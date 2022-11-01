4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
People who live in Fort Smith are mostly dependent on their cars to get around, since the city isn’t very walkable and public transit services are limited. The average household has two cars. To stay safe and legal on the road, families in Fort Smith will need a car insurance policy that covers both vehicles.
Car Insurance in Fort Smith, AR
The average cost of Arkansas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Fort Smith, AR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Smith is $183 per month, or $2196 annually.
Car insurance in Fort Smith is $2 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fort Smith on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Smith, AR
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Fort Smith
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$63 /mo
|Allstate
|$75 /mo
|Nationwide
|$91 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$149 /mo
|The General
|$204 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Fort Smith, AR
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Fort Smith. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$198 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$198 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Arkansas Cities
|Little Rock
|$190/mo
|Fayetteville
|$138/mo
|Springdale
|$130/mo
|Jonesboro
|$202/mo
|Fort Smith
|$150/mo
|Arkansas
|$162/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Fort Smith Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers under the age of 20 should be aware that their car insurance premiums are the most expensive of any resident in the area. These individuals pay nearly $400 for coverage, yet once they turn 20, prices drop to an average of $212. Once Fort Smith drivers reach their 30s, they save even more and pay around $130; however, premiums do tend to increase as time goes on, with those in their 80s paying $207.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$389
|20s
|$213
|30s
|$131
|40s
|$156
|50s
|$150
|60s
|$151
|70s
|$149
|80s
|$207
Fort Smith Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
An accident can cost a lot in Fort Smith, as drivers who are at fault will find that their car insurance rates increase about $62 compared to the $164 rate of those who have a clean driving record. A speeding ticket doesn’t help either, as premiums are often $183 after this type of violation.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$165
|Speeding Ticket
|$184
|At-Fault Accident
|$227
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$134
See More:
Fort Smith Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It’s smart to work on boosting your credit score, but in Fort Smith, it likely won’t help you save very much money on your insurance premiums. Drivers end up paying rates that range from $163 to $188, depending on their credit rating, proving that rates in Fort Smith are based on a number of factors that often don’t include one’s credit. This may change in the future, so it’s a good idea to boost your credit if you can.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$189
|Good
|$164
|Average
|$165
|Poor
|$187
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Arkansas
Find local Fort Smith agents
Business Insurance Consultants, Inc.121 N 14th St,
Fort Smith, AR 72913
Cross Pointe Advisors, LLC.1120 Garrison Ave,
Fort Smith, AR 72901
ANC Insurance Agency1531 May Ave,
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Barton & Associates Insurance500 So. 20th St.,
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Gary Longley Insurance Agency3312 Jenny Lind,
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Brown-Hiller-Clark & Associates5500 Euper Lane,
Fort Smith, AR 72903-3234
Nelson Insurance Agency, Inc.921 S 21st St,
Fort Smith, AR 72901-4005
Sandy Gilkey Insurance Agency5111 Rogers Ave Ste 547,
Fort Smith, AR 72903
Nationwide Insurance: Lamberson Insurance Agency Inc.521 S 21st St,
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Berryhill Insurance Group2322 S 58th St,
Fort Smith, AR 72903
Fort Smith, AR DMV Information
When you need to register your vehicle or renew your registration, you can do so online with the Arkansas DMV. And if you need a REAL ID, you can visit either of the two Fort Smith Revenue Offices. Should your registration require proof of insurance, you can easily purchase a policy online. Even if you already have car insurance, you may want to check your customized quotes with Insurify to see if you can get a better rate.
Public Transportation in Fort Smith, AR
In Fort Smith, 81 percent of workers drive alone to work and an additional 12 percent carpool. There are fixed-route buses within the city limits, but less than 1 percent of workers use public transportation to commute. And only about 2 percent of workers walk to work since it’s difficult to get around on foot in Fort Smith. Uber and Lyft both operate in the city, along with traditional taxi services, but these can be expensive for long-term commuting.
For more detailed Arkansas city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Fort Smith, AR
Don’t be one of the estimated 16.6 percent of drivers in Arkansas who lack insurance coverage. You should purchase enough auto insurance coverage to stay legal and provide you with peace of mind.
Luckily, getting a car insurance policy doesn’t have to break the bank. When you compare customized quotes with Insurify, you could potentially save hundreds annually. You’ll just need to enter your information one time, and we’ll show you the best deals in auto insurance for your personal needs.
FAQs - Fort Smith, AR Car Insurance
Auto insurance in Fort Smith is relatively affordable. At an average premium of $150 per month, it’s cheaper than the state or national average premiums for car insurance. And some providers may be able to offer rates as low as $63 to drivers with a clean record.
To drive legally in Arkansas, you’re required to carry a minimum of:
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage
$25,000 per person in property damage liability coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage
But keep in mind that these minimum requirements won’t cover damages to your vehicle for an accident that you cause. If you have a loan or a lease, you may be required to purchase full coverage. And even if you own your car outright, you should consider getting a more robust policy than the legal minimum requirement.
The fines for driving without car insurance in Arkansas are as follows:
$50 to $250 for your first offense
$250 to $500 for your second offense
$500 to $1,000 and up to one year in county jail for your third offense
To ensure you don’t get slapped with a fine and protect your finances in the case of an accident, you should have an auto insurance policy before you get behind the wheel.
Insurify Insights
How Fort Smith Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fort Smith, Arkansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Fort Smith drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arkansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Fort Smith
#20
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas
#18
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas
#28
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas
#28
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fort Smith drivers rank 23 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with an accident: 9.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fort Smith drivers rank 28 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a DUI: 1.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Fort Smith drivers rank 9 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Fort Smith drivers rank 5 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Fort Smith drivers rank 20 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a speeding ticket: 9.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fort Smith drivers rank 50 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with clean record: 77.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fort Smith drivers rank 26 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Fort Smith with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.63%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Arkansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022