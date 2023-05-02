Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
It’s essential to have a car insurance policy that meets your needs so you can protect your finances. Driving without state minimum liability coverage not only puts you at risk for fines and penalties from law enforcement, but it also leaves you personally responsible for the other party’s medical bills and damaged property if you cause an accident.[1] National average rates for liability coverage are as low as $76 per month with the cheapest car insurance companies.
Quick Facts
The average bodily injury liability claim in 2021 was for $22,734 — and you could be on the hook for even more than that if you drive while uninsured.[2]
About 75% of drivers buy collision insurance and 79% buy comprehensive coverage in addition to liability insurance.[2]
Your car insurance premium will depend on factors like your location, driving history, age, and sometimes credit score.[3]
What is liability-only car insurance and how does it work?
Liability-only auto insurance is a group of coverages designed to cover your liabilities in an accident you cause. Liability-only car insurance generally includes bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and in some cases, medical payments or personal injury protection.[4]
Most states have minimum coverage requirements, but the Insurance Information Institute recommends purchasing higher limits to protect yourself.[4]
Here’s what a liability-only car insurance policy generally covers:
Bodily injury liability coverage
This helps pay for the other party’s medical expenses in an accident you cause.
Property damage liability coverage:
This helps pay for repair or replacement of another person’s property that you damage in an accident.
Medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP)
These similar coverages help pay for you or your passengers’ medical bills in an accident you cause. PIP also pays for lost wages and other expenses.
Uninsured motorist coverage:
Some states also require uninsured motorist coverage, which reimburses you if an uninsured driver causes an accident or your car is damaged in a hit-and-run.
Is liability-only auto insurance right for you?
Full-coverage insurance is a good idea for most policyholders, since liability car insurance never pays for damage to your vehicle in a car accident you cause, and it also doesn’t pay to replace or repair your vehicle after theft or vandalism.[4] This leaves significant gaps in coverage and could make it unaffordable for you to repair or replace the vehicle that you rely on to get around.
Full-coverage car insurance is even required in some instances. If you have an auto loan or lease, your financing company or lender will likely require you to have comprehensive and collision coverage.
But if you own your car outright, you might be able to forgo full coverage in a couple scenarios, according to Jesse Cunningham, licensed insurance agent and owner of Bauple.
“It might make sense to go without full-coverage insurance if you have an older car with a low value, or if you can afford to pay for any damages or injuries out of pocket,” says Cunningham. “This is ultimately up to the insured to make this decision, as it is their asset to protect.”
How much is liability-only coverage?
The average cost for liability-only insurance nationally is $169 per month, but several factors will affect your individual premium, including your location, annual mileage, age, gender, driving record, credit, and the car you drive.[3]
Liability-only pricing vs. full-coverage pricing
Average premiums start at $76 per month for liability-only coverage, while full coverage starts at $109. Full-coverage insurance is about 50% more expensive than liability-only coverage, on average.
“Full-coverage insurance costs more than liability coverage because it includes additional protection for your own car and injuries, as well as higher coverage limits,” says Cunningham.
But the additional coverage is almost always worth the cost. Generally, full-coverage car insurance includes the following protections:[4]
Collision coverage:This covers repair or replacement of your vehicle after you hit another car or a stationary object, like a fence. It also covers repairs from pothole damage.
Comprehensive coverage:This covers repair or replacement of your vehicle after contact with animals or non-collision events, such as fire, natural disasters, theft, vandalism, or falling objects.
Collision and comprehensive coverage typically come with a deductible, which represents your share of the responsibility for a claim. So if you’re at-fault in an accident, you’re responsible for the amount of your deductible before your insurance company will reimburse you up to the policy limits.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance companies
Each car insurance company evaluates driver profiles a little differently, so some may offer cheaper rates for certain drivers than others. But even when averaging rates, some auto insurance providers stand out for offering particularly cheap coverage.
Below are the average rates each company charges for liability-only insurance. The cheapest companies, based on monthly average rates, are Auto-Owners Insurance, Kemper Preferred, and Safe Auto. These companies all offer liability-only rates of less than $100 a month, on average.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Keep in mind that Auto-Owners Insurancewon’t necessarily be the cheapest option for you, since premiums vary by state and other factors. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from a handful of different auto insurance companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance by state
Car insurance rates vary by location. This is due to state-by-state variations in minimum car insurance requirements and differences in legal costs, repair costs, and medical care costs. Furthermore, weather events are more frequent in some states, which can affect thecost of car insurance.[3]Drivers in Rhode Island may find the most expensive average liability-only rates among other states with Liberty Mutual, at $275 a month. But many states — like Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, and Tennessee— may have extremely low average liability rates less of than $50 a month.
Below are the average monthly premiums for liability-only insurance provided by different auto insurers in each state. Keep in mind that costs can also vary among ZIP codes, since traffic and accident rates make claims more likely in some cities than others.[3]
Cheapest liability-only insurance by driving history
“Your driving history can impact car insurance rates because insurance companies consider your risk level based on past accidents, tickets, and other violations,” Cunningham explains.
For example, if you have speeding tickets or a DUI on your record, insurers may assess that you’re not a safe driver and charge you higher rates as a result.
