carry car insurance by state law. To meet the minimum coverage requirements, you will need a policy that offers the following components—property damage liability, bodily injury liability, uninsured motorist bodily injury, and personal injury protection.
There are many ways to find cheap car insurance in Hawaii. While many drivers start with large insurers, such as Liberty Mutual, Progressive, State Farm and GEICO, the truth is that regional providers often have low rates, too. To ensure that you get the best rates possible, use a platform like Insurify, where you can compare multiple quotes on a single page.
Hawaii auto insurance rates are much lower than the national average, and drivers can expect to pay an average of around $122 per month for a car insurance policy. However, several factors can bring down the rates even further, including discounts.
Even though the rates in Hawaii are among the lowest in the country, certain factors can drive the price up. For instance, location, driving history, age, risky driving behaviors, and the type of vehicle you drive can all cause your premiums to increase.
Since Hawaii is a no-fault state, personal injury protection is required. Having the insurance will help cover lost income, medical expenses, and injuries from a car crash.
Insurify Insights
How Hawaii Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Hawaii below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Hawaii drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Hawaii
#30
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#44
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#26
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#8
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Hawaii is the #49 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #49
- Percent of drivers in Hawaii with an accident: 5.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Hawaii is the #26 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #26
- Percent of drivers in Hawaii with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Hawaii is the #42 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #42
- Percent of drivers in Hawaii with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Hawaii is the #41 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #41
- Percent of drivers in Hawaii with a rude driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Hawaii is the #30 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #30
- Percent of drivers in Hawaii with a speeding ticket: 7.9%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Hawaii is the #26 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #26
- Percent of drivers in Hawaii with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
