How to Get Free, Accurate Car Insurance Quotes Online

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.
Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Cheapest recent rates
Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $34/mo for liability only and $40/mo for full coverage.
*Quotes generated for Insurify users within the last 10 days. Last updated on April 24, 2024
Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from April 24, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
*Quotes generated for Insurify users within the last 10 days. Last updated on April 24, 2024
Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from April 24, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Insurify offers free car insurance quotes and has a team of knowledgeable insurance agents who can guide you through your insurance process.
With zero spam risk, you can compare car insurance quotes from more than 100 top insurers with Insurify in less than five minutes.
Quote comparison is the best way to save money on car insurance.
Redefining insurance shopping for over 10 years
For more than a decade, Insurify has lived up to its mission: make it quick and easy to compare quotes and find the best price on auto, home, and life insurance.
100M
quotes offered
Our customers have compared 100 million+ car insurance quotes to unlock their best rates.
$44M
in savings
Insurify shoppers lowered their annual premiums by up to $717 for a combined $44 million in savings.
0 spam
calls or emails
We hate spam, too. You’ll never get it from us and we’ll always protect your information.
Insurify has been featured in
How to get free car insurance quotes
Getting free car insurance quotes is easy. Once you’ve decided what kind of policy you’re looking for, Insurify will show you the best coverage options for your needs.
Here’s all you need to do to start getting your free quotes.
1. Gather information
First, gather your personal information. To get quotes from Insurify, you’ll need your:
Name
Age
Gender
Driver’s license
Driving record
ZIP code
Credit score
Marital status
Education level
Military status
Current insurer
Make, model, and year of your vehicle
Insurify uses this information to provide you with the most accurate quotes possible. You’ll also need to provide the amount of coverage you’re looking for and other vehicle information, such as the vehicle identification number (VIN).
2. Determine how much coverage you need
Every state, with the exception of New Hampshire, has minimum insurance requirements. But minimum coverage may not be sufficient to meet your needs. Knowing all the coverage options available is important before securing a policy.
Liability coverage
Liability-only car insurance includes state minimums in bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. It may be adequate coverage for drivers who don’t drive much, have an older car, or can pay for damages out of pocket.
Liability coverage is cheaper than full coverage, but it leaves you more financially exposed in the event of an incident. You’ll also have to cover your own vehicle damages and medical expenses in any accident you cause.
Full coverage
Full-coverage car insurance provides more thorough protection. It includes the minimum liability coverage mandated by state laws as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. It’s good for people who drive frequently, often have passengers, or couldn’t afford to pay for damages out of pocket.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damages to your car if you hit another object, such as a car, tree, fence, sign, or pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for any damages your vehicle suffers that aren’t related to a collision. This provides protection against severe weather, falling objects, vandalism, and more.
Other optional coverages
Other coverages you may consider include personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments, uninsured motorist, roadside assistance, and gap insurance. These additional coverages can ensure you have thorough protection and that your policy limits are high enough that you won’t struggle to pay in the event of a covered accident. Depending on where you live, PIP, MedPay, or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage may be part of your state’s minimum requirements.
3. Compare car insurance quotes
Once you’ve gathered the necessary information and know how much coverage you want, you can input your data and compare quotes with Insurify. The process takes less than five minutes, and you’ll see all the available insurance companies and how much they’ll charge for your desired coverage.
Comparing quotes through Insurify is much more efficient than calling individual insurers or gathering quotes from each insurer you may be interested in. You’ll only need to input your information once with Insurify to receive rates from various companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Wednesday, April 17 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
44
20
NJM
57
36
Hugo
62
49
Auto-Owners
82
38
Erie
95
57
Root
98
63
USAA
100
46
Mile Auto
107
57
State Farm
116
54
GEICO
119
54
Metromile
120
77
Safeco
126
68
Allstate
138
62
CSAA
142
90
Progressive
143
81
Clearcover
144
88
Mercury
154
84
National General
172
78
American Family
174
77
Elephant
178
99
The Hartford
181
116
Nationwide
186
85
State Auto
196
97
Travelers
197
90
Direct Auto
198
98
Shelter
199
110
Liberty Mutual
205
97
AssuranceAmerica
210
120
Dairyland
231
84
The General
247
115
Farmers
249
111
Chubb
251
116
GAINSCO
265
121
Anchor
270
104
21st Century
270
123
Foremost
278
137
Bristol West
289
129
Amica
290
177
Commonwealth Casualty
308
118
Infinity
328
200
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
4. Buy a car insurance policy
Once you’ve selected a policy, you can purchase it online, through the Insurify app, or over the phone with one of Insurify’s fully licensed agents. Your Insurify agent will help you through the entire process, answer any questions you have, and secure your policy in just minutes.
