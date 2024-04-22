>Car Insurance

How to Get Free, Accurate Car Insurance Quotes Online

Danny Smith
Written by Danny Smith
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Sara Getman
Edited by Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara Getman Associate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.

Updated April 24, 2024

Quick Facts

  • Insurify offers free car insurance quotes and has a team of knowledgeable insurance agents who can guide you through your insurance process.

  • With zero spam risk, you can compare car insurance quotes from more than 100 top insurers with Insurify in less than five minutes.

  • Quote comparison is the best way to save money on car insurance.

How to get free car insurance quotes

Getting free car insurance quotes is easy. Once you’ve decided what kind of policy you’re looking for, Insurify will show you the best coverage options for your needs.

Here’s all you need to do to start getting your free quotes.

1. Gather information

First, gather your personal information. To get quotes from Insurify, you’ll need your:

  • Name

  • Age

  • Gender

  • Driver’s license

  • Driving record

  • ZIP code

  • Credit score

  • Marital status

  • Education level

  • Military status

  • Current insurer

  • Make, model, and year of your vehicle

Insurify uses this information to provide you with the most accurate quotes possible. You’ll also need to provide the amount of coverage you’re looking for and other vehicle information, such as the vehicle identification number (VIN).

2. Determine how much coverage you need

Every state, with the exception of New Hampshire, has minimum insurance requirements. But minimum coverage may not be sufficient to meet your needs. Knowing all the coverage options available is important before securing a policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/0729a625be/seatbelt.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability-only car insurance includes state minimums in bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. It may be adequate coverage for drivers who don’t drive much, have an older car, or can pay for damages out of pocket.

    Liability coverage is cheaper than full coverage, but it leaves you more financially exposed in the event of an incident. You’ll also have to cover your own vehicle damages and medical expenses in any accident you cause.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c1984b0bb9/safety.svg

    Full coverage

    Full-coverage car insurance provides more thorough protection. It includes the minimum liability coverage mandated by state laws as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. It’s good for people who drive frequently, often have passengers, or couldn’t afford to pay for damages out of pocket.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages to your car if you hit another object, such as a car, tree, fence, sign, or pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for any damages your vehicle suffers that aren’t related to a collision. This provides protection against severe weather, falling objects, vandalism, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Other optional coverages

    Other coverages you may consider include personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments, uninsured motorist, roadside assistance, and gap insurance. These additional coverages can ensure you have thorough protection and that your policy limits are high enough that you won’t struggle to pay in the event of a covered accident. Depending on where you live, PIP, MedPay, or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage may be part of your state’s minimum requirements.

3. Compare car insurance quotes

Once you’ve gathered the necessary information and know how much coverage you want, you can input your data and compare quotes with Insurify. The process takes less than five minutes, and you’ll see all the available insurance companies and how much they’ll charge for your desired coverage.

Comparing quotes through Insurify is much more efficient than calling individual insurers or gathering quotes from each insurer you may be interested in. You’ll only need to input your information once with Insurify to receive rates from various companies.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
COUNTRY Financial4420
NJM5736
Hugo6249
Auto-Owners8238
Erie9557
Root9863
USAA10046
Mile Auto10757
State Farm11654
GEICO11954
Metromile12077
Safeco12668
Allstate13862
CSAA14290
Progressive14381
Clearcover14488
Mercury15484
National General17278
American Family17477
Elephant17899
The Hartford181116
Nationwide18685
State Auto19697
Travelers19790
Direct Auto19898
Shelter199110
Liberty Mutual20597
AssuranceAmerica210120
Dairyland23184
The General247115
Farmers249111
Chubb251116
GAINSCO265121
Anchor270104
21st Century270123
Foremost278137
Bristol West289129
Amica290177
Commonwealth Casualty308118
Infinity328200
4. Buy a car insurance policy

Once you’ve selected a policy, you can purchase it online, through the Insurify app, or over the phone with one of Insurify’s fully licensed agents. Your Insurify agent will help you through the entire process, answer any questions you have, and secure your policy in just minutes.

