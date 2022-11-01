Cheap Car Insurance in Arkansas (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for its action-packed outdoor attractions, such as natural rock formations and hiking trails. If you’re an Arkansas resident itching to explore the Natural State by car, you need to make sure that you fulfill the state’s minimum requirements before you can embark on your adventure. Use Insurify to score big savings on policies from top car insurance companies.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $210 per month, or $2,520 annually.
Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Arkansas, with average premiums of $123 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Arkansas
How much is car insurance in Arkansas?
The average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $210 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Insurify recommends getting at least four quotes from different car insurance providers to find the cheapest Arkansas auto insurance. Average monthly car insurance premiums can go as high as $269 or as low as $123, amounting to a $1,752 annual difference, which is why it’s important to shop around and see your options before committing to one provider.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$123
|Direct Auto
|$153
|Safeco
|$154
|Travelers
|$155
|GAINSCO
|$161
|Dairyland
|$169
|State Auto
|$181
|Jupiter
|$198
|Hallmark
|$200
|Nationwide
|$208
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$211
|Liberty Mutual
|$212
|Bristol West
|$233
|The General
|$238
|Stillwater
|$269
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Arkansas
Arkansas drivers are required by law to carry the minimum required bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. However, it’s important to remember that liability coverage only applies to the damage the other driver sustains and will not cover your medical expenses or vehicle repairs. You can find the cheapest liability-only insurance quotes in Arkansas below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$75
|Safeco
|$81
|State Auto
|$87
|Jupiter
|$97
|Dairyland
|$118
|GAINSCO
|$118
|Direct Auto
|$121
|Hallmark
|$127
|Liberty Mutual
|$135
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$137
|Bristol West
|$147
|The General
|$180
|Nationwide
|$188
|Stillwater
|$233
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Arkansas
Going above the minimum coverage required by law and getting a full-coverage insurance policy is a wise choice if you want to protect yourself on the road. Liability car insurance only covers the damage the other driver sustains, so getting collision and comprehensive coverage as well is important to avoid high out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident.
You can find some of the cheapest full-coverage auto insurance quotes in Arkansas below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$155
|Progressive
|$177
|Safeco
|$182
|Direct Auto
|$188
|GAINSCO
|$210
|Nationwide
|$214
|State Auto
|$217
|Dairyland
|$233
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$240
|Hallmark
|$269
|Stillwater
|$272
|Liberty Mutual
|$279
|The General
|$304
|Jupiter
|$328
|Bristol West
|$329
Best Car Insurance in Arkansas
Shopping for cheap car insurance in Arkansas does not mean you have to sacrifice the quality of your policy. Insurify analyzes multiple factors to calculate an insurance company’s Insurify Composite Score (ICS) that reflects the provider’s quality, reliability, and overall health. With an ICS of 89 and an average monthly quote of $208, Nationwide leads the list of providers below.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$208
|Safeco
|86
|$154
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$212
|Travelers
|80
|$155
|State Auto
|76
|$181
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Arkansas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies take various factors into consideration when calculating your auto insurance rates. Your driving and accident history is one of the most important factors insurance providers consider. Arkansas drivers with a good driving history and no accidents on their record can expect to have the cheapest rates.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Arkansas
Insurance companies have different definitions of what being a “good driver” means, but typically, a good driver has a clean driving record and no history of accidents going back 3-7 years. Good drivers often qualify for the cheapest quotes because the insurers consider them to be low-risk. On average, good drivers in Arkansas can expect monthly quotes as low as $115.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$115
|Direct Auto
|$135
|Safeco
|$143
|Travelers
|$154
|State Auto
|$156
|GAINSCO
|$156
|Dairyland
|$159
|Jupiter
|$181
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$182
|Hallmark
|$188
|Nationwide
|$190
|Liberty Mutual
|$195
|Bristol West
|$209
|The General
|$214
|Stillwater
|$256
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Arkansas
A DUI on your record turns you into a high-risk driver in the eyes of your car insurance provider and drives up your premiums. For example, an average monthly quote with Progressive goes up from $115 for good drivers to $171 for drivers with a DUI on their record. At the same time, quotes from some car insurance companies, such as Hallmark, remain largely unaffected.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|GAINSCO
|$139
|Dairyland
|$168
|Progressive
|$171
|Direct Auto
|$184
|Hallmark
|$184
|Safeco
|$187
|Liberty Mutual
|$189
|Jupiter
|$210
|Bristol West
|$257
|The General
|$260
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$286
|Nationwide
|$361
SR-22 Insurance in Arkansas
An SR-22 is a special form that you may be required to get in order to get back on the road if you have a DUI on your record. Your car insurance company needs to issue the SR-22 to prove that you are financially responsible. The companies listed below and many more can help you get SR-22 insurance in Arkansas.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Arkansas
Having at-fault accidents on your record is another factor that can significantly drive up your insurance premiums. For example, average rates for a driver with an at-fault accident on their record with Nationwide is $262, a $72 increase from an average monthly quote for a good driver. This increase adds up to an $864 difference in annual premiums.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$152
|Travelers
|$167
|GAINSCO
|$188
|Safeco
|$189
|Dairyland
|$220
|Direct Auto
|$241
|Hallmark
|$258
|Nationwide
|$262
|Jupiter
|$275
|State Auto
|$284
|Liberty Mutual
|$291
