The average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $149 per month, slightly less than the national average of $155. Drivers can expect to pay $93 per month for liability insurance and $205 per month for full coverage.
Arkansas may have lower rates thanks to its low tourism rate and lower FEMA National Risk Index risk ranking.[1][2] If you want to reduce your rates further, compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers in Arkansas side by side.
Quick Facts
The average car insurance premium in Arkansas is $149.
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates for Arkansas drivers.
Little Rock tends to have the highest average rates.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas?
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance rates for minimum requirements and full-coverage policies. Many insurers have incentives, like a student discount program and telematics programs via a mobile app, that can get you the best insurance for the lowest rate.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm
28
56
USAA
34
68
GEICO
42
84
Auto-Owners
48
95
National General
57
149
Safeco
61
131
Shelter
62
123
Farmers
63
126
Nationwide
63
117
Allstate
63
124
Travelers
67
123
Progressive
67
133
State Auto
72
191
Liberty Mutual
76
194
Hallmark
84
214
Midvale Home & Auto
89
164
Direct Auto
89
159
GAINSCO
93
194
Dairyland
104
227
The General
123
250
Bristol West
142
316
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Arkansas car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates also vary by city. Factors like population, crime rate, and number of people who commute to work influence rates from city to city.
Benton has an average liability car insurance rate 4% lower than the state average. Rates in Little Rock, Fayetteville, and other cities are higher than the Arkansas average, no matter the type of coverage. Little Rock also has average full-coverage rates that are higher than Benton.
Average Arkansas car insurance rates by age
Young drivers have the highest rates because they have an increased risk of being involved in a serious or fatal car accident: The fatality rate for teens in Arkansas is twice that of the United States.[3] Similarly, older drivers receive higher auto insurance rates due to their own increased likelihood of being involved in a car accident.
Drivers around age 35 usually see the best policy prices. The good news is that Arkansas insurers are required to offer college graduate discounts and defensive driving discounts for adults 55 and older.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Arkansas
Your gender is one of the general information questions that insurers ask of all potential policyholders. Some statistics suggest that men are more likely to be involved in DUI accidents, serious accidents, and general accidents than women.
Age can also influence your rates. Younger drivers typically pay more than older adults, which means male teen drivers may have the highest average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.
Age
Male
Female
16
$422
$345
35
$201
$182
50
$155
$148
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Arkansas
Car accidents cost insurance companies money, and unfortunately, Arkansas hasn’t made significant progress in reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries from car crashes between 2017 and 2021.[4]
Traffic violations like speeding and driving under the influence increase the likelihood of being in a serious or fatal accident. At-fault accidents force your insurer to pay for the medical expenses and property damage you cause.
As this table shows, Arkansas drivers with an imperfect record pay much higher rates than people with clean driving records.
Average Arkansas car insurance rates by marital status
Marital status is another factor that can affect your rates. Many insurers believe that married couples aren’t as risky behind the wheel as single drivers. Some couples save money because a single multi-car policy is cheaper than two separate policies.
However, remember that driving history always plays a major role in auto policy prices. If you add a partner with a history of accidents or speeding tickets to your policy, it may increase your rate.
The average costs of both liability insurance and full-coverage policies are a few dollars per month cheaper for married Arkansas residents.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$89
$198
Single
$93
$206
Average Arkansas car insurance rates by credit tier
Even good drivers can see their premiums increase based on their credit history. Insurers in Arkansas use credit-based insurance scores for informational purposes to determine car insurance premiums.[5]
The average cost of car insurance is typically lower for drivers with excellent or good credit than it is for drivers with fair or poor credit. As you can see in the table below, drivers in Arkansas with poor credit scores pay substantially more than drivers with excellent credit scores.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$82
$182
Good
$91
$202
Fair
$100
$222
Poor
$146
$323
Arkansas car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance coverage can be tricky. Consider the answers to these commonly asked questions about cheap car insurance in Arkansas.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas?
Arkansas drivers pay an average of $149 per month for car insurance. They pay $93 per month for a liability-only policy and $205 per month for a full-coverage policy. The cost of your car insurance will vary based on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Arkansas?
State Farm is the cheapest car insurance in Arkansas, with a liability rate of $28 per month. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in the state, with a monthly liability quote of $34. The third-cheapest insurer, GEICO, has a liability rate of $42 per month.
Is it illegal to drive without car insurance in Arkansas?
Yes, it’s illegal to drive without the minimum liability coverage that Arkansas law requires. You need to maintain this coverage throughout the year, even if you don’t drive often.[6]
What are the best auto insurance companies in Arkansas?
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer some of the cheapest options for car insurance in Arkansas. All three insurers have Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores higher than 4 out of 5, as well as strong financial strength ratings from AM Best. However, they may not be the best or most affordable option for you. Always compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying.
What are the car insurance requirements in Arkansas?
Arkansas law sets minimums for auto insurance at $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person and $50,000 for two or more people, as well as $25,000 in property damage liability insurance. You must produce proof of insurance when renewing your registration.[6]
Nick Dauk is a freelance writer specializing in business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. His work has been featured in Fox Business, BBC, The Edge, Business Insider, and Bisnow. Nick is a first-generation college graduate, having majored in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Central Florida. His eclectic coursework, combined with previous managerial roles in the retail and broadcast television industries, have helped him develop an interdisciplinary approach to writing.
For nearly a decade, Nick has created content for mom-and-pop businesses and global corporations. As a travel writer, his global adventures have also been featured on Inside Hook, Houston Chronicle, Culture Trip, and Matador. When he's not traveling, Nick can be found in Orlando spending time with his wife and toddler.