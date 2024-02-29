How Gender Inequity Affects Car Insurance Costs (2024)

Do men or women pay more for car insurance?

Men pay about 5% more for car insurance than women nationwide. The average monthly full-coverage insurance rate is $176 for men, compared to $167 for women. South Dakota drivers see the biggest gender difference in car insurance rates, with men paying an average of $36 more per month than women.

Women have higher car insurance rates in these states

Women pay more than men for auto insurance in six states: Michigan, Nevada, Kentucky, Mississippi, Delaware, and North Carolina. Three of these states (Michigan, Nevada, and Delaware) are among the 10 places with the most expensive car insurance in the country.

Women have higher rates than men in these states, and they pay a higher percentage of income toward coverage in all six places.

State Avg. Monthly Full-Coverage Rate for Women Percentage of Income Spent on Car Insurance (Women) Avg. Monthly Full-Coverage Rate for Men Percentage of Income Spent on Car Insurance (Men) Michigan $323 7.8% $289 5.6% Nevada $255 6.5% $248 5.5% Kentucky $200 5.5% $194 4.3% Mississippi $147 4.5% $143 3.4% Delaware $235 5.4% $232 4.4% North Carolina $95 2.4% $94 2.1% Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

States that ban using gender to set car insurance rates

California, Michigan, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina prohibit the use of gender as a factor in setting car insurance rates. Women pay more for auto insurance than men in two of these six states. Auto insurers in these states can’t assume men will get into more accidents or file more claims, so they spread those costs across all policies.

Montana was the first state to introduce laws prohibiting discrimination based on sex or marital status in insurance pricing and benefits in 1985. But 2021 legislation removed these protections, allowing auto insurers to use these factors as a data point to assess risk and determine car insurance premiums.

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) criticized the change, pointing out that women paid more for car insurance in neighboring states that allowed gender-based pricing. Among major insurers (GEICO, Farmers, Liberty Mutual, and Progressive) analyzed by the CFA, two charged women more, one charged men more, and one had equal premiums regardless of gender.

Residents and women’s groups have sued the state of Montana on the grounds that the new law gives insurers “free range to set discriminatory rates.”