5 ways to get cheaper car insurance

Here are five things you can do to secure cheap car insurance:

  1. Maintain a clean driving record. A blemish-free driving history is one of the best ways to keep your car insurance rates low. Insurers view drivers with incidents on their record as risky to insure because of the likelihood of repeated driving infractions. Maintaining a clean driving record makes you a safer bet in the eyes of insurers.

  2. Compare car insurance quotes. Comparing quotes is another great way to get cheaper car insurance because you can see what multiple companies offer all at once. Compare quotes from at least three insurers every six months to a year to ensure you keep your rates low.

  3. Ask about discounts. Most insurance companies offer a wide range of car insurance discounts, including safe driver, auto and home insurance bundling, defensive driver, good student, and many others. Ask an agent about any additional discounts, products, or services you may qualify for.

  4. Increase your deductible. Setting a higher deductible will often lower your premium. Just be sure you can afford the deductible out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  5. Improve your credit score. In most states, insurers are allowed to consider your credit history when determining premiums. This means drivers with excellent credit typically pay less than drivers with poor credit.

Factors that affect your car insurance quote

Several factors can affect your car insurance quote, including some that you may not have even considered, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/834da573df/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_023-driving-test.svg

    Your driving record

    If you have multiple incidents in your driving history, you’ll likely pay higher rates than drivers with clean records. A spotty driving record indicates to insurers that you’re likely to file claims in the future.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/88d35b55cb/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_026-road.svg

    Your location

    Where you live and park your car will also affect your insurance rates. Some areas have higher crime, traffic, or accident rates, and insurers adjust rates accordingly.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/789c6c481b/car-and-driving-96x96-green_007-driver.svg

    Your age

    Younger drivers pay higher rates than older drivers. Insurers charge older drivers less since you gain driving experience as you age, making you less likely to get into a car accident than a new driver. But once you reach your 70s, rates will begin to creep up again due to age-related concerns.[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f4244fe878/low-mileage.svg

    How often you drive your car

    If you drive infrequently, you might qualify for cheaper rates. Some insurers offer telematics programs that let you track how much you drive and will charge you based on this mileage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/25057fcc72/family-96x96-orange_003-man.svg

    Your gender

    In some cases, gender can affect your auto insurance rates. This is because studies show that male drivers engage in riskier driving behaviors. For example, 20-year-old male drivers pay an average of $16 more per month than 20-year-old female drivers for car insurance.[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e80d4ae197/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_019-car.svg

    The type of car you drive

    An expensive sports car will require you to pay a higher premium because it’s more likely to be stolen and more expensive to replace. A car’s age factors into your rates as well. A car’s value declines as it ages. Drivers with older cars can also choose to forgo collision and comprehensive coverage if their vehicle isn’t worth repairing. This lowers premiums.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/3a662e9efd/credit-and-loan-96x96-green_006-credit.svg

    Your credit history

    Most states allow insurers to review your credit history and create a credit-based insurance score when determining your car insurance price. Insurers consider customers with good credit history less likely to file claims than drivers with poor credit history.[3]

Car insurance quotes FAQs

Finding good, affordable car insurance doesn’t have to be a challenge. Here are answers to some of the most common questions about comparing car insurance quotes.

  • Does it affect my credit to get a car insurance quote from Insurify?

    No. Getting a car insurance quote from Insurify won’t affect your credit score.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance?

    The cheapest car insurance for you depends on a variety of factors, and no single insurer will be the cheapest for everyone. But COUNTRY Financial, NJM, and Auto-Owners have the cheapest average car insurance rates according to Insurify data. This makes them a great place to start your search for a new insurer.

  • How much does car insurance cost?

    The national average cost of car insurance is $158 per month. Drivers pay an average of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 per month for full coverage.

    You can expect your rates to differ based on your individual driving characteristics.

  • What is the best way to get car insurance quotes?

    Comparing quotes using a price-comparison platform is the best way to get car insurance quotes. Insurify’s system allows you to get accurate, custom quotes in less than five minutes without any spam risk. You also have the option to purchase a policy through Insurify’s website, mobile app, or one of its many licensed insurance agents.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Statista. "U.S. auto insurance costs by gender 2023."
  3. Experian. "Do Auto Insurance Companies Consider Your Credit?."
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

