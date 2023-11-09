Drivers Grapple With 9% Increase in Car Ownership Costs in 2023

Car insurance rates are up 17%, and drivers are unsure how to reduce costs

Car insurance rates have been steadily rising, with overall rates up 17% and the cost of full coverage up 21% since the start of the year.

Just over 41% of the American drivers Insurify surveyed reported they saw their premium increase at least once in the last 12 months. A further 22% said their premiums had increased more than once.

Drivers are responding to price increases by lowering certain coverage limits, removing other types of coverage entirely, and increasing their deductibles. Another common way to save is switching insurance companies, with 10% of drivers reporting doing so to cut costs.

Slightly raising your deductible and shopping around for a new insurer with a cheaper deal are efficient ways to lower the price tag on your car insurance. However, lowering coverage limits and doing away with certain coverages are riskier options that might leave drivers vulnerable to high out-of-pocket costs.

“If you drop full coverage, you’re opening yourself up to paying out of pocket for damages to your car and property in the event of an accident,” says Shawn Powers, VP of insurance sales at Insurify. “You might be saving on your monthly premium, but if you get into an accident, you might have to shell out more than you saved, especially with increases in the price of auto parts.”

“You have to balance the worth of your car, your ability to replace it, and the risk of your vehicle being severely damaged in an accident or stolen.”

Drivers who finance and lease their cars are also typically required to carry full coverage. Dropping to a liability-only policy could violate loan terms.

A staggering 45% of drivers surveyed didn’t take any steps to reduce their premium at all. However, with insurance prices expected to continue trending upward well into next year, drivers should stay on top of their policies and shop around to ensure they’re getting a good deal.