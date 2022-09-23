Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
The state average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $157 per month for liability insurance and $321 per month for full-coverage car insurance, which is much higher than the national average of $103 for liability and $207 for full coverage.
Louisiana ranked as the least affordable state for car insurance in the country in 2021, based on the ratio of car insurance expenses and median household income.[1] Car insurance may cost more in Louisiana than in other states due to high risks of property damage related to severe weather during hurricane season.
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Louisiana, including average costs.
Quick Facts
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest car insurance companies for Louisiana drivers on average.
The average Louisiana resident spends about 3% of their annual income on car insurance, which is twice as high as the average U.S. resident.
Residents of the Metairie neighborhood in the greater New Orleans metropolitan area pay the highest monthly car insurance rates in the state, at $196 for liability and $334 for full coverage, respectively.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana?
Louisiana state law requires all drivers to purchase the minimum liability auto insurance coverage for bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, which pays for any damage and injury you cause another driver while behind the wheel, up to the liability limits of your policy.[2] It doesn’t protect your vehicle or cover your medical expenses.
A full-coverage policy, which includes comprehensive and collision coverages, protects your car against damage from other vehicles, objects, and severe weather. The state doesn’t require it, but lenders typically require it if you finance your car.[3]
Insurers often price policies differently depending on various factors, making it important to collect car insurance quotes from multiple companies. The following table shows average quotes from the best car insurance companies in Louisiana.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm
76
118
USAA
96
148
Allstate
124
191
GEICO
124
192
Safeco
134
226
Direct Auto
139
205
Clearcover
147
233
Progressive
147
228
The General
159
270
Liberty Mutual
183
279
Midvale Home & Auto
197
288
Bristol West
238
406
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Louisiana car insurance rates by city
Louisiana auto insurance rates vary depending on where you live due to variations in crime rates, population density, and more. The largest cities in Louisiana, like New Orleans and Baton Rouge, tend to have higher rates of collisions and auto theft than less densely populated areas. Auto insurance rates can even vary by ZIP code.
Rural drivers don’t face quite as many insurance risks, but they can face different types of challenges like longer work commutes that increase the risk of an accident due to more time spent on the road.
Here are average car insurance quotes by city and coverage level in Louisiana.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Louisiana car insurance rates by age
Your age affects insurance costs. Teen drivers in Louisiana pay higher insurance costs than all other age groups due to limited driving experience and risky driving behaviors. Between the ages of 30 and 69, most drivers pay rates that decrease with age. However, car insurance costs start to increase for senior drivers older than 70 due to aging-related risk factors.[4]
The good news is young drivers can take action to lower the cost of car insurance. Many insurers offer an abundance of discount options for earning good grades, leaving your car at home while you attend college far away, or taking defensive driving courses. Purchasing a car with higher safety ratings and joining your parents’ policy can also help.
Here are the average monthly car insurance costs by age in Louisiana.
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Louisiana
Alongside age, insurance companies pay attention to gender — especially for drivers younger than 25. For example, teenage males are more high-risk on the road than teenage females, so insurers charge males higher rates. The cost difference by gender decreases with age, with costs balancing out for men and women older than 35.
Here are the average costs of car insurance for men and women in Louisiana by age.
Age
Male
Female
16
$633
$518
35
$302
$273
50
$232
$223
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Louisiana
One of the biggest factors affecting your car insurance cost is your driving record. Drivers with a past speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI generally pay higher rates than people with clean records.
Louisiana drivers with a past incident pay $330 per month for car insurance, on average. Depending on the severity and frequency of these incidents, it can even be difficult to find insurance at all.
Here are average car insurance quotes by driving record in Louisiana.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Louisiana car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status might not seem important when it comes to finding the cheapest car insurance rates, but insurers consider it. Statistically speaking, married drivers tend to drive more safely, which leads to lower rates than their single peers. The savings aren’t significant, but it still plays a role.
Here are average car insurance quotes by marital status in Louisiana.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$157
$309
Married
$151
$297
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Louisiana car insurance rates by credit tier
Insurers can consider credit-based insurance scores when determining car insurance premiums for Louisiana drivers. The majority of car insurance companies view your credit history because research shows that drivers who excel at managing their credit also tend to drive safely. Drivers with good or excellent credit typically earn lower rates than people with poor credit.
The following table shows the average price of car insurance by credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$139
$273
Good
$154
$303
Fair
$169
$333
Poor
$246
$485
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Louisiana car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide on the amount of coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Louisiana.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana?
The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $157 per month for a liability-only policy and $321 per month for a full-coverage insurance policy. Louisiana drivers pay an overall average of $239 per month for auto coverage. The cost of your specific car insurance policy will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Louisiana?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Louisiana, with a liability rate of $76 per month. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in the state, with a liability quote of $96. The third-cheapest insurer, Allstate, has a liability rate of $124 per month.
Is car insurance expensive in Louisiana?
Yes. Car insurance costs much more in Louisiana than the national average, with the average resident paying about 3% of their income each month to their car insurance company. Louisiana drivers spend a higher percentage of their income on car insurance than residents of any other state in the country.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Louisiana?
With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and ample coverage options, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Louisiana. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO.
What are the car insurance requirements in Louisiana?
State law requires all Louisiana drivers to purchase a bodily injury liability policy with a minimum coverage limit of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident, as well as property damage liability coverage of at least $25,000 per accident.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.