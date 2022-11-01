Wonder where all those beads go after Mardi Gras? Recycling enthusiasts will be happy to know that New Orleans is conserving waste by creating recycling programs for all this plastic. Conserving your own financial resources when it comes to car insurance is important, too.

Plastic beads are just part of the 940 tons of waste that end up in the streets after Mardi Gras. By finding alternative places for these beads to go, the city is working toward a more sustainable future. Every little bit helps, especially when it comes to keeping your car insurance rates low. Insurify lets you see 10+ of your top cheapest rates in just minutes and helps you cut costs by finding unique discounts for every kind of driver.