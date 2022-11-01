4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
In Kansas (as the saying goes), there’s no place like home. But even in Kansas, you can’t stay in your pajamas all day.
While getting on the road can be risky, Garden City drivers do it all the time. That’s why having good auto insurance coverage at a rate you can afford counts in this town.
Car Insurance in Garden City, KS
The average cost of Kansas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Garden City, KS to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Garden City is $192 per month, or $2304 annually.
Car insurance in Garden City is $29 more than the average cost of car insurance in Kansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Garden City on average is Dairyland, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Garden City, KS
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Garden City
|Quotes
|Progressive
|$37 /mo
|State Farm
|$59 /mo
|Nationwide
|$104 /mo
|Travelers
|$128 /mo
|American Family
|$135 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Kansas Cities
|Wichita
|$122/mo
|Kansas City
|$142/mo
|Olathe
|$103/mo
|Topeka
|$127/mo
|Garden City
|$133/mo
|Kansas
|$125/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$4,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Kansas, this coverage covers both categories of drivers.
Garden City Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Hardworking teens might be able to squeak out a car insurance payment at $419 per month, perhaps with a little help from mom and dad. In Garden City, experience is the name of the game, and those who have it pay less. Young adults in their 20s drop below $200. And the trend continues down, with everyone spending below or slightly above the $197 state average. Those in their 60s do exceptionally well and pay over $275 cheaper than the youngest drivers.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$419
|20s
|$187
|30s
|$204
|40s
|$168
|50s
|$145
|60s
|$124
|70s
|$127
|80s
|N/A
Garden City Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Kansans know safe driving saves more than just lives. Insurance companies kick their best deals over to those with clean records and give them the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. One missed alarm clock causes all the savings to go goodbye since a speeding ticket pops the price up to $423. And an at-fault accident has even worse repercussions, quadrupling the rate to $630 per month. But it’s not all frowns because, after three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting insurance premiums.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$151
|Speeding Ticket
|$424
|At-Fault Accident
|$630
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Garden City Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like most others in the U.S., the Sunflower State lets insurance companies factor in credit when setting rates. That doesn’t stop many Garden City residents from pondering the link between a Mastercard payment and mastering the road. Generally, people with the worst credit pay the most for car insurance. Why do people with poor credit pay less than those with average and likewise with good and excellent credit? People with better credit can finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. That said, moving from average to good credit saves over $150 per month, or $1,800 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$145
|Good
|$93
|Average
|$252
|Poor
|$194
Find local Garden City agents
Rutter Cline a KFSA Insurance Agency215 N. Main St.,
Garden City, KS 67846-5339
The Agency, Inc.118 East Chestnut,
Garden City, KS 67846-5402
Keller Leopold Insurance, LLC302 N Fleming Ste 1,
Garden City, KS 67846
ICI - Garden City920 Stone Creek Dr. ,
Suite B, Garden City, KS 67846
Steve Dyer: Allstate Insurance205 E Laurel St,
Garden City, KS 67846
Robert Unruh - State Farm Insurance Agent1106 N Belmont Pl,
Garden City, KS 67846
Farmers Insurance - Rodrigo Ruvalcaba503 N Main St,
Garden City, KS 67846
Farmers Union Insurance: Nicole Faulconer301 E Pine St,
Garden City, KS 67846
Lee Barrett - State Farm Insurance Agent2606 Fleming St,
Garden City, KS 67846
Farmers Union Insurance: Mario Lopez Insurance Agency615 N Main St,
Garden City, KS 67846
Garden City, KS DMV Information
Looking for a place to get a driver’s license in Finney County? The closest driver’s license location is at 2506 North Johns Street in Garden City. You can also renew your driver’s license at this location or more easily through the state’s iKan app. While tag renewal can also be accomplished using this system, not everyone likes going online. If that’s you, then it’s time to find a county treasurer’s office, which is in charge of executing this service. In Garden City, the closest county office is the County Courthouse at 311 North Ninth St.
Public Transportation in Garden City, KS
There are more ways to get around this 10.93-square-mile town besides your own two feet. Public transportation for Garden City residents is serviced by Finney County Transit. City Link offers residents a way to over 65 stops across town and operates from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fare costs a dollar and children five and under are free. The county’s paratransit option (which also gives rides to the elderly) is by application only but also offers residents with disabilities a dependable way to get around. On-demand services are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at $2 and increasing with mileage.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Garden City, KS
Though driving in Kansas City is less risky than in other places, accidents happen here, too. And it’s not just traffic congestion that gives drivers here headaches. Inclement weather is the cause of many auto insurance claims as well.
In Kansas, insurers shell out millions of dollars in claims annually due to tornados. In these instances, falling tree limbs are just the beginning of people’s hardships. Good thing finding a solid auto insurance policy is so easy. Use Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Garden City, KS Car Insurance
Kansas insurance rates are comparable to the rest of the country. Though you can go online and search cheap rates in Kansas, insurance is very personalized. This means that each individual has unique factors that influence their insurance rates. Your age, gender, and even credit score all go into the price calculations. The more personalized a quote you can get (this includes how much you drive, where you drive, what discounts you might qualify for, etc.), the cheaper your insurance can be.
Though the DMV can provide you with a summary of your driving record online, this system will not reflect whether your driving privileges are valid. If your Kansas driving privileges have been suspended, revoked, restricted, or canceled, you’ll have to contact Driver Solutions at 1 (785) 296-3671 to determine eligibility and requirements for reinstatement.
You can use Kansas DMV’s iKan app to renew your vehicle registration in a snap instead of visiting a Kansas DMV. The DMV has made it easy for residents to renew their registration online by preparing a set of videos that walk you through the app step by step. If you prefer to register your vehicle in person, you can register your vehicle at any county treasurer’s office.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