On the other hand, car insurance companies offer lower rates to drivers with clean driving records and plenty of driving experience.[3] For example, Auto-Owners charges the cheapest rates on average for liability-only insurance based on driving history. If you have a DUI, you can expect a 100% increase in your premiums.
Cheapest liability-only insurance by age group
Teen drivers pay more for car insurance than older drivers, since research shows they’re more likely to crash than any other age group.
Rates tend to improve as you age. “Older drivers may also see higher rates if they have a history of accidents or health issues that could affect their driving,” says Cunningham. Insurers tend to raise rates slightly for drivers when they reach their 70s or 80s.
These are the average rates you can expect to pay for liability-only coverage based on driver age. For example, through Auto-Owners, teens may experience the highest rates out of any age group, but the cost drops by about 40% once drivers reach their 20s. The cheapest car insurance rates are generally available to drivers in their 50s and 60s.
Age Group
Average Auto-Owners Quote
Teens
$156
20-29
$91
30-39
$72
40-49
$67
50-59
$59
60-69
$53
70-79
$50
80+
$53
Cheap liability-only insurance by credit tier
In most states, auto insurance companies evaluate your credit-based insurance score, which is based on the information in your credit report, when setting your premiums. That’s because research shows a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. People with bad credit account for more of the claims dollars paid by insurance companies.[5]
If you have a history of late payments or a high credit utilization ratio, insurance companies will charge you more based on historical evidence that shows you pose a greater risk. A handful of states prohibit this practice, but in most locations, you’ll pay more if you have bad credit. Applying for an insurance policy won’t affect your credit score, however.[6]
To give you an idea of how credit influences insurance premiums, here are the average rates each Auto-Owners charges drivers with poor, average, good, and excellent credit. As you can see, having poor credit can double your rates in some cases. But some companies may offer more generous rates to bad credit drivers than others.
How to find the cheapest liability-only car insurance
Cunningham says the best way to find the cheapest liability-only auto insurance is to “compare rates from multiple insurance companies and look for discounts such as safe driver or multi-policy discounts.” Comparing quotes can help you get the lowest premium for your unique situation, and you may be eligible for discounts that can lower your rate significantly.
To compare car insurance rates, you can collect quotes from individual insurers, or you can compare rates with one convenient application on an insurance comparison website. You can also consult an insurance broker to help you find the best policy.
Here are other ways you can save on liability-only coverage:[7]
Consider usage-based programs. Some insurers may offer telematics programs that can earn you a discount for low-mileage or safe driving. You could earn a discount just for enrolling, and your premiums might go down based on your driving behavior. Just keep in mind that with some companies, you might get dinged with a higher rate for unsafe driving.[8] Every program is different, so compare your options carefully.
Maintain good credit. Because research shows that good credit drivers file fewer claims, you can earn a lower premium by maintaining a good credit history. Make your payments on time and in full, and you could earn a lower premium.
Take a safety course. Taking an approved defensive driving course or driver training course may get you a discount with some auto insurance companies. Consider these savings along with other discounts you may be eligible for. Good drivers can also earn a discount for keeping a clean record, so do your best to stay safe on the road.
Make an informed choice when you buy a car. If you’re shopping for your next car, compare insurance costs before you purchase. Some vehicles are cheaper to insure than others. Cars with excellent safety ratings typically cost less to insure andkeep you safer.
Just remember that the cheapest auto insurance isn’t always the highest quality. While saving money is important, you should look beyond the cheapest rates and evaluate each company’s financial strength and customer satisfaction ratings before choosing a liability auto insurance provider.
Yes, you can buy a liability-only policy. Most auto insurance companies offer liability-only insurance at cheaper rates than full-coverage insurance. Keep in mind, the lowest limits available for purchase will correspond with the minimum insurance requirements in your state.
What is the least minimum amount of liability insurance?
Floridahas the lowest minimum liability coverage requirements. You must carry $10,000 in property damage liability coverage and $10,000 in personal injury protection in the state. Almost every other state requires bodily injury liability coverage as well. The most common minimum limits are $25,000/$50,000 in bodily injury coverage and $25,000 in property damage coverage.
What are the risks of liability-only insurance?
If you only buy liability coverage, you won’t receive any reimbursement from your insurance company if your car is stolen or damaged during a weather event, fire, or an accident you cause. If you rely on your car to get to work and you can’t afford the repairs or a replacement on your own, having liability-only insurance could cause significant financial hardship.[4]
What is supplemental liability insurance for car rentals?
Rental car companies legally must provide state minimum liability coverage for renters, but minimum limits are typically insufficient.[9] That’s why some car rental companies offer supplemental liability insurance, which boosts the limits of coverage under your rental contract. If you have a personal auto insurance policy with high liability limits, you don’t need this coverage.
Who has the cheapest liability-only car insurance?
The cheapest liability-only car insurance provider is Auto-Owners Insurance, with a national average monthly premium of just $76 for liability-only insurance coverage, according to Insurify data. But the cheapest liability insurance for you will depend on individual factors, so it’s important to compare quotes across a handful of companies.
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.