Cheapest liability-only car insurance companies

Each car insurance company evaluates driver profiles a little differently, so some may offer cheaper rates for certain drivers than others. But even when averaging rates, some auto insurance providers stand out for offering particularly cheap coverage.

Below are the average rates each company charges for liability-only insurance. The cheapest companies, based on monthly average rates, are Auto-Owners Insurance, Kemper Preferred, and Safe Auto. These companies all offer liability-only rates of less than $100 a month, on average.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Auto-Owners $76 Kemper $84 SafeAuto $95 SunCoast $96 USAA $106 Erie $107 Certainly $115 State Auto $117 GEICO $125 State Farm $125 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Keep in mind that Auto-Owners Insurance won’t necessarily be the cheapest option for you, since premiums vary by state and other factors. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from a handful of different auto insurance companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance by state

Car insurance rates vary by location. This is due to state-by-state variations in minimum car insurance requirements and differences in legal costs, repair costs, and medical care costs. Furthermore, weather events are more frequent in some states, which can affect the cost of car insurance.[3]Drivers in Rhode Island may find the most expensive average liability-only rates among other states with Liberty Mutual, at $275 a month. But many states — like Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, and Tennessee— may have extremely low average liability rates less of than $50 a month.

Below are the average monthly premiums for liability-only insurance provided by different auto insurers in each state. Keep in mind that costs can also vary among ZIP codes, since traffic and accident rates make claims more likely in some cities than others.[3]

Cheapest liability-only insurance by driving history

“Your driving history can impact car insurance rates because insurance companies consider your risk level based on past accidents, tickets, and other violations,” Cunningham explains.

For example, if you have speeding tickets or a DUI on your record, insurers may assess that you’re not a safe driver and charge you higher rates as a result.

On the other hand, car insurance companies offer lower rates to drivers with clean driving records and plenty of driving experience.[3] For example, Auto-Owners charges the cheapest rates on average for liability-only insurance based on driving history. If you have a DUI, you can expect a 100% increase in your premiums.

Insurance Company Clean Record Speeding Ticket At-Fault Accident DUI Auto-Owners $76 $102 $109 $152 Kemper $84 $113 $120 $167 SafeAuto $95 $127 $136 $189 Sun Coast $96 $128 $137 $190 USAA $106 $142 $152 $211 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest liability-only insurance by age group

Teen drivers pay more for car insurance than older drivers, since research shows they’re more likely to crash than any other age group.

Rates tend to improve as you age. “Older drivers may also see higher rates if they have a history of accidents or health issues that could affect their driving,” says Cunningham. Insurers tend to raise rates slightly for drivers when they reach their 70s or 80s.

These are the average rates you can expect to pay for liability-only coverage based on driver age. For example, through Auto-Owners, teens may experience the highest rates out of any age group, but the cost drops by about 40% once drivers reach their 20s. The cheapest car insurance rates are generally available to drivers in their 50s and 60s.

Age Group Average Auto-Owners Quote Teens $156 20-29 $91 30-39 $72 40-49 $67 50-59 $59 60-69 $53 70-79 $50 80+ $53 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheap liability-only insurance by credit tier

In most states, auto insurance companies evaluate your credit-based insurance score, which is based on the information in your credit report, when setting your premiums. That’s because research shows a correlation between poor credit and high claims filing. People with bad credit account for more of the claims dollars paid by insurance companies.[5]

If you have a history of late payments or a high credit utilization ratio, insurance companies will charge you more based on historical evidence that shows you pose a greater risk. A handful of states prohibit this practice, but in most locations, you’ll pay more if you have bad credit. Applying for an insurance policy won’t affect your credit score, however.[6]

To give you an idea of how credit influences insurance premiums, here are the average rates each Auto-Owners charges drivers with poor, average, good, and excellent credit. As you can see, having poor credit can double your rates in some cases. But some companies may offer more generous rates to bad credit drivers than others.

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.