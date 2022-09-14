>Car Insurance>Kansas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lawrence, Kansas (2023)

Drivers may find the cheapest liability insurance in Lawrence with Safeco, which has rates of $56 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

The total average monthly cost of car insurance in Lawrence, Kansas, is $120. The city’s cost is on par with the state average of $124 per month and lower than the national average of $154 per month.

Lawrence’s relatively cheap car insurance costs are likely due to its comparatively low population.[1] Fewer people in a city tends to mean fewer accidents and a lower crime rate.

Comparing car insurance rates from multiple companies is the best way to ensure you make the most of Lawrence’s low car insurance costs.

Quick Facts

  • The average monthly cost of car insurance in Lawrence is $81 for liability coverage and $158 for full coverage.

  • The cheapest insurers for liability coverage are Safeco, State Auto, and Dairyland.

  • If you have a poor credit score in Lawrence, your insurance premiums could be almost double that of a driver with excellent credit.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrence

How much you pay for car insurance in Lawrence depends not only on the insurance company you choose but also on your driving record, the amount of coverage you choose, your ZIP code, vehicle type, age, and more. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from at least three auto insurers to find the one that offers you the best rates for the coverage you need.

To start your search, here’s a look at some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lawrence.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Dairyland3.3$167$64High-risk drivers
Safeco3.6$121$58Customizing coverage
Liberty Mutual3.7$173$72Discounts
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Dairyland

Dairyland specializes in providing coverage for high-risk drivers. So, whether you’ve gotten into a few fender-benders on the University of Kansas campus or need an SR-22, it’s likely you can get relatively affordable coverage with Dairyland. Plus, it offers discounts, plenty of optional coverages, and SR-22 filing with no fee.

Pros

  • SR-22 filing available

  • Plenty of add-on coverages

Cons

  • Offers fewer discounts than other insurers

  • More complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Not willing to work with me on anything.

Wendy - July 29, 2023
Verified

They have been solid.

Matthew - January 20, 2023
Verified

High prices

Ryan - January 20, 2023
Verified
Read our Dairyland review

Best insurer for customizing coverage: Safeco

One of the many benefits that Safeco offers is its various add-ons that people can include in their policies. And with the backing of insurance giant Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers relatively low average rates to drivers in Lawrence, making it a solid choice for people with tight budgets or who just want to reduce their monthly car insurance costs.

Pros

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Guaranteed Repair Network program helps car owners find reputable repair shops

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Fewer available discounts than competitors

They are really patient over the phone, and anytime I can change something on my policy online.

Mildred - August 30, 2023
Verified

Concern-free claims processing.

Billy - August 26, 2023
Verified

My rates have risen twice since being with them with no notice. They also screwed up my account by using the wrong Vin number.

Glenn - August 10, 2023
Verified
Read our Safeco review

Best insurer for discounts: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual has a slew of discounts for car owners. For instance, if your student attends college a couple hours away at Wichita State University and only uses your car occasionally, you could get the student-away-at-school discount.

Liberty Mutual also offers numerous discounts for being a safe driver and multi-policy and car discounts. You even get discounts for purchasing your policy online and going paperless.

Pros

  • Plenty of discounts

  • Accident forgiveness coverage available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

I don’t like talking to a computer. I’m a one-on-one kind of person.

James - September 13, 2023
Verified

Good response time.

Chesarae - September 9, 2023
Verified

Very easy to deal with.

Renaldo - September 5, 2023
Verified
Read our Liberty Mutual review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lawrence

The best way to find cheap rates for your insurance coverage is to have a driving record that demonstrates you’ve been a safe driver.

Here are some things you can do to save money and lower your premiums:

  • Reconsider your coverage. You could increase your deductible or drop certain options coverages, like gap or comprehensive insurance.

  • Bundle insurance. Purchasing additional policies, such as home insurance or life insurance, from the company you buy car insurance from can result in a discount. The more insurance products you buy from an insurer — such as motorcycle, boat insurance, or business insurance — the lower the cost you may receive across all your policies.

  • Look for discounts. Ask your insurance agent if they know what discounts you can qualify for to get better car insurance rates. Generally, you can get discounts for being claims-free, taking an approved defensive driving course, signing up for paperless billing, and more.

