Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
The average cost of car insurance for Kansas drivers is $168 per month for full coverage and $77 per month for minimum coverage. Drivers in Kansas benefit from lower rates than the national averages of $207 per month for full coverage and $103 per month for liability-only coverage. You can find the cheapest rates by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.
Kansas drivers may earn low average rates for a few reasons. With a low frequency of accidents compared to other states, most Kansas drivers don’t drive like they’re at the Kansas Speedway. The state also has a low rate of insurance fraud, which helps keep costs down for everyone.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about the cost of car insurance in Kansas.
Quick Facts
The three cheapest car insurance companies in Kansas on average are Safeco, State Auto, and Dairyland.
Kansas is a no-fault state that requires drivers to purchase liability coverage, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Kansas City residents pay some of the highest car insurance rates in the state, with average rates of $94 per month for liability coverage and $213 for full-coverage insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Kansas
Liability rates start at $58 per month
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Kansas?
Most car insurance policies fall into one of two categories: minimum coverage or full coverage. The state of Kansas sets minimum requirements that drivers must meet to drive legally. This includes a blend of liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[2] Minimum coverage is generally the cheapest insurance option.
Lenders typically require drivers to purchase a full-coverage policy if they have a car loan or lease because it offers added protection for their vehicle. Even though it comes with higher rates, you should consider buying this optional coverage.[3]
Below, you can find average quotes from different insurance companies for liability and full-coverage auto insurance policies in Kansas.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco
58
121
State Auto
61
166
Dairyland
64
167
Midvale Home & Auto
65
119
Liberty Mutual
72
172
National General
81
196
Bristol West
82
214
CSAA
91
167
Direct Auto
92
185
The General
99
199
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Kansas car insurance rates by city
A lot of factors influence the cost of car insurance, including your city and ZIP code. Urban areas often have higher rates of car accidents and crime than suburban and rural areas, which increases the average cost of coverage for everyone living there.[4]
The most expensive cities in Kansas for car insurance are Kansas City and Wichita. Compare the average quotes for coverage in Kansas by city.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Kansas car insurance rates by age
Your age is one of the most significant factors that influence the cost of car insurance. Young drivers typically pay the highest rates due to a lack of driving experience, but many insurers offer an abundance of specific discounts for teen drivers for earning good grades or leaving their car with family while away at college.
Average rates tend to go down with each passing year as Kansas drivers gain more experience on the road, up to a point. For senior drivers age 70 and older, average rates tend to increase due to aging-related risk factors that can cause more accidents.[5]
Rates by Age
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How gender affects car insurance rates in Kansas
Men typically pay higher car insurance rates than women due to a statistically greater likelihood of filing claims. Despite some concerns about gender discrimination in pricing, most states in the U.S. — including the state of Kansas — still allow it.
Insurance companies often consider gender and age together. Younger teenage boys, for example, tend to present more risk than teenage girls. The difference in cost by gender typically decreases with age, but men still pay higher average rates.
Compare car insurance quotes by age and gender in Kansas below.
Age
Male
Female
16
$355
$291
35
$170
$153
50
$130
$125
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Kansas
Your driving record is one of the main factors that affect how much you pay for car insurance, so driving safely will help you earn lower rates. Not only do good drivers pay the lowest rates, but they also file fewer claims — meaning they save money on deductible costs as well.
Kansas drivers with a history of traffic violations will face higher price increases with each serious infraction. On average, Kansas drivers with an incident on their record pay $166 per month for car insurance.
Below, you can find the average costs of car insurance in Kansas by driving record.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas
Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers for real-time quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Average Kansas car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status doesn’t have as much of an effect on the cost of car insurance as other factors, but it can still influence costs. As with gender, insurers may view your marital status as a useful predictor of your likelihood of filing a claim. Married Kansas drivers tend to earn lower average rates than their single peers.
Here are the average car insurance quotes in Kansas by marital status.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$79
$173
Married
$75
$167
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Kansas?
The average annual cost of car insurance in Kansas is $1,475, which comes out to $123 per month. On average, Kansas drivers pay $77 per month for liability coverage and $168 for full-coverage car insurance.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Kansas?
Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Kansas for minimum coverage, with a rate of $58 per month. State Auto is the second-cheapest insurer, with a rate of $61 for liability coverage. The third-cheapest insurer in Kansas is Dairyland, which has a liability insurance rate of $64 per month.
Is car insurance more expensive in Kansas?
With an overall average rate of $123 per month, Kansas drivers generally pay less than the overall national average of $155.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Kansas?
With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and numerous coverage options, Travelers is one of the best car insurance companies in Kansas. State Auto and Liberty Mutual are also top insurers in Kansas.
What are the car insurance requirements in Kansas?
Kansas drivers must purchase several types of coverage: bodily injury liability ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident), property damage liability ($25,000 per accident), personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers." Accessed October 18, 2023
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.