4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Fort Smith, AR (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterArkansasdelimiterFort Smith
Car InsurancedelimiterArkansasdelimiterFort Smith

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

People who live in Fort Smith are mostly dependent on their cars to get around, since the city isn’t very walkable and public transit services are limited. The average household has two cars. To stay safe and legal on the road, families in Fort Smith will need a car insurance policy that covers both vehicles.

Car Insurance in Fort Smith, AR

The average cost of Arkansas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Fort Smith, AR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Fort Smith is $183 per month, or $2196 annually.

  • Car insurance in Fort Smith is $2 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Fort Smith on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

State Farm
$63
Allstate
$75
Nationwide
$91
Direct Auto
$149
The General
$204

See More:

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Smith, AR

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Fort SmithQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
State Farm$63 /mo
Allstate$75 /mo
Nationwide$91 /mo
Direct Auto$149 /mo
The General$204 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Fort Smith, AR

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Fort Smith. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
American Family89$198 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$198 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Arkansas Cities
Little Rock$190/mo
Fayetteville$138/mo
Springdale$130/mo
Jonesboro$202/mo
Fort Smith$150/mo
Arkansas$162/mo
Springdale
$130
Fayetteville
$138
Fort Smith
$150
Average for AR
$162
Little Rock
$190
Jonesboro
$202

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Fort Smith Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Young drivers under the age of 20 should be aware that their car insurance premiums are the most expensive of any resident in the area. These individuals pay nearly $400 for coverage, yet once they turn 20, prices drop to an average of $212. Once Fort Smith drivers reach their 30s, they save even more and pay around $130; however, premiums do tend to increase as time goes on, with those in their 80s paying $207.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$389
20s$213
30s$131
40s$156
50s$150
60s$151
70s$149
80s$207

Fort Smith Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

An accident can cost a lot in Fort Smith, as drivers who are at fault will find that their car insurance rates increase about $62 compared to the $164 rate of those who have a clean driving record. A speeding ticket doesn’t help either, as premiums are often $183 after this type of violation.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$165
Speeding Ticket$184
At-Fault Accident$227
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$134

See More:

Fort Smith Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

It’s smart to work on boosting your credit score, but in Fort Smith, it likely won’t help you save very much money on your insurance premiums. Drivers end up paying rates that range from $163 to $188, depending on their credit rating, proving that rates in Fort Smith are based on a number of factors that often don’t include one’s credit. This may change in the future, so it’s a good idea to boost your credit if you can.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$189
Good$164
Average$165
Poor$187

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Arkansas

Find local Fort Smith agents

  • Business Insurance Consultants, Inc.

    121 N 14th St,
    Fort Smith, AR 72913

  • Cross Pointe Advisors, LLC.

    1120 Garrison Ave,
    Fort Smith, AR 72901

  • ANC Insurance Agency

    1531 May Ave,
    Fort Smith, AR 72901

  • Barton & Associates Insurance

    500 So. 20th St.,
    Fort Smith, AR 72901

  • Gary Longley Insurance Agency

    3312 Jenny Lind,
    Fort Smith, AR 72901

  • Brown-Hiller-Clark & Associates

    5500 Euper Lane,
    Fort Smith, AR 72903-3234

  • Nelson Insurance Agency, Inc.

    921 S 21st St,
    Fort Smith, AR 72901-4005

  • Sandy Gilkey Insurance Agency

    5111 Rogers Ave Ste 547,
    Fort Smith, AR 72903

  • Nationwide Insurance: Lamberson Insurance Agency Inc.

    521 S 21st St,
    Fort Smith, AR 72901

  • Berryhill Insurance Group

    2322 S 58th St,
    Fort Smith, AR 72903
View more

Fort Smith, AR DMV Information

When you need to register your vehicle or renew your registration, you can do so online with the Arkansas DMV. And if you need a REAL ID, you can visit either of the two Fort Smith Revenue Offices. Should your registration require proof of insurance, you can easily purchase a policy online. Even if you already have car insurance, you may want to check your customized quotes with Insurify to see if you can get a better rate.

Public Transportation in Fort Smith, AR

In Fort Smith, 81 percent of workers drive alone to work and an additional 12 percent carpool. There are fixed-route buses within the city limits, but less than 1 percent of workers use public transportation to commute. And only about 2 percent of workers walk to work since it’s difficult to get around on foot in Fort Smith. Uber and Lyft both operate in the city, along with traditional taxi services, but these can be expensive for long-term commuting.

For more detailed Arkansas city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Fort Smith, AR

Don’t be one of the estimated 16.6 percent of drivers in Arkansas who lack insurance coverage. You should purchase enough auto insurance coverage to stay legal and provide you with peace of mind.

Luckily, getting a car insurance policy doesn’t have to break the bank. When you compare customized quotes with Insurify, you could potentially save hundreds annually. You’ll just need to enter your information one time, and we’ll show you the best deals in auto insurance for your personal needs.

FAQs - Fort Smith, AR Car Insurance

  • Auto insurance in Fort Smith is relatively affordable. At an average premium of $150 per month, it’s cheaper than the state or national average premiums for car insurance. And some providers may be able to offer rates as low as $63 to drivers with a clean record.

  • To drive legally in Arkansas, you’re required to carry a minimum of:
    $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
    $25,000 per person in property damage liability coverage
    $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage
    But keep in mind that these minimum requirements won’t cover damages to your vehicle for an accident that you cause. If you have a loan or a lease, you may be required to purchase full coverage. And even if you own your car outright, you should consider getting a more robust policy than the legal minimum requirement.

  • The fines for driving without car insurance in Arkansas are as follows:
    $50 to $250 for your first offense
    $250 to $500 for your second offense
    $500 to $1,000 and up to one year in county jail for your third offense
    To ensure you don’t get slapped with a fine and protect your finances in the case of an accident, you should have an auto insurance policy before you get behind the wheel.

Insurify Insights

How Fort Smith Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fort Smith, Arkansas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Fort Smith drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arkansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Fort Smith

#20

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas

#18

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas

#28

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas

#28

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fort Smith drivers rank 23 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.

    • Rank within state: #23
    • Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with an accident: 9.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fort Smith drivers rank 28 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.

    • Rank within state: #28
    • Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a DUI: 1.7%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Fort Smith drivers rank 9 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Fort Smith drivers rank 5 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #5
    • Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Fort Smith drivers rank 20 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #20
    • Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a speeding ticket: 9.6%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fort Smith drivers rank 50 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.

    • Rank within state: #50
    • Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with clean record: 77.8%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fort Smith drivers rank 26 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.

    • Rank within state: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.63%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Arkansas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Arkansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.

Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterArkansasdelimiterFort Smith