Compare Car Insurance Rates
Find affordable liability coverage for as little as $104/mo.
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
5 ways to get cheaper car insurance
Here are five things you can do to secure cheap car insurance:
Maintain a clean driving record. A blemish-free driving history is one of the best ways to keep your car insurance rates low. Insurers view drivers with incidents on their record as risky to insure because of the likelihood of repeated driving infractions. Maintaining a clean driving record makes you a safer bet in the eyes of insurers.
Compare car insurance quotes. Comparing quotes is another great way to get cheaper car insurance because you can see what multiple companies offer all at once. Compare quotes from at least three insurers every six months to a year to ensure you keep your rates low.
Increase your deductible. Setting a higher deductible will often lower your premium. Just be sure you can afford the deductible out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Improve your credit score. In most states, insurers are allowed to consider your credit history when determining premiums. This means drivers with excellent credit typically pay less than drivers with poor credit.
Factors that affect your car insurance quote
Several factors can affect your car insurance quote, including some that you may not have even considered, such as:
Your driving record
If you have multiple incidents in your driving history, you’ll likely pay higher rates than drivers with clean records. A spotty driving record indicates to insurers that you’re likely to file claims in the future.
Your location
Where you live and park your car will also affect your insurance rates. Some areas have higher crime, traffic, or accident rates, and insurers adjust rates accordingly.
Your age
Younger drivers pay higher rates than older drivers. Insurers charge older drivers less since you gain driving experience as you age, making you less likely to get into a car accident than a new driver. But once you reach your 70s, rates will begin to creep up again due to age-related concerns.[1]
How often you drive your car
If you drive infrequently, you might qualify for cheaper rates. Some insurers offer telematics programs that let you track how much you drive and will charge you based on this mileage.
Your gender
In some cases, gender can affect your auto insurance rates. This is because studies show that male drivers engage in riskier driving behaviors. For example, 20-year-old male drivers pay an average of $16 more per month than 20-year-old female drivers for car insurance.[2]
The type of car you drive
An expensive sports car will require you to pay a higher premium because it’s more likely to be stolen and more expensive to replace. A car’s age factors into your rates as well. A car’s value declines as it ages. Drivers with older cars can also choose to forgo collision and comprehensive coverage if their vehicle isn’t worth repairing. This lowers premiums.
Your credit history
Most states allow insurers to review your credit history and create a credit-based insurance score when determining your car insurance price. Insurers consider customers with good credit history less likely to file claims than drivers with poor credit history.[3]
Find Cheap Car Insurance
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Car insurance quotes FAQs
Finding good, affordable car insurance doesn’t have to be a challenge. Here are answers to some of the most common questions about comparing car insurance quotes.
Does it affect my credit to get a car insurance quote from Insurify?
No. Getting a car insurance quote from Insurify won’t affect your credit score.
What is the cheapest car insurance?
The cheapest car insurance for you depends on a variety of factors, and no single insurer will be the cheapest for everyone. But COUNTRY Financial, NJM, and Auto-Owners have the cheapest average car insurance rates according to Insurify data. This makes them a great place to start your search for a new insurer.
How much does car insurance cost?
The national average cost of car insurance is $158 per month. Drivers pay an average of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 per month for full coverage.
You can expect your rates to differ based on your individual driving characteristics.
What is the best way to get car insurance quotes?
Comparing quotes using a price-comparison platform is the best way to get car insurance quotes. Insurify’s system allows you to get accurate, custom quotes in less than five minutes without any spam risk. You also have the option to purchase a policy through Insurify’s website, mobile app, or one of its many licensed insurance agents.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Statista. "U.S. auto insurance costs by gender 2023."
Experian. "Do Auto Insurance Companies Consider Your Credit?."
Danny Smith
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.