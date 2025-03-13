Best Car Insurance in Kansas (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
With so many insurance companies on the market, shopping for car insurance can be challenging. Comparing multiple insurance companies on factors like price, coverage options, discounts, and customer service can help you find the insurer that fits your individual priorities.
To assist you in your search, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to determine the best auto insurance in Kansas.
Best car insurance companies in Kansas
Kansas drivers have a variety of solid auto insurance companies to choose from. The best car insurance companies in Kansas offer affordable pricing, a range of coverage options and discounts, and a high level of customer satisfaction.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3 /10
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo
4.1
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,449)
K
March 12, 2025
Verified Review
Poor
I'm struggling financially because my insurance payments are too high.
Michael
March 12, 2025
Verified Review
Horribly Managed Company
Relentless, outrageous premium increases are par for the course with this company!
Jackie
March 12, 2025
Verified Review
Great, but the Rates are High
Aside from the fact that the rates for home and auto insurance keep increasing, they have been a great company.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm was founded in 1922 and is the largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. State Farm has above-average scores from J.D. Power for customer service and claims satisfaction. Kansas drivers can also benefit from a wide range of discounts and competitive pricing.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region[1]
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating[2]
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
4.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,017)
Rose
March 11, 2025
Verified Review
You would be paying for nothing
They are not truthful about covering your vehicle repairs. My vehicle was damaged by rubber on the road and required $2000 worth of repairs. They approved the repairs, but they were never carried out. Later, they claimed a check was paid but refused to provide proof or even the name of the payee. Meanwhile, I was left for 2 years with my car held together by zip ties instead of being repaired. Then they reported that I was in a preventable accident. A giant piece of tire rubber on the road at highway speeds at night with a car on either side of me, and it was my fault? They were not honest throughout the process.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
879
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) was formed in 1922 by 25 army officers. Today, USAA is the seventh-largest property and casualty insurance company by market share. USAA insurance products are exclusively available to military members and their families. The company also has the highest customer and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power.
Pros
Save up to 30% with SafePilot program
Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Cons
Fewer discounts than competitors
Available only to military members and their families
More customer complaints than expected, according to the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$181/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Farmers
Customers appreciate the helpful agents and good initial quotes but dislike the consistent rate increases and lack of senior discounts. Some also reported issues with claim handling and communication.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Reviews (1,069)
Raya
March 12, 2025
Verified Review
Lost Customer
The price increases every 6 months. I found another place that's cheaper.
Riccardo
March 10, 2025
Verified Review
Not Happy
They raised my price without letting me know! I found out accidentally by checking my bank account.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
828
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.13
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Getting its start in Los Angeles in 1928, Farmers is now the ninth-largest insurance company according to market share. Farmers offers a wide range of auto insurance coverage options, including accident forgiveness and rideshare insurance. Where Farmers really outshines its competition is in the discount department, with more than 20 discounts available.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Wide range of auto insurance discounts
Online quotes available
Cons
Higher insurance rates than some competitors
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo
4.6
How drivers feel about American Family
Drivers appreciate the fast claims processing and good initial rates but dislike the consistent rate increases and poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
Reviews (222)
Lisa
March 12, 2025
Verified Review
Am Fam
It is a bit on the pricey side, but when we had issues, they came through.
Allison
March 10, 2025
Verified Review
Expensive for Seniors
It's too expensive for seniors with good driving records.
Estevan
March 6, 2025
Verified Review
Not Recommended
I've been with American Family for 7 years. They increased my premium without notifying me. When I actually needed to use their service and filed a claim, I had to jump through more hoops than I could have imagined. I hit a deer and they wouldn't cover the windshield, even though the police report stated it was involved. It's just not worth it.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Starting in 1927, American Family has stood the test of time and today is the 12th-largest insurance company in the country by market share. The company offers a range of car insurance products, including add-ons like gap and rental reimbursement coverage. American Family also received a high score of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.
Pros
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
Online quotes available
Highly rated mobile app
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo
3.1
How drivers feel about Root
Drivers appreciate the easy sign-up process and initial affordability but dislike the significant rate increases over time and difficulty reaching customer service.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based insurance
Safe drivers
Cheap rates
Reviews (404)
William
March 11, 2025
Verified Review
Root Review
It's simple and easy to get started, and a lot cheaper than what I had.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.36
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company
Root, a newer insurance company, got its start in 2015. Root uses an app to determine how safe a driver is. Before you can get insurance, you have to perform a test-drive, where you drive with the Root app in your car for about three weeks. Only the drivers that meet Root’s safety threshold can get insurance. By not insuring unsafe drivers, Root is able to offer more affordable rates.
Pros
Cheap liability auto insurance
Highly rated app
Rates based on your driving ability
Cons
Must undergo a test-drive period to get coverage
Limited history compared to competitors
More customer complaints than expected with the NAIC
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Kansas to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Kansas
Here are some things you can do to find the best car insurance in Kansas:
Determine how much coverage you need
Kansas drivers need to meet the mandatory minimum coverage limits, which include liability, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage.[3] If you want additional protection, you can buy an insurance policy that exceeds the minimum coverage requirements or purchase add-ons such as rental reimbursement coverage or excess medical payments coverage.
Read reviews from policyholders
Visit sites like Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to see what current and former policyholders say about different insurance companies.
Consider customer satisfaction scores
J.D. Power releases customer survey data and ranked lists of insurance companies to help you make important decisions. You can review these rankings to see which insurance companies score the highest for customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction.
Maintain a clean driving record
Having multiple speeding tickets or accidents on your driving record can make you look like a high-risk driver, which can result in higher premiums. A good way to prevent your insurance costs from rising is to maintain a clean driving record.
Improve your credit
Kansas car insurers can use your credit history, among other factors, to determine your premiums. A negative credit history could contribute to a higher insurance rate.
Look for discounts
When comparing companies, you can also look at the available car insurance discounts. Companies offer discounts to help drivers lower the cost of car insurance.
Compare quotes from multiple companies
Prices vary between insurance companies. To find cheap car insurance rates, try to compare quotes from at least three companies before making a decision.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Average cost of car insurance in Kansas
The average annual premium for car insurance in Kansas is $1,457, compared to the national average of $1,813.
Kansas drivers pay an average rate of $972 per year for liability insurance and $1,942 for full coverage.
Best car insurance in Kansas FAQs
If you still have questions about car insurance in Kansas, check out the additional information below.
How much is car insurance in Kansas?
Kansas drivers pay an average rate of $81 per month for liability insurance and $162 for full coverage. Compare this to the U.S. averages of $105 per month for liability insurance and $197 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Kansas?
The best car insurance company for you will depend on your individual wants, needs, and budget. Some of the top insurance companies in Kansas include State Farm, USAA, and Farmers, according to Insurify research.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Kansas?
The state-minimum requirements in Kansas include $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 per accident for property damage. They also include $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured bodily injury.
Drivers must also have personal injury protection that includes the following:
$4,500 per person for medical expenses
$900 per month for one year for disability or loss of income
$25 per day of substitution benefits
$2,000 for funeral, burial, or creation expenses
$4,500 in rehabilitation expenses to train for re-employment
Survivor benefits that include $900 per month for a year for disability or loss of income and $25 per day for substitution benefits
