Car Insurance Requirements in Louisiana (2024)

The legal requirement for car insurance in Louisiana is a 15/30/25 policy. Driving without insurance means giving up your right to claim reimbursement for damages and injuries after an accident.

Updated January 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

Like most states, Louisiana sets minimum requirements for car insurance that residents must purchase to register a car. Louisiana drivers must have at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.[1]

You may need additional coverage in some situations, but it’s important to have at least state-minimum coverage, or you may face penalties. You can typically find the cheapest rates in Louisiana if you compare quotes and shop around. Here’s what you need to know about Louisiana car insurance coverage.

Louisiana car insurance requirements

Louisiana state law requires all vehicle owners to purchase a policy with minimum liability limits of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[1] Here’s what that means and what these coverages pay for.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability insurance reimburses someone for injuries and medical expenses from an accident that you cause.

In Louisiana, you must purchase bodily injury liability coverage with policy limits of at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. That means if you injure two people in one car accident, your insurer will cover their medical bills up to $30,000.

Anything beyond that limit is your responsibility. If you cause an accident that results in more than $30,000 in injuries, you’re liable for paying the remaining costs out of pocket.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability coverage reimburses someone for any property you damage in an accident. Usually, this means the other parties’ vehicles, but it can include personal belongings inside of a car, someone’s home, landscaping, buildings, and more.

Louisiana car insurance requirements state that you must purchase enough property damage coverage to reimburse someone for up to $25,000 if you damage their property with your car. For amounts more than that — such as if you damage someone’s new car worth $35,000 — you’re personally on the hook for the costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b850be5d92/states_louisiniana.svg

    Louisiana’s ‘No-Pay, No-Play’ law

    Louisiana’s “No-Pay, No-Play” law penalizes uninsured drivers by restricting their ability to file for insurance claims if they sustain damages and injuries in an accident, even if they weren’t the one at fault. 

    Uninsured drivers don’t receive the first $25,000 in property damage liability or $15,000 in bodily injury liability claims from the other driver.[1]

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Louisiana?

The minimum liability coverage will protect you against financial losses up to a certain amount, but beyond that, you’re on the hook.

For this reason, you may purchase higher liability limits. Many financial experts recommend making sure you have at least enough coverage to match your financial assets since that’s the maximum amount of financial loss you might see. For example, if you have $100,000 in your financial accounts, $100,000 would be a good amount of minimum liability coverage to consider.

Keep in Mind

Liability coverage also doesn’t pay for your own damages. For more protection, you can purchase a full-coverage policy that includes liability, collision, comprehensive, and personal injury protection (PIP). These additional coverages pay for your own damages and injuries, regardless of fault.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Louisiana

Buying a policy with Louisiana’s minimum insurance requirements is the cheapest option, costing an average of $157 per month, according to Insurify data.

Here are the cheapest liability insurance companies in Louisiana for you to start your search.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm76
USAA96
Allstate124
GEICO124
Safeco140
Direct Auto140
Progressive147
Clearcover150
The General160
Liberty Mutual183
Midvale Home & Auto220
Bristol West239
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Louisiana

Louisiana law doesn’t require full coverage, but your lender may require it if you finance or lease your car. A full-coverage policy typically includes two extra types of insurance products designed to protect your vehicle: collision and comprehensive. The average full-coverage policy costs $323 per month in Louisiana.

Collision coverage pays for damage to your car if you hit another vehicle or a stationary object, like a light pole or fence. Comprehensive coverage pays for damages from non-collision sources, like theft, fires, floods, falling trees, and storm damage.

Here are the cheapest insurers in Louisiana for full-coverage auto policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, January 2 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm118
USAA148
Allstate191
GEICO192
Direct Auto209
Progressive228
Safeco235
Clearcover237
The General274
Liberty Mutual275
Midvale Home & Auto304
Bristol West410
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Louisiana

Louisiana auto insurance laws outline penalties you may face if you drive without proof of insurance. The following fines and penalties may apply:[1]

  • Fine of $500 to $1,000

  • Vehicle impoundment

  • License plate cancelation

  • Vehicle registration revocation

  • Driver’s license suspension

  • Forfeit the first $15,000 to $25,000 in claims after a not-at-fault accident

If and when you’re eligible to have your license and registration reinstated, you may pay additional costs and fees. You may need to purchase a high-risk car insurance policy and ask your insurer to file a form SR-22 with the office of motor vehicles for three years.

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

While Louisiana law only requires bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, you may want more coverages. Consider the following endorsements you can add to your policy for more protection on the road:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Nearly 12% of Louisiana drivers are uninsured, meaning you won’t be able to file any bodily injury or property damage claim against them if they cause an accident. This coverage pays for your damages and injuries if someone without insurance or without enough insurance causes an accident.[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage reimburses you for help you need on the road, like gas delivery, towing, battery jump-starts, tire changes, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

    Medical payments (MedPay) coverage pays for any medical expenses for you and anyone else riding in your car if you’re involved in an accident.

Louisiana car insurance requirements FAQs

Check out Insurify’s report on the average cost of car insurance, and learn the answers to questions about Louisiana’s coverage requirements below.

  • Does Louisiana require car insurance?

    Yes. Louisiana requires all drivers to purchase a 15/30/25 car insurance policy. This translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[1]

  • Does Louisiana require full-coverage insurance?

    No. Louisiana doesn’t require full-coverage insurance, but your lender may require it if you financed or leased your car.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Louisiana?

    Yes. To register a car under your name in Louisiana, you must first purchase a car insurance policy with limits of at least 15/30/25.

  • How much time do you have after buying a car to get insurance in Louisiana?

    If you already have car insurance, your current coverage may extend to your new car for 30 days to give you time to buy another policy for your new car, but it depends on your insurance company. You should call your insurer before buying a car to check its policy.[3]

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Louisiana?

    In general, car insurance follows the car when you give permission for someone else to drive it. Your car insurance may also follow you in some cases, too, including if you’re renting a car while on vacation.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Louisiana Department of Insurance. "Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance." Accessed December 5, 2023
  2. III. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists." Accessed December 5, 2023
  3. III. "Buying a New Car or Truck? Consider Auto Insurance Costs and Protect Your Loan When Trading Up." Accessed December 5, 2023
