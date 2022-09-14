Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Shreveport, Louisiana (2023)

The average cost of liability-only insurance in Shreveport is $281 per month.

Updated July 31, 2023

Table of contents

Table of contents

In Shreveport, Louisiana, the cheapest car insurance companies include State Farm, USAA, and National General. State Farm has the lowest average rates for liability-only and full-coverage policies. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $319 per month for car insurance.

The amount you pay for coverage will depend on your driving history, age, vehicle type, and coverage level. For example, full-coverage insurance — which includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage — costs $357 per month, on average.

Here’s what you need to know about finding auto coverage in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Quick Facts

  • The cost of auto insurance in Shreveport is 50% higher than the national average of $212 per month.

  • Caddo Parish, which includes Shreveport, had the third most traffic fatalities in Louisiana in 2022.[1]

  • Louisiana law permits insurers to consider credit history when determining premiums.

Best car insurance companies in Shreveport

A few companies stand out in Shreveport for cheap car insurance quotes. State Farm, USAA, and National General consistently offer competitive rates, making them great options for drivers in the city. However, the best option for you depends on your driving profile and insurance needs.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$118/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo

State Farm is the most affordable car insurance company in Shreveport. Drivers with coverage from State Farm pay an average cost of $136 per month for car insurance. With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, it’s an excellent choice for budget-conscious drivers who don’t want to sacrifice coverage quality. Policyholders benefit from customizable coverage and 10 advertised discounts.

Pros

  • Cheapest average rates in Shreveport

  • 26 insurance agents in Shreveport

  • Above-average rating in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study[2]

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Some online customer complaints cite rate increases after accidents

  • Fewer discounts than some insurers

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 2, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - February 1, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - February 1, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$148/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$193/mo

USAA offers standard coverage options to active, reserve, and retired military members — and eligible family members. The company offers low rates in Shreveport. Customers pay an average of $171 per month for car insurance. USAA’s high IQ Score of 4.3 indicates solid financial strength and quality coverage.

Pros

  • Customizable policy options

  • Offers discount for garaging your car on a military installation

  • Below-average number of customer complaints, according to National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) data

Cons

  • Coverage not available to everyone

  • No local offices in Louisiana

  • No customer service hours on Sundays

The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.

Tawana - January 18, 2023
Verified

I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.

Christina - January 18, 2023
Verified

Exceptional customer service

Anthony - January 16, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: National General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$188/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$214/mo

A subsidiary of Allstate, National General provides coverage to different types of drivers — including people with a DUI on their record. The company has at least seven advertised discounts and offers a number of optional coverage add-ons. National General policyholders in Shreveport pay $198 per month, on average. 

Pros

  • Offers non-standard policies with several add-on coverages

  • SR-22 filing available

  • Home and auto coverage bundling

Cons

  • May not offer coverage to repeat DUI offenders

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Poor mobile app ratings

My monthly payments are too high.

Brett - January 18, 2023
Verified

They’ve had good rates for more than five years.

Diana - January 18, 2023
Verified

They have the best prices for car insurance.

Charde - December 24, 2022
Verified
Read our National General review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Shreveport

Liability-only coverage is often the cheapest car insurance option available, but it doesn’t provide robust coverage for your vehicle. When you have a liability-only policy, it covers the bodily injury or property damage you cause the other driver in an accident. It doesn’t cover any damage to your own vehicle.

Here are the cheapest liability-only coverage options in Shreveport.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm73
USAA90
National General109
Allstate118
GEICO118
Direct Auto133
Progressive139
The General145
Clearcover147
Bristol West223
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Shreveport

Deciding on the right amount of coverage for your vehicle is one of the most important choices you make about your car insurance. Liability coverage only pays for damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. Full-coverage policies include liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance to extend coverage to your vehicle, regardless of fault.[3]

You should consider purchasing full-coverage insurance if you have a new or valuable vehicle. And if you’re leasing or financing your vehicle, your lender may even require it. Find the cheapest full-coverage insurance options in Shreveport below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm110
USAA138
Allstate178
GEICO179
Direct Auto188
Progressive212
Clearcover233
National General235
The General248
Bristol West374
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in Louisiana

Louisiana operates under a comparative fault rule, which several other states in the U.S. also follow. In practice, this means that each party involved in an accident covers damages in proportion to their percentage of fault.[4] If you wish to file a lawsuit related to a car accident, you typically must do so within a year.[5]

The state requires drivers to carry liability insurance with the following minimum limits:[6]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

You should consider purchasing optional coverage beyond the minimum requirements for more financial protection. Learn more about the following common coverages to find the right balance between affordability and adequate coverage.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

This provides payment for medical expenses after a car accident, regardless of fault. You may see it referred to as MedPay coverage.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

In Louisiana, 11.7% of drivers are uninsured.[7] This coverage protects you from paying for medical expenses, property damage, and more if you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

Full coverage

This policy type includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage to provide protection against accidents, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

Roadside assistance coverage

Specifics vary by insurer, but this add-on typically includes coverage for tire changes, jump-starts, towing, winching, and other vehicle services.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident refers to a moving violation reflected on your driving record, including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. These violations can have a big effect on your car insurance rates.

Insurers use your past driving history to predict your risk level, and incidents demonstrate a greater risk of filing future claims. The severity and frequency of claims can also influence how much your past incidents affect your premium.[8]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

The presence of a speeding ticket on your record can result in a higher car insurance premium, though a single ticket may not have a substantial effect. Insurance companies view speeding as an indicator of risky driving, so they may adjust premiums accordingly. When it comes to more minor violations like speeding, some insurers are more forgiving than others.

