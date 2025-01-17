Home>Car Insurance>Arkansas

Best Car Insurance in Arkansas (2025)

State Farm, USAA, and Shelter are three of the best car insurance companies in Arkansas. Here’s how to find the best car insurance for you.

Updated

From Little Rock to El Dorado, many quality insurers serve the state of Arkansas. But finding the car insurance company that best fits your priorities and budget can feel overwhelming.

To help you narrow your search and find the best car insurance companies in Arkansas, Insurify analyzed more than 50 auto insurers, comparing rates, ratings, coverage options, and savings.

Here’s what Arkansans need to know to find the best car insurance in the state.

Best car insurance companies in Arkansas

Some of the best car insurance companies in Arkansas offer a variety of coverage options, affordable pricing, strong customer service, and a wide range of discounts. But the best car insurance company for you will depend on your needs and budget.

Here are five of the best car insurance companies in Arkansas.

State Farm: Best for teens and young drivers

4.2
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,440 verified guest reviews and ratings
State Farm's score
Industry average
Coverage options4.23.2
Customer service4.13.6
Discounts42.9
Policy transparency43.1
Value42.9
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

Reviews (5,195)

Graylin

January 18, 2025

Verified Review

The service is good, but the price is a bit high for my age and clean driving record. I haven't had any DUIs or tickets for over 6 years.

The service is good, but the price is a bit high for my age and clean driving record. I haven't had any DUIs or tickets for over 6 years.

Chris

January 18, 2025

Verified Review

Dishonest and Untrustworthy

Mediocre at best, they keep changing their rates. They keep raising their income to help themselves, never explaining what their issues are. They trap you in, making you think you have no choice.

Larry

January 16, 2025

Verified Review

Review

I need a discount if I pay in full.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Founded in 1922, State Farm holds the largest share of private passenger auto insurance in the U.S. The company offers a variety of insurance products, including auto, home, personal, and small-business coverage. It also has a wide range of discounts and offers cheap car insurance for young Arkansas drivers.

Pros

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Above-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction

  • Above-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

  • No online quotes for motorcycles, off-road vehicles, or boats

USAA: Best for military members

4.9
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,675 verified guest reviews and ratings
USAA's score
Industry average
Coverage options4.93.2
Customer service4.63.6
Discounts4.92.9
Policy transparency4.93.1
Value4.92.9
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.

Reviews (961)

William

January 18, 2025

Verified Review

Trouble Remembering PIN with USAA

USAA is great, but I do have trouble remembering my PIN number. That's a problem.

William

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

I love USAA

I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.

Thomas

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Too Personal

They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA offers insurance, banking, and retirement solutions for active military members, veterans, and their families. With more than 4,800 active-duty servicemembers and more than 176,000 veterans in Arkansas, many drivers and their families can take advantage of USAA’s wide range of coverage options and auto discounts.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction

  • Above-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction

  • Discount for storing cars on military base

Cons

  • Only available to military members and their family

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Limited live customer service hours

Shelter: Best for customer satisfaction

A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5 /10
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Shelter got its start in 1946 in Missouri, providing insurance to farmers. The company expanded into Arkansas in 1962. Today, Shelter offers a range of insurance products in 14 U.S. states. Ranking No. 1 in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction survey in the Central region, Shelter takes one of the top spots for best auto insurance in Arkansas.

Pros

  • Low score for customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • New-car replacement coverage available

  • Gap insurance coverage available

Cons

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Must speak to a licensed agent to purchase insurance

  • Higher rates than some competitors

GEICO: Best for discounts

4.0
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,621 verified guest reviews and ratings
GEICO's score
Industry average
Coverage options43.2
Customer service3.93.6
Discounts3.82.9
Policy transparency3.93.1
Value3.82.9
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.

Reviews (5,845)

Zenell

January 17, 2025

Verified Review

Overpriced for Certain Car Brands

If you own a Kia or Hyundai car, be prepared to pay a hefty amount. Despite having no tickets or accidents, the pricing is still unreasonable. Insurance companies should reconsider their pricing strategies.

Margie

January 17, 2025

Verified Review

Almost Chose Another Insurance, but Stayed with GEICO

They are very reliable.

