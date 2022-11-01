Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Kansas
Driving across Kansas is a true Americana experience. And when you drive in the Sunflower State, you’ll want to make sure your car insurance meets Kansas state requirements. With so many companies, it’s hard to know who has cheap car insurance rates. To find the best rates, use Insurify to compare quotes from different providers.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kansas is $197 per month, or $2,369 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Kansas, with average premiums of $133 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kansas
How much is car insurance in Kansas?
The average cost of car insurance in Kansas is $197 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Some insurance providers are able to offer cheaper coverage than others. To help you find the most affordable car insurance coverage, use the table below to compare quotes showing how much a car insurance policy costs from various auto insurers in Kansas. Keep in mind that your auto insurance rates will vary based on many factors, so you should always compare quotes!
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$133
|Kemper Preferred
|$142
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$143
|Dairyland
|$145
|SafeAuto
|$146
|State Auto
|$155
|Safeco
|$164
|Acuity
|$177
|Nationwide
|$177
|Bristol West
|$206
|The General
|$222
|Liberty Mutual
|$245
|Stillwater
|$367
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Kansas
If you are looking to lower auto insurance costs, you can consider buying a liability-only policy. Liability car insurance pays for any property damage or injuries to others if you are at fault in a car accident. Here are the average car insurance premiums for the cheapest liability-only coverage in Kansas.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$46
|Kemper Preferred
|$74
|State Auto
|$75
|Travelers
|$82
|Safeco
|$87
|SafeAuto
|$89
|Dairyland
|$89
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$93
|Bristol West
|$127
|Nationwide
|$158
|The General
|$159
|Liberty Mutual
|$179
|Stillwater
|$521
Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Kansas
Full-coverage car insurance is liability coverage plus physical damage coverage for your own vehicle (comprehensive coverage and collision coverage). If you own a higher-value car or are financing through a lender, you’ll likely need a full-coverage policy. Here are the cheapest full-coverage insurance providers in Kansas.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$151
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$162
|Kemper Preferred
|$162
|SafeAuto
|$168
|Nationwide
|$179
|Acuity
|$180
|State Auto
|$184
|Safeco
|$191
|Dairyland
|$203
|Bristol West
|$270
|The General
|$283
|Liberty Mutual
|$297
|Stillwater
|$358
Best Car Insurance in Kansas
While price is certainly an important factor, the cheapest provider might not always be the most quality. The following insurance companies are top-rated carriers based on the Insurify Composite Score, which is based on the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance provider. Use the table below to see how much a Kansas car insurance policy costs from these insurers.
|Car Insurance Company
ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$177
|Safeco
|86
|$164
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$245
|Travelers
|80
|$133
|State Auto
|76
|$155
Kansas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies use a methodology to determine car insurance rates based on your driving history. If you have at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or a DUI, you can expect to pay more for Kansas auto insurance. Use the tables below to find the cheapest car rates based on your driving record.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Kansas
Drivers with a clean driving record receive the best rates for auto insurance. A good driver is generally considered to be someone with no minor traffic violations, such as a speeding ticket, on their record for the past three years and no major violations in the past five to seven years. The table below lists the average quotes for drivers in Kansas with no violations.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$125
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$126
|SafeAuto
|$128
|State Auto
|$132
|Kemper Preferred
|$133
|Dairyland
|$135
|Safeco
|$145
|Acuity
|$150
|Nationwide
|$163
|Bristol West
|$180
|The General
|$194
|Liberty Mutual
|$219
|Stillwater
|$323
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Kansas
If you have a DUI violation on your driving record, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase. You will have to wait for the DUI to fall off your driving record (typically three years) for your car insurance rates to go down. In the meantime, you can use the table below to find the average quotes for Kansas drivers with DUIs on their record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Dairyland
|$129
|Travelers
|$130
|SafeAuto
|$162
|Safeco
|$171
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$175
|The General
|$212
|Bristol West
|$238
|Liberty Mutual
|$243
|Nationwide
|$272
|Acuity
|$340
SR-22 Insurance in Kansas
For more serious driving violations, the court may require you to carry a certificate of financial responsibility known as an SR-22. This form provides proof that your auto insurance meets the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements. You can check with local insurance agents to find out if they represent any of these carriers offering SR-22 insurance.