Find the cheapest rates for Shreveport drivers with a speeding ticket below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm159
USAA199
Allstate257
GEICO259
Direct Auto272
Progressive306
Clearcover337
National General340
The General358
Bristol West541
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

You’re likely to see an increase in premiums after an at-fault accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI).[9] The amount of damage caused in your accident can also influence how much your rate increases.

Here are the cheapest rates for Shreveport drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm166
USAA208
Allstate268
GEICO270
Direct Auto283
Progressive319
Clearcover351
National General354
The General374
Bristol West563
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Alcohol consumption was a factor in nearly 40% of Louisiana’s 972 traffic fatalities in 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.[10] Due to the severity of the offense, driving under the influence almost always comes with serious consequences, including a substantial increase in insurance rates.

However, Shreveport drivers with a past DUI still have affordable coverage options available.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm131
USAA164
Allstate212
GEICO213
Direct Auto224
Progressive252
Clearcover277
National General279
The General295
Bristol West445
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age is another factor that affects car insurance rates. Drivers typically see steadily decreasing rates between their 30s and 70s, thanks to more experience on the road.

However, senior drivers older than 70 have a higher fatal crash rate per mile driven than younger drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.[11] This higher accident risk can result in slightly higher premiums.

The companies below offer the cheapest car insurance for Shreveport senior drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm64
USAA81
Allstate104
GEICO105
Direct Auto110
Progressive124
Clearcover136
National General137
The General145
Bristol West219
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Families with teen drivers often struggle to find affordable car insurance. Due to a lack of driving experience and greater tendencies for risky behavior, teenagers typically pay the highest rates for car insurance.

You can utilize some tips to get the best rate as a teen driver. First, consider staying on your parents’ insurance policy. You can also opt for a car with good safety ratings to qualify for lower rates. Lastly, if you’re a student, maintain good grades and ask your insurer about a good student discount to save on premiums.

Find the cheapest Shreveport insurers for teenagers below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm221
USAA277
Allstate357
GEICO359
Direct Auto377
Progressive425
Clearcover467
National General472
The General498
Bristol West750
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Shreveport

Factors such as your age, driving record, type of vehicle, and coverage options can all play a role in determining your car insurance rate. But whether you’re a new driver or looking to switch companies, finding affordable car insurance in Shreveport might be easier than you think.

  • Consider higher deductibles. Opting for a higher deductible can lower your premiums, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Avoid accidents and traffic violations that can lead to higher premiums by practicing safe driving habits.

  • Look for discounts. Take advantage of common discounts — such as good driver, multi-policy, or safety feature discounts — to reduce your insurance costs.

  • Bundle your policies. Bundling your car insurance with other policies, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance, can often lead to additional discounts and overall savings.

  • Compare quotes. You can find the most competitive rates and coverage options by comparing quotes from different insurers.

Shreveport car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies can use your credit score as a factor to set rates, according to the LDI. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores tend to pay lower insurance costs than those with poor credit scores. In Shreveport, the effect of a policyholder’s credit history on car insurance premiums can vary significantly across insurance companies.

Find average car insurance rates by credit tier in Shreveport below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Shreveport?

Shreveport drivers generally pay more for car insurance than the national average of $212 per month. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $319 per month. Statewide, Louisiana drivers pay $366 per month for coverage. Average rates in the state may skew high for a few different reasons, in addition to high amounts of vehicle damage during hurricane season.

In Louisiana, insurers pay up to twice the amount in claim payments for bodily injury claims and property damage claims than they do in most of the rest of the country, advises John Parker Ford, deputy commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Insurance’s Division of Public Affairs.

In Louisiana, car insurance rates can also differ between cities and ZIP codes, depending on population density, traffic congestion, local accident statistics, crime rates, and more. For example, Shreveport ranks third in the state for the number of motor vehicle thefts, according to the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division.[12]

More cities in Louisiana

Despite Caddo Parish having the third-highest number of traffic fatalities in Louisiana, Shreveport is one of the cheapest cities in Louisiana for car insurance. On average, Shreveport drivers pay $357 per month for full coverage. Drivers pay 21% more for full-coverage insurance in Baton Rouge and 51% more in New Orleans.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Shreveport
Baton Rouge$43321%
Lafayette$47032%
Metairie$48636%
Monroe$40814%
New Orleans$53851%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Shreveport drivers.

Shreveport car insurance FAQs

Finding the right level of auto coverage for an affordable price doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The information below should answer your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of finding the best Shreveport insurer for you.

  • How much is car insurance in Shreveport?

    On average, car insurance in Shreveport costs $319 per month. Drivers pay $281 for liability coverage and $357 for full-coverage insurance. This exceeds the national average rate of $212 per month. Your specific rate depends on your driving record, age, credit history, insurer, and more.

  • Why does Louisiana have such high car insurance?

    Louisiana drivers have an expensive average car insurance rate of $366 per month due to a few factors. Severe weather patterns, including hurricanes and tropical storms, can increase the amount of vehicle damage and claims filed, which increases an area’s insurance rates. City and ZIP code, rates of vehicle theft, population density, and more can influence rates.

  • Is Louisiana a no-fault state?

    No. Louisiana is an at-fault state operating under a comparative fault rule. Responsibility for damage and loss following an accident is proportional to each driver’s percentage of fault. Louisiana drivers can typically sue for damages up to a year after an auto accident.

More cities in Louisiana

Popular cities

