4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Wonder where all those beads go after Mardi Gras? Recycling enthusiasts will be happy to know that New Orleans is conserving waste by creating recycling programs for all this plastic. Conserving your own financial resources when it comes to car insurance is important, too.
Plastic beads are just part of the 940 tons of waste that end up in the streets after Mardi Gras. By finding alternative places for these beads to go, the city is working toward a more sustainable future. Every little bit helps, especially when it comes to keeping your car insurance rates low. Insurify lets you see 10+ of your top cheapest rates in just minutes and helps you cut costs by finding unique discounts for every kind of driver.
Car Insurance in New Orleans, LA
The average cost of Louisiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in New Orleans, LA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in New Orleans is $396 per month, or $4752 annually.
Car insurance in New Orleans is $121 more than the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in New Orleans on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in New Orleans, LA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in New Orleans
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$277 /mo
|Progressive
|$384 /mo
|American Family
|$594 /mo
Best Car Insurance in New Orleans, LA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in New Orleans. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$336 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$416 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$630 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Louisiana Cities
|Baton Rouge
|$240/mo
|Shreveport
|$263/mo
|Metairie
|$321/mo
|Lafayette
|$331/mo
|New Orleans
|$418/mo
|Louisiana
|$315/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Louisiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Louisiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Louisiana[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Louisiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
New Orleans Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Most New Orleans teenagers would have better luck paying the rent than affording $1,027 per month for car insurance. In the Pelican State, as years behind the wheel increase, rates tend to go down. Young adults see a $400 price cut over the teens, but $616 might put car insurance out of reach for many twentysomethings. Only those in their 80s, who pay $283 per month, see a rate that’s lower than the state average of $333. The oldest drivers pay over $725 less per month than the youngest drivers, a difference of over $8,500 per year.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$0
|20s
|$617
|30s
|$405
|40s
|$353
|50s
|$352
|60s
|$418
|70s
|$385
|80s
|$284
New Orleans Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One way to save in New Orleans is to keep a clean driving record. Insurance companies hand out “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to those who stay safe on the road. Why do those with failure-to-stop violations pay $4 less than those with no violations? People with offenses often buy policies with as little protection as possible, opting for liability only instead of comprehensive and collision coverage. Those with tickets or accidents aren’t penalized forever. After three years of careful driving, violations and accidents stop affecting insurance rates.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$396
|Speeding Ticket
|$484
|At-Fault Accident
|$460
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$392
See More:
New Orleans Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Louisianians wonder how their credit changes their ability to drive. But state law allows insurance companies to use credit when setting rates. Generally, the drivers with the best credit pay the least. There’s only a $4 difference between poor credit and average credit. But a move from poor credit to excellent saves $90 per month, and even a move from poor credit to good credit saves $40 per month, a $480 per year reduced cost.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$357
|Good
|$406
|Average
|$442
|Poor
|$447
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Louisiana
Find local New Orleans agents
Pappalardo Agency, Inc.145 Robert E. Lee Blvd.,
New Orleans, LA 70124
Hartwig Moss Insurance Agency2626 Canal St,
New Orleans, LA 70119
Accessible Insurance Agency, Inc.101 W Robert E. Lee,
Suite 302, New Orleans, LA 70124
Noah W. Lewis & Associates10001 Lake Forest Blvd,
New Orleans, LA 70127-6200
Olympus Insurance Agency101 W. Robert E. Lee Blvd.,
Suite 405, New Orleans, LA 70124
Arthur J. Gallagher RMS1615 Poydras Street,
Suite 700, New Orleans, LA 70112-1238
Hemmans Insurance Agency, LLC4611 S. Carrollton Ave,
New Orleans, LA 70119
Accessible Marine Insurance1145 Robert E Lee Blvd,
New Orleans, LA 70124-4334
Cobbs Allen of New Orleans909 Poydras Street,
Suite 2260, New Orleans, LA 70112-4026
Avery Insurance4008 Canal Street,
New Orleans, LA 70119
New Orleans, LA DMV Information
The main office for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is located in Baton Rouge, but there are offices up and down this great state to serve you. There are two Orleans parish office locations for New Orleans drivers—New Orleans, which is located at 100 Veterans Boulevard and New Orleans-East, at 7500 Bullard Avenue, Suite 104. Posted office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Though you can take care of registration at these OMV offices, working with a public tag agent or going online are also options.
Public Transportation in New Orleans, LA
Though there are 40 bus routes and paratransit services taking travelers through the city, seeing New Orleans by streetcar should be on everyone’s bucket list. There are four different streetcar lines (each beginning downtown). Take a ride on one of these red or green vintage cars and get a sense of what even the out-of-the-way parts of New Orleans have to offer. You can pay streetcar fares in person or by phone. In the French Quarter, walking from one place to another is doable and practically a must. Want to be treated like royalty? Then take a carriage ride along the city’s most fashionable streets. Interested in what things look like from the other side of the Mississippi? You can take one of two ferries back and forth across the river.
For more detailed Louisiana city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in New Orleans, LA
Everyone loves Mardi Gras. But do some digging, and you’ll find that New Orleans has its not-so-fun sides, too. People say that the traffic in metro New Orleans is terrible. Bad drivers and people not using their blinkers are just some of the complaints. Complaining about insurance won’t do anything about your insurance rate, but using a site like Insurify will.
According to recent data, an increased number of New Orleans residents are commuting solo and becoming less dependent on public transportation. Autonomy and a quiet commute aren’t easy to let go of. Good thing letting go of a questionable insurance policy is easy. View all of your best coverage options at once with Insurify.
FAQs - New Orleans, LA Car Insurance
Better take a bus or a streetcar if you’re feeling tipsy. Being found guilty of a DUI can make you pretty uncomfortable in this town. Depending on how many times you’ve made this mistake, a DUI can cost you anywhere from $300 to $5,000 for starters. Then, there’s the jail time, probation, and community service to consider. On top of all this trouble, you can have your driving privileges suspended and your car taken away.
Fines add up and can be a difficult expense when you’re stretched financially thin. The Office of Motor Vehicles understands that you may not be able to pay your fine all at once. For this reason, it allows you to pay fines over time with an installment plan. Not making your payments on time could result in a 10 percent penalty. For installment plan enrollment, call 1 (225) 925-6146 and select option 3.
If you damage someone else’s property or vehicle while driving, your property damage liability coverage is used to cover it. Property damage (PD) liability minimums differ from state to state. Louisiana law requires drivers to carry at least $25,000 in property damage liability. If the damage adds up to more than that, (unless you buy additional insurance) the money could be coming out of your own pocket. What if a friend or family member was driving? Property damage applies to these situations as well.
Insurify Insights
How New Orleans Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in New Orleans, Louisiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how New Orleans drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Louisiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in New Orleans
#35
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Louisiana
#38
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Louisiana
#29
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Louisiana
#17
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Louisiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. New Orleans drivers rank 38 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in New Orleans with an accident: 8.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. New Orleans drivers rank 29 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in New Orleans with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Louisiana, New Orleans drivers rank 42 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in New Orleans with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Louisiana, New Orleans drivers rank 38 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #38
- Percent of drivers in New Orleans with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Louisiana, New Orleans drivers rank 35 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in New Orleans with a speeding ticket: 6.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; New Orleans drivers rank 31 in clean driving records across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in New Orleans with clean record: 81.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. New Orleans drivers rank 7 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in New Orleans with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.92%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Louisiana Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed June 1, 2022