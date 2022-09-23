Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
If you’re a driver living in the 50th U.S. state, the good news is your car insurance likely costs less than what drivers in other states pay. Hawaii car insurance costs an average of $87 per month, significantly less than the national average rate of $155 per month.
Insurance companies might have cheaper car insurance in Hawaii because the Aloha State has stricter traffic laws to curb distracted driving, a smaller population, and temperate weather conditions. These factors can contribute to lower average rates for everyone in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Hawaii is $63 per month for liability coverage and $111 per month for full coverage.
Teen drivers in Hawaii pay more than twice as much for car insurance as senior drivers.
Hawaii insurance companies can’t use your credit score to determine your car insurance premiums.[1]
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Hawaii?
The average annual rate for minimum liability coverage in Hawaii is $761, or $63 per month. The average annual rate for full-coverage car insurance in the state is $1,330, or $111 per month.
However, your rates may vary based on individual factors, the amount of coverage you need, your driving record, and more.
Insurify uses proprietary data to calculate average premiums in the U.S. to help drivers compare and buy car insurance. Average car insurance rates by insurance companies in Hawaii aren’t available at this time, but understanding what affects your premiums and how to shop for car insurance quotes can help you find the best coverage for your situation.
Average Hawaii car insurance rates by age
Insurance companies look at your age to assess your driving experience and likely driving behavior. For example, drivers younger than 25 generally have less driving experience and demonstrate an increased risk of reckless driving.
As expected, young drivers experience more expensive premiums, with teen drivers having the highest rates. Once drivers gain experience and hit their 30s, they start to have less expensive premiums, with drivers in their 60s paying the lowest rates.
In contrast, drivers in their 70s begin to see elevated rates. Age-related factors like declined physical functions and an increased risk of sustaining serious injuries in a car accident make older drivers costly to insure.[2]
Here’s how Hawaii’s average car insurance rates change by driver age.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Hawaii
Men experience higher auto insurance rates than women for several reasons.
On average, men drive more, which increases the likelihood of an accident occurring. Men also tend to engage in risky driving behaviors more often than women.[3] Reckless driving like speeding and driving under the influence (DUI) lead to higher accident rates and more severe crashes.
Hawaii auto insurance companies evaluate your age and gender in tandem to determine your rates. For example, Insurify data finds that older females have the cheapest car insurance policies in Hawaii.
Age
Male
Female
16
$205
$195
35
$102
$98
50
$80
$77
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Hawaii
A driving incident refers to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other traffic violations. An incident on your record signals to insurance companies that you’re at greater risk of a future accident than drivers with clean driving records. Insurance companies account for this risk by charging you more for your insurance policy.
The severity of the incident can affect how much your car insurance in Hawaii increases. For example: Hawaii car insurance companies charge more, on average, for drivers with severe incidents like DUIs on their record than they do for drivers with speeding tickets.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$63
$111
With accident
$84
$148
With speeding ticket
$95
$210
With DUI
$119
$210
Average Hawaii car insurance rates by marital status
Married couples typically take advantage of multi-vehicle, multi-policy, and home insurance discounts, saving them money on their policy. In addition, adding good drivers to your auto policy will likely lower your car insurance premiums.
The table below shows how married couples in Hawaii pay slightly less for car insurance than single drivers.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$61
$103
Single
$63
$107
Hawaii car insurance FAQs
Check out Insurify’s guide on car insurance discounts and the answers to frequently asked questions about the average cost of car insurance in Hawaii.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Hawaii?
The average cost of car insurance in Hawaii is $63 per month for liability coverage and $111 per month for full coverage.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Hawaii?
The cheapest car insurance company in Hawaii is Midvale Home & Auto. It offers liability car insurance at $69 monthly and full-coverage at $127 monthly. However, the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on your unique situation and needs.
The best way to find car insurance coverage at your desired price is by comparing car insurance quotes from at least three auto insurance companies. You can also use discounts, bundle insurance products, and choose a higher deductible to get the lowest rates.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Hawaii?
Yes. Insurers look at accident and crime rates, weather patterns, and population density to determine whether drivers within a county will file more claims. If you live in a high-risk area, you can expect higher rates than drivers in a low-risk area.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Hawaii?
The best car insurance companies in Hawaii include GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm. But ultimately, the best insurer for you depends on your coverage needs, driver profile, and budget. Evaluating a company’s reputation, affordability, and coverage options will help you find the best policy for you.
What are the car insurance requirements in Hawaii?
Hawaii is a no-fault state, meaning you must have personal injury protection (PIP) to drive legally. PIP coverage pays for you and your passengers’ medical expenses, regardless of fault in a car accident.
These are the car insurance coverages you must have in Hawaii:[4]
Bodily injury liability coverage: $20,000 per person/$40,000 per accident
Property damage liability coverage: $10,000 per accident
PIP coverage: $10,000 per person
Uninsured motorist coverage: $20,000 per person
Underinsured motorist coverage: $20,000 per person
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