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$330
|Bristol West
|$332
|The General
|$348
|Stillwater
|$434
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Arkansas
Speeding tickets can also prevent you from getting the best rates on car insurance in Arkansas. While the increase in average premiums is not as significant with some auto insurance companies—such as Travelers, which jumps from $154 for good drivers to $170 for those with speeding tickets—many providers will increase their rates by $50+.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$154
|Travelers
|$170
|GAINSCO
|$188
|Safeco
|$201
|Dairyland
|$205
|Direct Auto
|$223
|Hallmark
|$247
|Jupiter
|$250
|State Auto
|$265
|Nationwide
|$267
|Liberty Mutual
|$281
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$294
|Stillwater
|$312
|The General
|$323
|Bristol West
|$328
Arkansas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit history can also be a factor that plays into your car insurance costs. According to Insurify data, Arkansas drivers with poor credit pay over $100 more per month than drivers with excellent credit. That’s because drivers with excellent credit tend to account for fewer paid claims than drivers with bad credit history.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$191
|Good
|$204
|Average
|$237
|Poor
|$295
Arkansas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the most significant factors that determine the cost of your car insurance. Teen drivers and young drivers can expect to pay the highest rates, $402 and $319 on average. However, auto insurance gets cheaper as you age and gain more experience on the road, with average rates for drivers in their 50s and 60s going down to $154 and $149, respectively.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$402
|Under 25
|$319
|20s
|$241
|30s
|$172
|40s
|$175
|50s
|$154
|60s
|$149
|70s
|$167
|80+
|$178
Car Insurance Rates in Arkansas Cities
Finding a cheap car insurance policy is easier in certain Arkansas cities. For example, Fayetteville and Fort Smith have some of the lowest rates in Arkansas—$182 and $176, respectively—while residents of Little Rock and Pine Bluff can expect higher insurance premiums, with averages of $239 and $227, respectively.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Little Rock
|$239
|Fayetteville
|$182
|Fort Smith
|$176
|Springdale
|$191
|Jonesboro
|$214
|Rogers
|$197
|Conway
|$205
|North Little Rock
|$219
|Bentonville
|$206
|Pine Bluff
|$227
Arkansas Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Arkansas is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Arkansas will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Arkansas.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Public Transportation in Arkansas
The most convenient way to get around Arkansas cities and travel around the state is by car. However, some public transportation is still available—there is a daily bus service in various cities, such as Little Rock, as well as a Rock Region METRO system.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Arkansas
No two drivers are the same, and no two insurance providers weigh factors such as your age and driving history following the same algorithm. As a result, car insurance rates can vary significantly from provider to provider, and it is important to get at least four quotes from different car insurance companies to find the cheapest car insurance in Arkansas.
Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance in Arkansas in under five minutes. Instead of spending hours manually contacting car insurance companies to request a quote and then comparing your premiums, deductibles, and coverage limits, simply spend a few minutes on Insurify’s website and get instant access to 10+ real quotes that you can buy online or over the phone.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, all Arkansas drivers are required to carry the state minimum liability insurance. However, it will most likely not be enough to cover the cost of an accident, and Insurify recommends getting full-coverage car insurance to protect yourself on the road.
Shopping around and comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to find cheap auto insurance in Arkansas. Insurify recommends getting at least four quotes from different providers and comparing to see which company is giving you the best coverage at the cheapest rate.
Your car insurance costs depend on various factors, such as your age, driving history, and even marital status. On average, car insurance rates in Arkansas can be as expensive as $402 per month or as cheap as $75 per month, depending on your unique circumstances. Use Insurify to find the cheapest deal today.
Having speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents on your record, as well as being a teen driver or a young driver under 25, can make your car insurance more expensive. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance from the best car insurance companies in Arkansas in minutes, even if you have negative factors driving up your auto insurance costs.
No, you are not required to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage in Arkansas. Arkansas drivers are only required to carry liability coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Arkansas Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Arkansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Arkansas drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Arkansas
#26
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#28
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#19
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#22
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Arkansas is the #27 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #27
- Percent of drivers in Arkansas with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Arkansas is the #19 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #19
- Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Arkansas is the #40 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #40
- Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Arkansas is the #39 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #39
- Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a rude driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Arkansas is the #26 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #26
- Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a speeding ticket: 8.4%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Arkansas is the #18 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #18
- Percent of drivers in Arkansas with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arkansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022