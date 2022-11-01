Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas (2022)

Kansas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance companies use a methodology to determine car insurance rates based on your driving history. If you have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or a DUI, you can expect to pay more for Kansas auto insurance. Use the tables below to find the cheapest car rates based on your driving record.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Kansas

Drivers with a clean driving record receive the best rates for auto insurance. A good driver is generally considered to be someone with no minor traffic violations, such as a speeding ticket, on their record for the past three years and no major violations in the past five to seven years. The table below lists the average quotes for drivers in Kansas with no violations.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $125 Midvale Home & Auto $126 SafeAuto $128 State Auto $132 Kemper Preferred $133 Dairyland $135 Safeco $145 Acuity $150 Nationwide $163 Bristol West $180 The General $194 Liberty Mutual $219 Stillwater $323

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Kansas

If you have a DUI violation on your driving record, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase. You will have to wait for the DUI to fall off your driving record (typically three years) for your car insurance rates to go down. In the meantime, you can use the table below to find the average quotes for Kansas drivers with DUIs on their record.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Dairyland $129 Travelers $130 SafeAuto $162 Safeco $171 Midvale Home & Auto $175 The General $212 Bristol West $238 Liberty Mutual $243 Nationwide $272 Acuity $340

SR-22 Insurance in Kansas

For more serious driving violations, the court may require you to carry a certificate of financial responsibility known as an SR-22. This form provides proof that your auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements. You can check with local insurance agents to find out if they represent any of these carriers offering SR-22 insurance.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Kansas

If you are involved in an at-fault accident, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase. How much your rates will increase depends on the details of the accident and whether you have previous at-fault accidents on your driving record. Use this table to find the cheapest rates for Kansas drivers with at-fault accidents on their driving records.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $141 Kemper Preferred $164 Dairyland $186 Midvale Home & Auto $196 SafeAuto $199 Nationwide $202 Safeco $211 State Auto $215 Stillwater $239 Acuity $287 Bristol West $293 The General $315 Liberty Mutual $317

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Kansas

A speeding ticket will generally stay on your driving record for three years. Until those three years are up, your rates will likely go up. Focus on improving your driving record until you can once again qualify for a lower car insurance rate. Use this table to find cheap auto insurance rates for Kansas drivers with speeding tickets on their driving records.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $164 Dairyland $170 Kemper Preferred $173 SafeAuto $189 Midvale Home & Auto $192 State Auto $201 Safeco $212 Acuity $216 Nationwide $251 Bristol West $276 The General $295 Liberty Mutual $331 Stillwater $508

