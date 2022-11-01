Compare car insurance quotes by driving history

Your driving history, which includes any previous accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs, gives insurers an indication of your risk and how likely you are to file a claim.

Typically, those with imperfect driving records are considered risky and are charged high car insurance rates. However, some companies specialize in insuring high-risk drivers and are more likely to provide them with affordable rates.

Quote Price by Driving Violation Clean record $198 Speeding Ticket $215 At-fault Accident $237 DUI $256

Compare car insurance quotes for drivers with a DUI

Drivers who have been caught driving under the influence typically have to pay 30 percent more for their car insurance policy compared to drivers with a clean driving record.

Those with a DUI may also find it difficult to find an insurance company willing to file an SR-22 form on their behalf. Check out some of the cheapest SR-22 insurance quotes below:

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare car insurance quotes for drivers with an accident on record

An at-fault accident on your record can lead to a 20% increase in your car insurance rates. However, some companies offer accident forgiveness programs to drivers with a clean record, which guarantees your rates will remain the same even after an accident.