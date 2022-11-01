Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Pine Bluff, AR, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Pine Bluff is $228 per month or $2,736 annually.
Car insurance in Pine Bluff is $18 more than the average cost of insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Pine Bluff on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Car Insurance in Pine Bluff, AR
Just 40 minutes down interstate 530 from Little Rock, Pine Bluff seems like a somewhat quiet, isolated place. You’d think it wouldn’t have high insurance rates like a big city, right? But unfortunately, the average car insurance rates in Pine Bluff are a bit on the high side. Finding affordable car insurance is going to take a bit more effort.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Pine Bluff, AR
What is the cheapest car insurance in Pine Bluff?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Pine Bluff, with rates starting at $168 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance quotes because everyone’s situation is different.
Progressive offers the lowest average monthly bid on car insurance, according to Insurify’s database. You might have been hoping for a bit of a cheaper starting point than $168, but there are companies out there ready to sell you affordable auto insurance. Browse around and familiarize yourself with Pine Bluff’s top car insurance competitors.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$168
|Safeco
|$172
|Direct Auto
|$174
|Travelers
|$195
|Dairyland
|$197
|State Auto
|$203
|Nationwide
|$209
|GAINSCO
|$209
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$217
|Stillwater
|$227
|Liberty Mutual
|$240
|Bristol West
|$265
|The General
|$267
|Hallmark
|$283
|Jupiter
|$286
|Traders
|$337
Best Car Insurance in Pine Bluff, AR
A quote is just a number. What’s cheap car insurance worth without a solid company backing you up? Enter the Insurify Composite Score, which helps you get to know a company by its financial responsibility and customer track record as well as its average quotes. Safeco is standing out with its high ICS and cheap average auto insurance rates.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$209
|Safeco
|86
|$172
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$240
|Travelers
|80
|$195
|State Auto
|76
|$203
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Pine Bluff Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In this table, you’ll find average monthly insurance quotes for Arkansas drivers based on age. You’ll see right away that teen drivers and young drivers pay a boatload more for car insurance than their older counterparts. This is because teen drivers are considered more likely to get in a car accident. Cheap car insurance can be elusive, but persistence usually pays off.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$402
|20s
|$241
|30s
|$172
|40s
|$175
|50s
|$154
|60s
|$149
|70s
|$167
|80+
|$178
Pine Bluff Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In addition to your age, having a spotty driving record with car accidents, speeding tickets, and the like can pose a barrier to affordable auto insurance rates. In Pine Bluff, drivers tend to pay the lowest rates if their driving history is clear. If you’re worried about past accidents, keep in mind that they go away in three to five years.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$220
|Speeding Ticket
|$295
|At-Fault Accident
|$321
|DUI
|$438
Pine Bluff Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you’ve heard that your credit score can help your auto insurance rates (and hurt them, too), you’re right. Drivers with excellent credit do much better than drivers with poor credit. See for yourself in this table. No matter your credit score, you’ll find the insurance coverage you need.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$178
|Good
|$213
|Average
|$231
|Poor
|$358
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pine Bluff
You know the big insurance companies like Allstate, State Farm, and GEICO. Maybe you have a policy with one of them, but the best-known companies aren’t always the companies that are the best match for you. You want to find a company that offers you cheap car insurance for your driving history, credit score, and car make and model.
The only way to know what’s out there is to compare auto insurance rates. For that, you can’t have better help than Insurify, the internet’s leading car insurance quote comparison website. In just minutes, Insurify provides you with a list of free quotes, tailored to you. You can toggle deductibles and coverage options right on the site and see an updated quote. Try it now!
Frequently Asked Questions
In Pine Bluff, Arkansas, car insurance isn’t so cheap, but it’s possible to find an affordable policy. The key is to look around. If you drive a cheap car, maybe leave off full coverage—choosing only liability insurance makes for low premiums. Combining insurance products at the same insurance agency, like life insurance, renters, or home insurance, helps too.
The average monthly premium for auto insurance in Pine Bluff is $228 per month. For a small town in a rural county, you’d think that average rates would be cheaper. But that’s how it is! Drivers with clean driving records tend to get the best rates on their insurance policies. Homeowners can qualify for discounts; talk to an Insurify insurance agent to maximize your savings.
One in five Arkansas drivers is uninsured. That’s not great for the drivers who do buy insurance coverage because more accidents involve uninsured and underinsured drivers. Plus, if you get pulled over without insurance, the penalties are steep, and a lapse in insurance makes cheaper premiums even harder to find. So make sure you have an insurance policy!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
