Cheap Car Insurance in Arkansas (2022)

Arkansas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance companies take various factors into consideration when calculating your auto insurance rates. Your driving and accident history is one of the most important factors insurance providers consider. Arkansas drivers with a good driving history and no accidents on their record can expect to have the cheapest rates.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Arkansas

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Arkansas

Insurance companies have different definitions of what being a “good driver” means, but typically, a good driver has a clean driving record and no history of accidents going back 3-7 years. Good drivers often qualify for the cheapest quotes because the insurers consider them to be low-risk. On average, good drivers in Arkansas can expect monthly quotes as low as $115.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $115 Direct Auto $135 Safeco $143 Travelers $154 State Auto $156 GAINSCO $156 Dairyland $159 Jupiter $181 Midvale Home & Auto $182 Hallmark $188 Nationwide $190 Liberty Mutual $195 Bristol West $209 The General $214 Stillwater $256

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Arkansas

A DUI on your record turns you into a high-risk driver in the eyes of your car insurance provider and drives up your premiums. For example, an average monthly quote with Progressive goes up from $115 for good drivers to $171 for drivers with a DUI on their record. At the same time, quotes from some car insurance companies, such as Hallmark, remain largely unaffected.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote GAINSCO $139 Dairyland $168 Progressive $171 Direct Auto $184 Hallmark $184 Safeco $187 Liberty Mutual $189 Jupiter $210 Bristol West $257 The General $260 Midvale Home & Auto $286 Nationwide $361

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Arkansas

SR-22 Insurance in Arkansas

An SR-22 is a special form that you may be required to get in order to get back on the road if you have a DUI on your record. Your car insurance company needs to issue the SR-22 to prove that you are financially responsible. The companies listed below and many more can help you get SR-22 insurance in Arkansas.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Arkansas

Having at-fault accidents on your record is another factor that can significantly drive up your insurance premiums. For example, average rates for a driver with an at-fault accident on their record with Nationwide is $262, a $72 increase from an average monthly quote for a good driver. This increase adds up to an $864 difference in annual premiums.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $152 Travelers $167 GAINSCO $188 Safeco $189 Dairyland $220 Direct Auto $241 Hallmark $258 Nationwide $262 Jupiter $275 State Auto $284 Liberty Mutual $291 Midvale Home & Auto $330 Bristol West $332 The General $348 Stillwater $434

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Arkansas

Speeding tickets can also prevent you from getting the best rates on car insurance in Arkansas. While the increase in average premiums is not as significant with some auto insurance companies—such as Travelers, which jumps from $154 for good drivers to $170 for those with speeding tickets—many providers will increase their rates by $50+.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $154 Travelers $170 GAINSCO $188 Safeco $201 Dairyland $205 Direct Auto $223 Hallmark $247 Jupiter $250 State Auto $265 Nationwide $267 Liberty Mutual $281 Midvale Home & Auto $294 Stillwater $312 The General $323 Bristol West $328

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.