Jerome

January 16, 2025

Verified Review

Poor Service

I had a car accident several years ago and I was not at fault. The other driver was issued a citation for the accident. My deductible was $500.00, but my agent only managed to get me back $400.00. When I asked why, she couldn't explain. I requested to speak to her supervisor who wasn't available at the time. I was told I would receive a call back, but I never heard back from them.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Around since 1936, GEICO has been a staple in the car insurance market. The insurer offers a variety of coverage options, including vehicle, property, business, and life insurance. It also boasts 16 different discounts. Examples include a 25% multi-vehicle discount, a 15% new vehicle discount, and good driver and good student discounts.

Pros

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Competitive rates for seniors, young drivers, and good drivers

Cons

  • Lower-than-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction

  • Below-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction

  • No new-car replacement coverage

Auto-Owners: Best for student discounts

4.0
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 153 verified guest reviews and ratings
Auto-Owners's score
Industry average
Coverage options3.93.2
Customer service3.73.6
Discounts3.52.9
Policy transparency3.83.1
Value3.52.9
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.

Reviews (94)

Tammy

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Affordable Insurance in Michigan

The insurance is affordable.

Allen

January 12, 2025

Verified Review

Excellent

Absolutely no problems.

Michael

January 6, 2025

Verified Review

Pleased

I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
821
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

Auto-Owners has been in the insurance business for more than 100 years. Today, it operates in 26 states with a network of 48,000 licensed agents. In addition to offering insurance, Auto-Owners offers many discounts, including three for students. Students can save by maintaining a strong grade-point average, through an away at school discount, and by signing up for the teen driver monitoring program.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score 

  • Offers loan or lease gap insurance

  • AM Best financial strength rating of Superior (A+)

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score

  • Must speak to an independent agent for quotes

  • Higher rates than some competitors

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Arkansas to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Arkansas

If you want to find the best car insurance Arkansas has to offer, consider the following tips:

    Determine how much coverage you need

    When deciding how much car insurance you need, make sure you meet the mandatory coverage in Arkansas. Minimum requirements include $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage to other drivers’ property.[1] 

    If you want more protection, you can purchase additional coverage such as comprehensive insurance, collision insurance, personal injury protection (PIP), or uninsured motorist coverage.

    Look for discounts

    If you want to save on your monthly premium, compare car insurance discounts across different companies. Many insurers have bundling discounts that allow you to save when you combine your auto and home insurance. Other common discounts include young driver or student discounts, safe driver discounts, or loyalty-based discounts.

    Raise your deductible

    Another way to reduce your monthly insurance payment is by raising your deductible. Your deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your policy kicks in.

    Increasing your deductible from $200 to $500 can reduce your collision and comprehensive insurance cost by 15% to 30%.[2] But make sure you can afford to pay the higher deductible out of pocket.

    Read customer reviews

    Before choosing an insurance company, visit sites like Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to see what former and current customers have to say. You can also talk to friends and family members to get an honest review of their experience with an insurance company.

    Compare quotes

    To further narrow your search, compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to see where you can get the coverage you want at the best rate. Aim to compare policies from at least three different insurance companies.[3]

Average cost of car insurance in Arkansas

The overall average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $191 per month. Coverage in the Natural State is more expensive than the overall national average of $152 per month. The high rate of roadway fatalities in Arkansas may help explain why insurance premiums are more expensive than the national average.[4]

Additionally, Arkansans have felt the burden of increased personal and commercial insurance rates over the past few years due to storm-related claims.[5]

Your insurance premiums will vary based on various factors, including your age, ZIP code, credit history, driving record, and the type of coverage you need.

Best car insurance in Arkansas FAQs

If you still have questions about which companies offer the best car insurance in Arkansas, check out the following information.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Arkansas?

    State Farm, USAA, and Shelter top the list of the best car insurance companies in Arkansas. But the best insurance company for you will depend on your individual needs and budget.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Arkansas?

    The minimum coverage requirements for insurance in Arkansas include $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per car accident, and $25,000 for property damage to other drivers’ property.

Sources

  1. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ."
  2. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  3. III. "How to find the right auto insurance."
  4. ACHI. "Arkansas Has Nation’s Fourth-Highest Roadway Fatality Rate."
  5. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Arkansas Insurance Market."