*USAA auto insurance is exclusively available to active duty and retired military members and their families.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Kansas
If you are involved in an at-fault accident, you can expect your car insurance rates to increase. How much your rates will increase depends on the details of the accident and whether you have previous at-fault accidents on your driving record. Use this table to find the cheapest rates for Kansas drivers with at-fault accidents on their driving records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$141
|Kemper Preferred
|$164
|Dairyland
|$186
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$196
|SafeAuto
|$199
|Nationwide
|$202
|Safeco
|$211
|State Auto
|$215
|Stillwater
|$239
|Acuity
|$287
|Bristol West
|$293
|The General
|$315
|Liberty Mutual
|$317
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Kansas
A speeding ticket will generally stay on your driving record for three years. Until those three years are up, your rates will likely go up. Focus on improving your driving record until you can once again qualify for a lower car insurance rate. Use this table to find cheap auto insurance rates for Kansas drivers with speeding tickets on their driving records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$164
|Dairyland
|$170
|Kemper Preferred
|$173
|SafeAuto
|$189
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$192
|State Auto
|$201
|Safeco
|$212
|Acuity
|$216
|Nationwide
|$251
|Bristol West
|$276
|The General
|$295
|Liberty Mutual
|$331
|Stillwater
|$508
Kansas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurers may use a credit-based insurance score to help decide if you are a good risk. Good credit drivers qualify for the best rates, while drivers with bad credit are considered high-risk. The average monthly car insurance rates for drivers with excellent, good, average, and poor credit are listed below.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$165
|Good
|$176
|Average
|$205
|Poor
|$255
Kansas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance companies know that experienced drivers are less likely to have auto accidents. Statistics show that young drivers are involved in more accidents, so they pay higher insurance premiums. Use this table to find the cheapest Kansas car insurance quotes for teen drivers, drivers under 25, drivers in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and above 80.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$361
|Under 25
|$217
|20s
|$217
|30s
|$157
|40s
|$164
|50s
|$150
|60s
|$126
|70s
|$126
|80+
|$155
Car Insurance Rates in Kansas Cities
Car insurance rates may vary by Kansas cities based on several factors, including the crime rate in a city, the city’s population, whether the area is prone to extreme weather events, and how well the local roads are maintained. The following chart shows the average car insurance rates for these major cities in Kansas.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Wichita
|$203
|Topeka
|$169
|Kansas City
|$205
|Overland Park
|$190
|Olathe
|$200
|Lawrence
|$172
|Shawnee
|$184
|Salina
|$147
|Hutchinson
|$169
|Manhattan
|$169
|Leavenworth
|$176
|Lenexa
|$177
|Junction City
|$196
|Pittsburg
|$165
|Garden City
|$201
|Mission
|$188
|Emporia
|$153
|Fort Riley
|$275
|Newton
|$172
|Derby
|$215
Kansas Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Kansas is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Kansas will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Kansas.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$4,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Kansas, this coverage covers both categories of drivers.
Kansas DMV Information
You can visit your local Kansas DMV for the following services:
Drivers license renewal
Vehicle registration renewal
Driver’s license status check
Vehicle property tax lookup
Taking a driver’s exam
Finding driver’s education information
Commercial motor vehicle sources
Commercial driver information
Drivers can also use the DMV’s home services for online transactions, such as address changes, printing registration renewals, and ordering a driving record motor vehicle report.
Public Transportation in Kansas
There are approximately 145 public transit programs in Kansas, covering most of the state’s 105 counties. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) administers these programs funded by the Federal Transit Administration and the state of Kansas. Kansas citizens can enjoy the use of public transit services, including buses, streetcars, and trolleys.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Kansas
There are many auto insurance companies out there, all claiming to have the best prices for auto insurance policies, but how do you know which ones really do? Finding the best car insurance rates in Kansas doesn’t have to be complicated. Use Insurify to compare average rates for Kansas car insurance, and you’ll find the cheapest auto insurance in only minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas
Car insurance is mandatory for all Kansas residents. The state minimum coverage requirements are $25,000/person for bodily injury liability, $50,000/accident for bodily injury liability, and $25,000/accident for property damage liability. Kansas also mandates personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage.
Comparison-shopping allows you to choose your own deductible and any extra coverage options, such as coverage for medical expenses or loss of income coverage. By using comparison-shopping when searching for a policy, you can see the price of auto insurance from several providers at the same time, helping you find the best value for your money.
The price of car insurance in Kansas is determined by several factors, including your driving history, age, gender, marital status, credit history, location, and more. The cost for car insurance in Kansas is around 30 percent lower than the national average.
Insurify Insights
How Kansas Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Kansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Kansas drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Kansas
#6
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#12
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#23
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#11
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Kansas is the #21 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #21
- Percent of drivers in Kansas with an accident: 8.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Kansas is the #23 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #23
- Percent of drivers in Kansas with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Kansas is the #10 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #10
- Percent of drivers in Kansas with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Kansas is the #12 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #12
- Percent of drivers in Kansas with a rude driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Kansas is the #6 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #6
- Percent of drivers in Kansas with a speeding ticket: 11.4%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Kansas is the #23 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #23
- Percent of drivers in Kansas with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Kansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022