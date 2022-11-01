4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Nearly 40,000 people call Benton home; this suburb of Little Rock features a wealth of historic sites along with beautiful nature parks. A major freeway traverses the city and makes it easy to reach nearly any destination, although surface streets require a bit more attention. Benton is home to many roundabouts, and while these statistically reduce the number of accidents, they can be difficult to manage if you don’t know how they work. It’s always wise to have great car insurance before you drive, even in a stress-free area like Benton.
Car Insurance in Benton, AR
The average cost of Arkansas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Benton, AR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Benton is $203 per month, or $2436 annually.
Car insurance in Benton is $22 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Benton on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Benton, AR
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Benton
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$69 /mo
|Allstate
|$85 /mo
|Nationwide
|$109 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$162 /mo
|The General
|$245 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Benton, AR
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Benton. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$248 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$292 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Arkansas Cities
|Little Rock
|$190/mo
|Fort Smith
|$150/mo
|Fayetteville
|$138/mo
|Springdale
|$130/mo
|Benton
|$155/mo
|Arkansas
|$153/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Benton Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
How many teenagers can afford a car insurance payment of $513 per month? Arkansans get lower car insurance prices as they increase the number of years behind the wheel. So young adults in their 20s see an immediate $200 price cut over the teens’ monthly cost. From there, the rates go lower, with almost all age groups spending less than the state average of $210. Those in their 60s get the best deal, with a premium that’s over $350 cheaper than what the youngest drivers pay.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$514
|20s
|$308
|30s
|$191
|40s
|$180
|50s
|$212
|60s
|$152
|70s
|$182
|80s
|$199
Benton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Natural State, safety pays dividends in more ways than one. Residents ride with the peace of mind defensive driving provides, and insurance companies reward responsible motorists with “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. Why do drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pay the least? Often, drivers with violations buy bare-bones policies and choose liability only, skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. Worst of all, an at-fault accident pops the rate up over $80 per month, or $960 a year. Luckily,with three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting your premiums.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$220
|Speeding Ticket
|$295
|At-Fault Accident
|$307
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$220
Benton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Arkansas drivers have wondered for years just how credit relates to driving. State law allows insurance companies to set the rates based on driver credit. Generally, people with better credit pay the least. In Benton, why might those with good credit pay less than people with excellent credit? Drivers with better credit can finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. Regardless, moving from poor to good credit saves $50 per month, or $600 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$215
|Good
|$199
|Average
|$242
|Poor
|$248
Find local Benton agents
The Maples Insurance Agency203 Lillian,
Benton, AR 72015
Carter Insurance Agency, Inc.1352 Salem Road,
Benton, AR 72019
Roberson & Associates Insurance,Inc.315 N Market St,
Benton, AR 72015
James Insurance Agency, Inc114 E. Conway St,
Benton, AR 72015
NFP Property & Casualty Services Inc1306 Military Road,
Benton, AR 72015-3757
Donnell Insurance Agency - Nationwide Insurance2719 Cody Rd,
Benton, AR 72015
'Rena'' Gilliam: Allstate Insurance'1211 Ferguson Dr,
Benton, AR 72015
Leonard Towell - State Farm Insurance Agent1209 AR-35,
Benton, AR 72019
DJ Motley - State Farm Insurance Agent105 N East St,
Benton, AR 72015
State Farm: Dennia Beard1408 Military Rd,
Benton, AR 72015
Benton, AR DMV Information
If you work a full-time job, accessing DMV services in Benton can be challenging. The city has one office to serve residents with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone needing to take a driving test can visit a separate location, although its business hours are the same. Benton’s DMV office rarely sees long waiting times, and most say that the staff is knowledgeable and friendly.
Public Transportation in Benton, AR
Figuring out your transportation options without a vehicle can be a bit of an arduous task in Benton. While the city does operate a public bus system called SCAT, it’s difficult to locate route information. Many people prefer the more private option of using Uber or Lyft, although SCAT does offer reduced fares regardless of income.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Benton, AR
The city of Benton takes the safety of its residents seriously and has integrated features that help make it easier on the road. Those not familiar with roundabouts should take the time to learn how they work, as not knowing how to navigate them can be dangerous. Motorists who frequent Benton’s streets should enroll in adequate car insurance just in case an accident does occur.
Rather than spend time comparing car insurance prices from various company websites, you can see multiple quotes at once using Insurify. Simply answer a few simple questions, and you’ll be able to determine which combination of policy features is right for you. Save time and save money with Insurify!
FAQs - Benton, AR Car Insurance
Some states are very strict when it comes to enforcing insurance laws, yet Arkansas isn’t one of them. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you’ll be charged a fine that ranges from $50 to $250, and you may have your license plates revoked. Drivers have 10 days to provide proof of coverage to reclaim their plates and have their fine waived.
To be compliant with state regulations, Benton residents must have $25,000 for bodily injury and $25,000 for property damage protection. Additional options may be needed based on your driving habits.
Drivers here tend to pay only slightly more than the national average for auto coverage. If you’re looking for the best rates on a new policy, visit Insurify today to compare real-time quotes from multiple carriers.
Insurify Insights
How Benton Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Benton, Arkansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Benton drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arkansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Benton
#52
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas
#50
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas
#36
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas
#18
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Benton drivers rank 29 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Benton with an accident: 8.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Benton drivers rank 36 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Benton with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Benton drivers rank 59 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Benton with a reckless driving offense: 0.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Benton drivers rank 62 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Benton with a reckless driving violation: 0.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Benton drivers rank 52 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Benton with a speeding ticket: 7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Benton drivers rank 18 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Benton with clean record: 82%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Benton drivers rank 17 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Benton with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.78%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arkansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022