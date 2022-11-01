4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Manhattan, KS, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterKansasdelimiterManhattan
Car InsurancedelimiterKansasdelimiterManhattan

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
JJ Starr
Insurance Writer
J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Manhattan, KS

Where you live has big consequences for the cost of car insurance. Drivers in Manhattan, Kansas tend to pay about the same as drivers in Topeka but less than those in Fort Riley. Below is a ton of information about car insurance costs for Manhattan drivers, but you should always compare auto insurance to find the best and cheapest option.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Manhattan is $172 per month or $2,064 annually.

  • Car insurance in Manhattan is $25 less than the average annual cost of insurance in Kansas.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Manhattan on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$120
Dairyland
$127
State Auto
$132
Traders
$139
Nationwide
$140

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance in Kansas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Manhattan, KS

What is the cheapest car insurance in Manhattan, KS?

Travelers consistently offers the cheapest rates in Manhattan, KS, starting at $120/mo,

but the cheapest company on average may not be the cheapest for you. Always compare car insurance rates before you buy to find the best and cheapest policy for you.

Getting cheap car insurance is top of mind for most drivers in Manhattan, Kansas. Below are the insurance companies offering the cheapest rates on average based on hundreds of car insurance quotes generated with Insurify. Remember that the cheapest company on average won’t necessarily offer you the lowest rate, too. Always compare quotes before you buy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$120
Dairyland$127
State Auto$132
Traders$139
Nationwide$140
Safeco$146
SafeAuto$152
Kemper Preferred$154
Midvale Home & Auto$154
Bristol West$171
Liberty Mutual$207
The General$208
CSAA$211
Stillwater$238
Acuity$285
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance in Manhattan, KS

We gathered information from the top insurance companies offering policies in Manhattan, Kansas. That meant gathering customer reviews, ratings from independent agencies, and financial strength ratings. Whenever we could pull a complete picture of a company, we assigned the company an Insurify Composite Score. Below are our findings.

Best CompaniesICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Liberty Mutual82$207
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

  • The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

    Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kansas[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $4,500 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Kansas, this coverage covers both categories of drivers.

Manhattan Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Your age affects the rate you pay for car insurance. Drivers under 25 pay the highest rates for car insurance. Rates steadily decline as you age, gain more driving experience, and access better discounts, like bundling auto with homeowners insurance. Rates tend to rise after 70 years of age. Below are the average rates we found based on the driver’s age in Manhattan.

Driver’s AgeAverage Monthly Cost
Teens$361
20s$217
30s$157
40s$164
50s$150
60s$126
70s$126
80+$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Manhattan Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record has one of the biggest impacts on your car insurance costs. People with clean records pay the least, while those with multiple driving infractions pay more. Serious violations, such as a DUI or reckless driving, result in the highest cost. These costs can make it hard for drivers to afford full-coverage policies, so they often swap for lower-cost vehicles.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$150
Speeding Ticket$201
At-Fault Accident$219
DUI$299
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Kansas

DUI Car Insurance Kansas

Manhattan Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score affects more than the interest rate you’ll pay on a car loan. It can also mean you pay more or less for car insurance premiums. People with poor credit tend to pay the most for the same coverage. Maintaining good credit can save you a lot of money.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$138
Good$165
Average$179
Poor$277
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Manhattan

Affordable car insurance comes down to understanding how to set up a policy and comparing car insurance rates. Setting up your policy means buying the right amount of car insurance coverage and getting valuable discounts. Bundling insurance products often offers the best discounts. You can bundle auto with renters insurance, life insurance, or home insurance.

Comparing your rate should happen both before you purchase your policy and after. We recommend you check your policy at least every six months, as car insurance rates change quickly. Our tools allow you to compare real quotes and buy your policy in just a few minutes. You can also work with one of our independent insurance agents to ensure you pay less.

For more detailed Kansas city guides, check out these below

Related Articles

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The secret to getting cheap car insurance in Manhattan, Kansas, and elsewhere is by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before you buy a policy. You can lower your rate further by dropping unneeded coverage types, switching to usage-based insurance, accessing more discounts, and raising your deductible.

  • The average driver spends $172 a month on their car insurance policy in Manhattan, Kansas. What you end up paying for car insurance can be much more or much less depending on your driving profile—including your driving record, age, marital status, credit score, the cars on your policy, discounts, annual mileage, and other factors.

  • There are two main ways to raise your rates. The first is by getting a moving violation of any kind (speeding, failure to stop, DUI). The more serious the violation, the higher the price hike. The second way most people see their auto insurance rates go up is by filing an at-fault claim with their car insurance company. The larger the claim, the higher the rate increases.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Kansas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Kansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
JJ Starr
Written by
JJ Starr
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterKansasdelimiterManhattan