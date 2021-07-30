Change of Address Checklist: Everything You Need to Move Smoothly

If you’re moving to a new address, does it make sense to make a change of address checklist? Definitely. Moving to a new home always requires way more than simply moving in, especially given that your new address is not automatically known to various service providers and government agencies.

Moving into a new place can be an exciting new chapter in anyone’s life. However, the whole process—from scouting new homes to finally moving in—can be labor-intensive and full of things you can do to make the transition more seamless. One extremely important thing you will need to do is change your address as it appears in all the places where people and agencies look to find you. While changing your address might not be the hardest thing to do, being thorough in updating your address can save you considerable headaches in the future.

