Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident refers to a moving violation reflected on your driving record, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. These violations can have a big effect on your car insurance rates.

Insurers use your past driving history to predict your risk level, and incidents demonstrate a greater risk of filing future claims. The severity and frequency of claims can also influence how much your past incidents affect your premium.[8]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The presence of a speeding ticket on your record can result in a higher car insurance premium, though a single ticket may not have a substantial effect. Insurance companies view speeding as an indicator of risky driving, so they may adjust premiums accordingly. When it comes to more minor violations like speeding, some insurers are more forgiving than others.

Find the cheapest rates for Shreveport drivers with a speeding ticket below.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm 159 USAA 199 Allstate 257 GEICO 259 Direct Auto 272 Progressive 306 Clearcover 337 National General 340 The General 358 Bristol West 541 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

You’re likely to see an increase in premiums after an at-fault accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).[9] The amount of damage caused in your accident can also influence how much your rate increases.

Here are the cheapest rates for Shreveport drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm 166 USAA 208 Allstate 268 GEICO 270 Direct Auto 283 Progressive 319 Clearcover 351 National General 354 The General 374 Bristol West 563 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Alcohol consumption was a factor in nearly 40% of Louisiana’s 972 traffic fatalities in 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.[10] Due to the severity of the offense, driving under the influence almost always comes with serious consequences, including a substantial increase in insurance rates.

However, Shreveport drivers with a past DUI still have affordable coverage options available.