Best Car Insurance in Arkansas (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
From Little Rock to El Dorado, many quality insurers serve the state of Arkansas. But finding the car insurance company that best fits your priorities and budget can feel overwhelming.
To help you narrow your search and find the best car insurance companies in Arkansas, Insurify analyzed more than 50 auto insurers, comparing rates, ratings, coverage options, and savings.
Here’s what Arkansans need to know to find the best car insurance in the state.
Best car insurance companies in Arkansas
Some of the best car insurance companies in Arkansas offer a variety of coverage options, affordable pricing, strong customer service, and a wide range of discounts. But the best car insurance company for you will depend on your needs and budget.
Here are five of the best car insurance companies in Arkansas.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo
4.2
▲
State Farm's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.2
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
4
3.1
Value
4
2.9
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,195)
Graylin
January 18, 2025
Verified Review
The service is good, but the price is a bit high for my age and clean driving record. I haven't had any DUIs or tickets for over 6 years.
The service is good, but the price is a bit high for my age and clean driving record. I haven't had any DUIs or tickets for over 6 years.
Chris
January 18, 2025
Verified Review
Dishonest and Untrustworthy
Mediocre at best, they keep changing their rates. They keep raising their income to help themselves, never explaining what their issues are. They trap you in, making you think you have no choice.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Founded in 1922, State Farm holds the largest share of private passenger auto insurance in the U.S. The company offers a variety of insurance products, including auto, home, personal, and small-business coverage. It also has a wide range of discounts and offers cheap car insurance for young Arkansas drivers.
Pros
Rideshare insurance available
Above-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction
Above-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Not as many discounts as some competitors
No online quotes for motorcycles, off-road vehicles, or boats
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
4.9
▲
USAA's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.9
3.2
Customer service
4.6
3.6
Discounts
4.9
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.9
2.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (961)
William
January 18, 2025
Verified Review
Trouble Remembering PIN with USAA
USAA is great, but I do have trouble remembering my PIN number. That's a problem.
William
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
I love USAA
I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.
Thomas
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Too Personal
They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA offers insurance, banking, and retirement solutions for active military members, veterans, and their families. With more than 4,800 active-duty servicemembers and more than 176,000 veterans in Arkansas, many drivers and their families can take advantage of USAA’s wide range of coverage options and auto discounts.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction
Above-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction
Discount for storing cars on military base
Cons
Only available to military members and their family
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5 /10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
NR
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Shelter got its start in 1946 in Missouri, providing insurance to farmers. The company expanded into Arkansas in 1962. Today, Shelter offers a range of insurance products in 14 U.S. states. Ranking No. 1 in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction survey in the Central region, Shelter takes one of the top spots for best auto insurance in Arkansas.
Pros
Low score for customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
New-car replacement coverage available
Gap insurance coverage available
Cons
Accident forgiveness not available
Must speak to a licensed agent to purchase insurance
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
4.0
▲
GEICO's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.9
3.6
Discounts
3.8
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.8
2.9
How drivers feel about GEICO
Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,845)
Zenell
January 17, 2025
Verified Review
Overpriced for Certain Car Brands
If you own a Kia or Hyundai car, be prepared to pay a hefty amount. Despite having no tickets or accidents, the pricing is still unreasonable. Insurance companies should reconsider their pricing strategies.
Margie
January 17, 2025
Verified Review
Almost Chose Another Insurance, but Stayed with GEICO
They are very reliable.
Jerome
January 16, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Service
I had a car accident several years ago and I was not at fault. The other driver was issued a citation for the accident. My deductible was $500.00, but my agent only managed to get me back $400.00. When I asked why, she couldn't explain. I requested to speak to her supervisor who wasn't available at the time. I was told I would receive a call back, but I never heard back from them.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Around since 1936, GEICO has been a staple in the car insurance market. The insurer offers a variety of coverage options, including vehicle, property, business, and life insurance. It also boasts 16 different discounts. Examples include a 25% multi-vehicle discount, a 15% new vehicle discount, and good driver and good student discounts.
Pros
Highly rated mobile app
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Competitive rates for seniors, young drivers, and good drivers
Cons
Lower-than-average J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction
Below-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
4.0
▲
Auto-Owners's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
3.9
3.2
Customer service
3.7
3.6
Discounts
3.5
2.9
Policy transparency
3.8
3.1
Value
3.5
2.9
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (94)
Tammy
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Affordable Insurance in Michigan
The insurance is affordable.
Allen
January 12, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Absolutely no problems.
Michael
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
Pleased
I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
821
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners has been in the insurance business for more than 100 years. Today, it operates in 26 states with a network of 48,000 licensed agents. In addition to offering insurance, Auto-Owners offers many discounts, including three for students. Students can save by maintaining a strong grade-point average, through an away at school discount, and by signing up for the teen driver monitoring program.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Offers loan or lease gap insurance
AM Best financial strength rating of Superior (A+)
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score
Must speak to an independent agent for quotes
Higher rates than some competitors
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Arkansas to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Arkansas
If you want to find the best car insurance Arkansas has to offer, consider the following tips:
Determine how much coverage you need
When deciding how much car insurance you need, make sure you meet the mandatory coverage in Arkansas. Minimum requirements include $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage to other drivers’ property.[1]
If you want to save on your monthly premium, compare car insurance discounts across different companies. Many insurers have bundling discounts that allow you to save when you combine your auto and home insurance. Other common discounts include young driver or student discounts, safe driver discounts, or loyalty-based discounts.
Raise your deductible
Another way to reduce your monthly insurance payment is by raising your deductible. Your deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your policy kicks in.
Increasing your deductible from $200 to $500 can reduce your collision and comprehensive insurance cost by 15% to 30%.[2] But make sure you can afford to pay the higher deductible out of pocket.
Read customer reviews
Before choosing an insurance company, visit sites like Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to see what former and current customers have to say. You can also talk to friends and family members to get an honest review of their experience with an insurance company.
Compare quotes
To further narrow your search, compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to see where you can get the coverage you want at the best rate. Aim to compare policies from at least three different insurance companies.[3]
Average cost of car insurance in Arkansas
The overall average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $191 per month. Coverage in the Natural State is more expensive than the overall national average of $152 per month. The high rate of roadway fatalities in Arkansas may help explain why insurance premiums are more expensive than the national average.[4]
Additionally, Arkansans have felt the burden of increased personal and commercial insurance rates over the past few years due to storm-related claims.[5]
Your insurance premiums will vary based on various factors, including your age, ZIP code, credit history, driving record, and the type of coverage you need.
Best car insurance in Arkansas FAQs
If you still have questions about which companies offer the best car insurance in Arkansas, check out the following information.
