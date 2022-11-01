4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Arkansas (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterArkansas
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterArkansas

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Polina Solovyeva
Insurance Writer
Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Stephen DeFord
Reviewed by
Stephen DeFord
Icon of a man
Reviewed by
Stephen DeFord
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Stephen DeFord is an insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. As a licensed agent, Stephen specializes in auto, home, and commercial insurance. Stephen helps customers navigate the complicated world of insurance shopping.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for its action-packed outdoor attractions, such as natural rock formations and hiking trails. If you’re an Arkansas resident itching to explore the Natural State by car, you need to make sure that you fulfill the state’s minimum requirements before you can embark on your adventure. Use Insurify to score big savings on policies from top car insurance companies.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $210 per month, or $2,520 annually.

  • Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Arkansas, with average premiums of $123 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Arkansas

How much is car insurance in Arkansas?

The average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $210 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Insurify recommends getting at least four quotes from different car insurance providers to find the cheapest Arkansas auto insurance. Average monthly car insurance premiums can go as high as $269 or as low as $123, amounting to a $1,752 annual difference, which is why it’s important to shop around and see your options before committing to one provider.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$123
Direct Auto$153
Safeco$154
Travelers$155
GAINSCO$161
Dairyland$169
State Auto$181
Jupiter$198
Hallmark$200
Nationwide$208
Midvale Home & Auto$211
Liberty Mutual$212
Bristol West$233
The General$238
Stillwater$269
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Arkansas

Arkansas drivers are required by law to carry the minimum required bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. However, it’s important to remember that liability coverage only applies to the damage the other driver sustains and will not cover your medical expenses or vehicle repairs. You can find the cheapest liability-only insurance quotes in Arkansas below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$75
Safeco$81
State Auto$87
Jupiter$97
Dairyland$118
GAINSCO$118
Direct Auto$121
Hallmark$127
Liberty Mutual$135
Midvale Home & Auto$137
Bristol West$147
The General$180
Nationwide$188
Stillwater$233
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Arkansas

Going above the minimum coverage required by law and getting a full-coverage insurance policy is a wise choice if you want to protect yourself on the road. Liability car insurance only covers the damage the other driver sustains, so getting collision and comprehensive coverage as well is important to avoid high out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.

You can find some of the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance quotes in Arkansas below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$155
Progressive$177
Safeco$182
Direct Auto$188
GAINSCO$210
Nationwide$214
State Auto$217
Dairyland$233
Midvale Home & Auto$240
Hallmark$269
Stillwater$272
Liberty Mutual$279
The General$304
Jupiter$328
Bristol West$329
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Arkansas

Shopping for cheap car insurance in Arkansas does not mean you have to sacrifice the quality of your policy. Insurify analyzes multiple factors to calculate an insurance company’s Insurify Composite Score (ICS) that reflects the provider’s quality, reliability, and overall health. With an ICS of 89 and an average monthly quote of $208, Nationwide leads the list of providers below.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$208
Safeco86$154
Liberty Mutual82$212
Travelers80$155
State Auto76$181
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Arkansas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance companies take various factors into consideration when calculating your auto insurance rates. Your driving and accident history is one of the most important factors insurance providers consider. Arkansas drivers with a good driving history and no accidents on their record can expect to have the cheapest rates.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Arkansas

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Arkansas

Insurance companies have different definitions of what being a “good driver” means, but typically, a good driver has a clean driving record and no history of accidents going back 3-7 years. Good drivers often qualify for the cheapest quotes because the insurers consider them to be low-risk. On average, good drivers in Arkansas can expect monthly quotes as low as $115.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$115
Direct Auto$135
Safeco$143
Travelers$154
State Auto$156
GAINSCO$156
Dairyland$159
Jupiter$181
Midvale Home & Auto$182
Hallmark$188
Nationwide$190
Liberty Mutual$195
Bristol West$209
The General$214
Stillwater$256
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Arkansas

A DUI on your record turns you into a high-risk driver in the eyes of your car insurance provider and drives up your premiums. For example, an average monthly quote with Progressive goes up from $115 for good drivers to $171 for drivers with a DUI on their record. At the same time, quotes from some car insurance companies, such as Hallmark, remain largely unaffected.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
GAINSCO$139
Dairyland$168
Progressive$171
Direct Auto$184
Hallmark$184
Safeco$187
Liberty Mutual$189
Jupiter$210
Bristol West$257
The General$260
Midvale Home & Auto$286
Nationwide$361
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Arkansas

SR-22 Insurance in Arkansas

An SR-22 is a special form that you may be required to get in order to get back on the road if you have a DUI on your record. Your car insurance company needs to issue the SR-22 to prove that you are financially responsible. The companies listed below and many more can help you get SR-22 insurance in Arkansas.

