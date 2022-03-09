Hawaii SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Hawaii?

Usually, insurance companies charge about $25 for filing the SR-22 with the state or DMV. In Hawaii, there's also a $20 reinstatement fee.

The good news is that Hawaii has the cheapest car insurance prices in the nation. So drivers with no violation start at the low rate of $113, and then the price gets kicked up by $37 to $150 per month on average. Although the increase is a 33 percent change, the final price is still cheaper than the premiums in most states.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $113 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $150 $37 ▴ 32.74% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.