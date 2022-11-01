4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Conway, AR
As one of the more populous cities in Arkansas, Conway can have challenging driving at times. Most residents do not travel out of Conway for work, making streets and highways quite busy during rush hour. While Conway is home to only about 66,000 people, driving here often has a big-city feel and motorists should ensure they have the best possible car insurance coverage.
Although car insurance rates in Arkansas are on par with the national average, finding cheaper car insurance coverage is possible if you know where to look. With Insurify , you can compare customized car insurance quotes from national carriers like State Farm and Allstate along with local providers so you can easily identify the cheapest deal in car insurance.
Insurance rates aren’t only based on the coverage options you choose — the average cost of car insurance will also vary from city to city and between insurance companies as well. Below are the average car insurance rates for Arkansas cities. See how Conway compares:
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Conway is $195 per month, or $2340 annually.
Car insurance in Conway is $14 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Conway on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Conway, AR
Car insurance rates tend to differ between insurance providers. That’s because different car insurance companies weigh information such as your age, your credit score, and your driving record a bit differently. You’ll also qualify for different insurance discounts at various insurance companies which can lower your rates.
While the rates below are the cheapest on average in Conway, bear in mind that your individual auto insurance rate may vary from the average. That’s why it’s important to get a free quote from Insurify .
|Insurance Provider in Conway
|Quotes
|Safeco
|$141 /mo
|GAINSCO
|$162 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$165 /mo
|Dairyland
|$183 /mo
|Hallmark
|$185 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Conway, AR
Although choosing the auto insurance coverage with the highest deductible and the lowest rate to save money might be tempting, it’s also important to find an insurance provider that will reliably pay claims and offer good customer service. We evaluated a variety of verified, independent sources to determine the best car insurance companies in Conway. See our results below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$215 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$255 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Arkansas Cities
|Little Rock
|$190/mo
|Fort Smith
|$150/mo
|Fayetteville
|$138/mo
|Springdale
|$130/mo
|Conway
|$198/mo
|Arkansas
|$161/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Conway Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the first factors in determining the rate for your auto insurance policy is your age. Young drivers and teens, who are less experienced on the road and more likely to get into accidents, see the highest rates, while drivers in their 50s and 60s see lower premiums on average. You can expect the following average rates for each age group in Arkansas.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$389
|20s
|$230
|30s
|$155
|40s
|$143
|50s
|$126
|60s
|$127
|70s
|$145
|80s
|$161
Conway Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies view drivers with infractions on their driving records as a greater risk to insure. That’s why you’ll pay more for car insurance if you have speeding tickets, DUIs, or accidents in your driving history. Here’s what drivers with different infractions in their driving history pay on average in Conway, Arkansas.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$170
|Speeding Ticket
|$256
|At-Fault Accident
|$283
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$337
Conway Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You may not know it, but about 95 percent of insurers use your credit score when determining your rate. That’s because research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of claims. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Conway, Arkansas based on your credit score
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$180
|Good
|$192
|Average
|$224
|Poor
|$278
Find local Conway agents
Farris Agency, Inc.801 Parkway,
Conway, AR 72034
American Safeguard Insurance1100 Bob Courtway Drive,
Ste 16, Conway, AR 72033
McDowell Insurance2745 Prince St,
Conway, AR 72034-3635
Quality First Insurance1310 Hwy 286 E ,
Conway, AR 72032-9098
The Heartland Agency824 Salem Rd,
Ste. 210, Conway, AR 72034
McGhee Insurance Agency1060 Pats Ln.,
Ste. 2, Conway, AR 72032
Integrity Insurance Group449 Reedy Rd,
Conway, AR 72034-7284
Neal-Rougeau Insurance Group1105 Deer Street,
Conway, AR 72032
Mackey Insurance Agency810 Court St.,
Conway, AR 72032
Ott Insurance Agency831 Parkway,
Conway, AR 72032
Conway, AR DMV Information
Motorists needing to visit the State of Arkansas Driver Control office should plan on waiting a while, as it’s the only location in the area to help with DMV services. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is situated in the northern part of Conway. It’s been said that employees aren’t very helpful, leading to a frustrating experience for many.
The Conway DMV is located at:
2455 Washington Ave suite 105
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 329-2601
Public Transportation in Conway, AR
Surprisingly, the city of Conway does not offer residents any type of public transportation system. While other smaller parts of the country feature robust bus routes, Conway has nothing of the sort. If you do not have a vehicle, you may opt to bike or walk around town or take a Lyft or Uber to reach your destination.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Conway, AR
The easiest way to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Conway is to compare customized car insurance quotes from multiple providers. Rather than getting quotes from individual insurance agents, you can save time by using Insurify to find the right policy that meets your insurance needs, whether you need collision coverage or liability only.
You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started. From there, you can view side-by-side quotes from multiple providers in one spot. You can also use Insurify to shop for insurance products such as homeowners insurance , renters insurance, and life insurance.
For more detailed Arkansas city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Conway, AR Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Conway is to use a quote comparison site like Insurify . Instead of spending hours on the phone with an insurance agency, you can compare quotes based on your unique driving record and the level of coverage you want to see the best insurance options for you. The best part? It’s completely free and only takes a few minutes!
The average cost of car insurance in Conway, Arkansas is $165 per month or $1,980 per year. However, auto insurance rates will vary based on your driving history and the type of coverage you choose. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurance providers.
Car insurance in Arkansas is expensive in part because of a higher-than-average rate of traffic fatalities. Individual factors, such as accidents on your record and bad credit, can also drive up the cost of car insurance in Conway. And if you choose to purchase full-coverage car insurance, you’ll likely pay about twice as much as you would for a liability policy.
Insurify Insights
How Conway Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Conway, Arkansas below:
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Conway
#31
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas
#29
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas
#46
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas
#50
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Conway drivers rank 31 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Conway with an accident: 8.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Conway drivers rank 46 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Conway with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Conway drivers rank 37 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Conway with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Conway drivers rank 29 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Conway with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Conway drivers rank 31 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Conway with a speeding ticket: 8.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Conway drivers rank 42 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Conway with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Conway drivers rank 45 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Conway with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.36%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