USAA
USAA
GEICO
GEICO
Allstate
Allstate
State Farm
State Farm
Progressive
Progressive
Safeco
Safeco
Nationwide
Nationwide

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Arkansas

Having at-fault accidents on your record is another factor that can significantly drive up your insurance premiums. For example, average rates for a driver with an at-fault accident on their record with Nationwide is $262, a $72 increase from an average monthly quote for a good driver. This increase adds up to an $864 difference in annual premiums.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$152
Travelers$167
GAINSCO$188
Safeco$189
Dairyland$220
Direct Auto$241
Hallmark$258
Nationwide$262
Jupiter$275
State Auto$284
Liberty Mutual$291
Midvale Home & Auto$330
Bristol West$332
The General$348
Stillwater$434
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Arkansas

Speeding tickets can also prevent you from getting the best rates on car insurance in Arkansas. While the increase in average premiums is not as significant with some auto insurance companies—such as Travelers, which jumps from $154 for good drivers to $170 for those with speeding tickets—many providers will increase their rates by $50+.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$154
Travelers$170
GAINSCO$188
Safeco$201
Dairyland$205
Direct Auto$223
Hallmark$247
Jupiter$250
State Auto$265
Nationwide$267
Liberty Mutual$281
Midvale Home & Auto$294
Stillwater$312
The General$323
Bristol West$328
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Arkansas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit history can also be a factor that plays into your car insurance costs. According to Insurify data, Arkansas drivers with poor credit pay over $100 more per month than drivers with excellent credit. That’s because drivers with excellent credit tend to account for fewer paid claims than drivers with bad credit history.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$191
Good$204
Average$237
Poor$295
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Arkansas

Arkansas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Your age is one of the most significant factors that determine the cost of your car insurance. Teen drivers and young drivers can expect to pay the highest rates, $402 and $319 on average. However, auto insurance gets cheaper as you age and gain more experience on the road, with average rates for drivers in their 50s and 60s going down to $154 and $149, respectively.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$402
Under 25$319
20s$241
30s$172
40s$175
50s$154
60s$149
70s$167
80+$178
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Arkansas Cities

Finding a cheap car insurance policy is easier in certain Arkansas cities. For example, Fayetteville and Fort Smith have some of the lowest rates in Arkansas—$182 and $176, respectively—while residents of Little Rock and Pine Bluff can expect higher insurance premiums, with averages of $239 and $227, respectively.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Little Rock$239
Fayetteville$182
Fort Smith$176
Springdale$191
Jonesboro$214
Rogers$197
Conway$205
North Little Rock$219
Bentonville$206
Pine Bluff$227
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Arkansas Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Arkansas is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Arkansas will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Arkansas.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Public Transportation in Arkansas

The most convenient way to get around Arkansas cities and travel around the state is by car. However, some public transportation is still available—there is a daily bus service in various cities, such as Little Rock, as well as a Rock Region METRO system.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Arkansas

No two drivers are the same, and no two insurance providers weigh factors such as your age and driving history following the same algorithm. As a result, car insurance rates can vary significantly from provider to provider, and it is important to get at least four quotes from different car insurance companies to find the cheapest car insurance in Arkansas.

Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance in Arkansas in under five minutes. Instead of spending hours manually contacting car insurance companies to request a quote and then comparing your premiums, deductibles, and coverage limits, simply spend a few minutes on Insurify’s website and get instant access to 10+ real quotes that you can buy online or over the phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Yes, all Arkansas drivers are required to carry the state minimum liability insurance. However, it will most likely not be enough to cover the cost of an accident, and Insurify recommends getting full-coverage car insurance to protect yourself on the road.

  • Shopping around and comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to find cheap auto insurance in Arkansas. Insurify recommends getting at least four quotes from different providers and comparing to see which company is giving you the best coverage at the cheapest rate.

  • Your car insurance costs depend on various factors, such as your age, driving history, and even marital status. On average, car insurance rates in Arkansas can be as expensive as $402 per month or as cheap as $75 per month, depending on your unique circumstances. Use Insurify to find the cheapest deal today.

  • Having speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents on your record, as well as being a teen driver or a young driver under 25, can make your car insurance more expensive. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance from the best car insurance companies in Arkansas in minutes, even if you have negative factors driving up your auto insurance costs.

  • No, you are not required to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage in Arkansas. Arkansas drivers are only required to carry liability coverage.

Insurify Insights

How Arkansas Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Arkansas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Arkansas drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Arkansas

#26

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#28

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#19

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#22

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Arkansas is the #27 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #27
    • Percent of drivers in Arkansas with an accident: 8.5%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Arkansas is the #19 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #19
    • Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a DUI: 1.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Arkansas is the #40 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #40
    • Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a reckless driving offense: 1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Arkansas is the #39 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #39
    • Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a rude driving violation: 1.1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Arkansas is the #26 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a speeding ticket: 8.4%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Arkansas is the #18 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #18
    • Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Arkansas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Arkansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
Polina Solovyeva
Written by
Polina Solovyeva

Insurance Writer

Polina Solovyeva is a writer for mission-driven brands and entrepreneurs, specializing in auto insurance and personal finance. Polina writes to help consumers better understand their insurance coverage.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Stephen DeFord
Reviewed by
Stephen DeFord

Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify

Icon of a man
Reviewed by
Stephen DeFord
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Stephen DeFord is an insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. As a licensed agent, Stephen specializes in auto, home, and commercial insurance. Stephen helps customers navigate the complicated world of insurance shopping.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterArkansas