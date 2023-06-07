Car Insurance for Multiple Drivers: How It Works

How to insure multiple drivers

You usually have two options for insuring more than one driver on the same car: Add multiple drivers to the same insurance policy or set up individual policies for each driver.

Both options accomplish the same goal, but they have some crucial differences to explore.

Multiple-driver insurance policy

A car insurance policy for multiple drivers is a single policy that covers more than one driver for the same car. It’s a solid option for spouses, roommates, and parents with children who drive. While this is usually the cheapest way to insure multiple drivers, it’s often more expensive than a single-driver policy.

The price you pay will depend on each covered person’s driving record, age, and other factors. However, multiple drivers on one policy usually equates to an increased risk for the insurance company and, therefore, a higher cost for you, since additional people intend to drive the car.

Multiple single-driver insurance policies

You can also opt to cover everyone’s needs with multiple individual auto insurance policies. Then, each person has a separate insurance policy in their name, unconnected to the other drivers.

It usually costs more to maintain separate insurance policies. This is because adding new drivers to an existing policy is often cheaper for the insurer than creating new coverage options. Insurance companies also often include discounts for multiple-driver policies to encourage additional business.