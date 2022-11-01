Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Manhattan, KS, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Manhattan, KS
Where you live has big consequences for the cost of car insurance. Drivers in Manhattan, Kansas tend to pay about the same as drivers in Topeka but less than those in Fort Riley. Below is a ton of information about car insurance costs for Manhattan drivers, but you should always compare auto insurance to find the best and cheapest option.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Manhattan is $172 per month or $2,064 annually.
Car insurance in Manhattan is $25 less than the average annual cost of insurance in Kansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Manhattan on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Manhattan, KS
What is the cheapest car insurance in Manhattan, KS?
Travelers consistently offers the cheapest rates in Manhattan, KS, starting at $120/mo,
but the cheapest company on average may not be the cheapest for you. Always compare car insurance rates before you buy to find the best and cheapest policy for you.
Getting cheap car insurance is top of mind for most drivers in Manhattan, Kansas. Below are the insurance companies offering the cheapest rates on average based on hundreds of car insurance quotes generated with Insurify. Remember that the cheapest company on average won’t necessarily offer you the lowest rate, too. Always compare quotes before you buy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$120
|Dairyland
|$127
|State Auto
|$132
|Traders
|$139
|Nationwide
|$140
|Safeco
|$146
|SafeAuto
|$152
|Kemper Preferred
|$154
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$154
|Bristol West
|$171
|Liberty Mutual
|$207
|The General
|$208
|CSAA
|$211
|Stillwater
|$238
|Acuity
|$285
Best Car Insurance in Manhattan, KS
We gathered information from the top insurance companies offering policies in Manhattan, Kansas. That meant gathering customer reviews, ratings from independent agencies, and financial strength ratings. Whenever we could pull a complete picture of a company, we assigned the company an Insurify Composite Score. Below are our findings.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$207
The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$4,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Kansas, this coverage covers both categories of drivers.
Manhattan Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age affects the rate you pay for car insurance. Drivers under 25 pay the highest rates for car insurance. Rates steadily decline as you age, gain more driving experience, and access better discounts, like bundling auto with homeowners insurance. Rates tend to rise after 70 years of age. Below are the average rates we found based on the driver’s age in Manhattan.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$361
|20s
|$217
|30s
|$157
|40s
|$164
|50s
|$150
|60s
|$126
|70s
|$126
|80+
|$155
Manhattan Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record has one of the biggest impacts on your car insurance costs. People with clean records pay the least, while those with multiple driving infractions pay more. Serious violations, such as a DUI or reckless driving, result in the highest cost. These costs can make it hard for drivers to afford full-coverage policies, so they often swap for lower-cost vehicles.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$150
|Speeding Ticket
|$201
|At-Fault Accident
|$219
|DUI
|$299
High-Risk Car Insurance Kansas
Manhattan Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score affects more than the interest rate you’ll pay on a car loan. It can also mean you pay more or less for car insurance premiums. People with poor credit tend to pay the most for the same coverage. Maintaining good credit can save you a lot of money.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$138
|Good
|$165
|Average
|$179
|Poor
|$277
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Manhattan
Affordable car insurance comes down to understanding how to set up a policy and comparing car insurance rates. Setting up your policy means buying the right amount of car insurance coverage and getting valuable discounts. Bundling insurance products often offers the best discounts. You can bundle auto with renters insurance, life insurance, or home insurance.
Comparing your rate should happen both before you purchase your policy and after. We recommend you check your policy at least every six months, as car insurance rates change quickly. Our tools allow you to compare real quotes and buy your policy in just a few minutes. You can also work with one of our independent insurance agents to ensure you pay less.
Frequently Asked Questions
The secret to getting cheap car insurance in Manhattan, Kansas, and elsewhere is by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before you buy a policy. You can lower your rate further by dropping unneeded coverage types, switching to usage-based insurance, accessing more discounts, and raising your deductible.
The average driver spends $172 a month on their car insurance policy in Manhattan, Kansas. What you end up paying for car insurance can be much more or much less depending on your driving profile—including your driving record, age, marital status, credit score, the cars on your policy, discounts, annual mileage, and other factors.
There are two main ways to raise your rates. The first is by getting a moving violation of any kind (speeding, failure to stop, DUI). The more serious the violation, the higher the price hike. The second way most people see their auto insurance rates go up is by filing an at-fault claim with their car insurance company. The larger the claim, the higher the rate increases.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
