Louisiana car insurance requirements

Louisiana state law requires all vehicle owners to purchase a policy with minimum liability limits of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[1] Here’s what that means and what these coverages pay for.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance reimburses someone for injuries and medical expenses from an accident that you cause.

In Louisiana, you must purchase bodily injury liability coverage with policy limits of at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. That means if you injure two people in one car accident, your insurer will cover their medical bills up to $30,000.

Anything beyond that limit is your responsibility. If you cause an accident that results in more than $30,000 in injuries, you’re liable for paying the remaining costs out of pocket.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability coverage reimburses someone for any property you damage in an accident. Usually, this means the other parties’ vehicles, but it can include personal belongings inside of a car, someone’s home, landscaping, buildings, and more.

Louisiana car insurance requirements state that you must purchase enough property damage coverage to reimburse someone for up to $25,000 if you damage their property with your car. For amounts more than that — such as if you damage someone’s new car worth $35,000 — you’re personally on the hook for the costs.

