Is car insurance more expensive in Shreveport?
Shreveport drivers generally pay more for car insurance than the national average of $212 per month. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $319 per month. Statewide, Louisiana drivers pay $366 per month for coverage. Average rates in the state may skew high for a few different reasons, in addition to high amounts of vehicle damage during hurricane season.
In Louisiana, insurers pay up to twice the amount in claim payments for bodily injury claims and property damage claims than they do in most of the rest of the country, advises John Parker Ford, deputy commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s Division of Public Affairs.
In Louisiana, car insurance rates can also differ between cities and ZIP codes, depending on population density, traffic congestion, local accident statistics, crime rates, and more. For example, Shreveport ranks third in the state for the number of motor vehicle thefts, according to the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division.[12]
More cities in Louisiana
Despite Caddo Parish having the third-highest number of traffic fatalities in Louisiana, Shreveport is one of the cheapest cities in Louisiana for car insurance. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $357 per month for full coverage. Drivers pay 21% more for full-coverage insurance in Baton Rouge and 51% more in New Orleans.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Shreveport drivers.