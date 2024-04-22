How to Get Free, Accurate Car Insurance Quotes Online

How to get free car insurance quotes

Getting free car insurance quotes is easy. Once you’ve decided what kind of policy you’re looking for, Insurify will show you the best coverage options for your needs.

Here’s all you need to do to start getting your free quotes.

1. Gather information

First, gather your personal information. To get quotes from Insurify, you’ll need your:

Name

Age

Gender

Driver’s license

Driving record

ZIP code

Credit score

Marital status

Education level

Military status

Current insurer

Make, model, and year of your vehicle

Insurify uses this information to provide you with the most accurate quotes possible. You’ll also need to provide the amount of coverage you’re looking for and other vehicle information, such as the vehicle identification number (VIN).

2. Determine how much coverage you need

Every state, with the exception of New Hampshire, has minimum insurance requirements. But minimum coverage may not be sufficient to meet your needs. Knowing all the coverage options available is important before securing a policy.

Liability coverage Liability-only car insurance includes state minimums in bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. It may be adequate coverage for drivers who don’t drive much, have an older car, or can pay for damages out of pocket. Liability coverage is cheaper than full coverage, but it leaves you more financially exposed in the event of an incident. You’ll also have to cover your own vehicle damages and medical expenses in any accident you cause.

Full coverage Full-coverage car insurance provides more thorough protection. It includes the minimum liability coverage mandated by state laws as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. It’s good for people who drive frequently, often have passengers, or couldn’t afford to pay for damages out of pocket.

Collision coverage Collision coverage pays for damages to your car if you hit another object, such as a car, tree, fence, sign, or pole.

Comprehensive coverage Comprehensive coverage pays for any damages your vehicle suffers that aren’t related to a collision. This provides protection against severe weather, falling objects, vandalism, and more.

Other optional coverages Other coverages you may consider include personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments, uninsured motorist, roadside assistance, and gap insurance. These additional coverages can ensure you have thorough protection and that your policy limits are high enough that you won’t struggle to pay in the event of a covered accident. Depending on where you live, PIP, MedPay, or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage may be part of your state’s minimum requirements.

3. Compare car insurance quotes

Once you’ve gathered the necessary information and know how much coverage you want, you can input your data and compare quotes with Insurify. The process takes less than five minutes, and you’ll see all the available insurance companies and how much they’ll charge for your desired coverage.

Comparing quotes through Insurify is much more efficient than calling individual insurers or gathering quotes from each insurer you may be interested in. You’ll only need to input your information once with Insurify to receive rates from various companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 17 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Full Coverage Liability Only COUNTRY Financial 44 20 NJM 57 36 Hugo 62 49 Auto-Owners 82 38 Erie 95 57 Root 98 63 USAA 100 46 Mile Auto 107 57 State Farm 116 54 GEICO 119 54 Metromile 120 77 Safeco 126 68 Allstate 138 62 CSAA 142 90 Progressive 143 81 Clearcover 144 88 Mercury 154 84 National General 172 78 American Family 174 77 Elephant 178 99 The Hartford 181 116 Nationwide 186 85 State Auto 196 97 Travelers 197 90 Direct Auto 198 98 Shelter 199 110 Liberty Mutual 205 97 AssuranceAmerica 210 120 Dairyland 231 84 The General 247 115 Farmers 249 111 Chubb 251 116 GAINSCO 265 121 Anchor 270 104 21st Century 270 123 Foremost 278 137 Bristol West 289 129 Amica 290 177 Commonwealth Casualty 308 118 Infinity 328 200 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

4. Buy a car insurance policy

Once you’ve selected a policy, you can purchase it online, through the Insurify app, or over the phone with one of Insurify’s fully licensed agents. Your Insurify agent will help you through the entire process, answer any questions you have, and secure your policy in just minutes.