  • Drive safely. Your driving record plays a big role in your car insurance premiums. Follow traffic laws to maintain a good driving record and get lower car insurance rates upon renewal.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lawrence: Safeco

Liability-only car insurance covers repairs and medical bills for the other party in a car accident that you’ve caused.

However, it doesn’t cover your own injuries or vehicle repairs. And if your policy only covers the minimum required amount, you may still be financially responsible if the other driver’s damage and injury costs exceed your policy limits.

Liability is generally going to be cheaper than a full-coverage policy, and Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company in Lawrence, with rates of $56 per month.

The table below shows average monthly rates for top insurers that offer liability coverage in Lawrence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco56
State Auto59
Dairyland62
Midvale Home & Auto64
Liberty Mutual70
Bristol West78
CSAA88
Direct Auto89
The General97
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lawrence: Travelers

Full-coverage car insurance offers more protection than liability coverage by adding at least comprehensive and collision coverage. This makes full-coverage policies more expensive because you have coverage for more situations.

If you want cheap car insurance, then liability insurance may be the way to go. If you want as much protection as possible on the road, paying for full coverage may be worth the additional expense. 

However you find the best deal, comparing insurers to see which one offers you the coverage options you need and want at the price you can afford is a smart strategy.

Here’s a list of full-coverage quotes from the cheapest insurers in Lawrence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers98
Safeco117
Midvale Home & Auto118
CSAA162
Dairyland162
State Auto165
Liberty Mutual167
Direct Auto179
The General193
Bristol West204
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Lawrence car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Kansas

In Kansas, you must carry liability coverage for body and property as well as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. You’ll also need to carry personal injury protection insurance (PIP), also known as no-fault insurance.

No-fault insurance is a coverage that ensures that if you’re in an accident, no matter who was at fault, your insurance will cover your injuries as well as those of household members in the vehicle.

PIP insurance also pays for costs such as hospital bills, disability and lost income, rehabilitation expenses, required in-home services care, and funeral and burial expenses.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements necessary for Kansas drivers:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
  • $4,500 per person for medical expenses
  • $900 per month for one year for disability/loss of income
  • $25 per day for in-home services
  • $2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation expense
  • $4,500 for rehabilitation expenses
Uninsured/underinsured motorist$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

It could be a good idea to pay for coverage that goes beyond the minimum requirements. You might want to consider purchasing these optional coverages for more financial protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for vehicle repairs if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle repairs after non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, weather damage, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance covers the difference between the auto loan on a financed car and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If your vehicle is in the shop for repairs during a covered claim, this coverage pays for a rental car for you to drive in the meantime.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record — like a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or driving under the influence (DUI) — your insurance premiums are likely to increase. Insurers look for patterns, and if you have an incident, they see that as an increased risk for filing a claim and raise rates to compensate.

For example, drivers with clean records in Lawrence pay an average of $81 per month for liability insurance, but that rate increases to $116 per month after a speeding ticket, $124 per month after an at-fault accident, and $140 per month after a DUI conviction.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies in Lawrence by driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
Safeco51808697
State Auto538490102
Dairyland568995107
Midvale Home & Auto589198111
Liberty Mutual63100107121
Bristol West70111120135
CSAA79126135153
Direct Auto80127136154
The General87139149168
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teens and young drivers generally have the highest car insurance premiums out of any other age group because they’re most statistically likely to have an accident due to their limited driving experience. 

On average, Lawrence teen drivers pay $145 per month for liability insurance. Rates tend to get cheaper as you age, until you reach 70 years old, when insurance premiums begin to rise again.

Senior drivers’ age-related health issues can contribute to higher accident mortality rates and declining driving capabilities.[3] However, they still pay relatively affordable liability insurance premiums, at an average of $53 per month in Lawrence.

The table below shows how age affects average car rates for Lawrence drivers.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$293
20s$202
30s$146
40s$134
50s$116
60s$105
70s$109
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lawrence car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including Kansas, allow insurers to use drivers’ credit history to generate a credit-based insurance score, which they then use in setting car insurance premiums. However, credit can’t be the only factor insurers use when underwriting policies, and insurers can’t take adverse action against you because you don’t have credit history.[4]

Insurers believe that a person’s credit history is an indicator of how likely they are to file a claim. So drivers with excellent or good credit scores generally spend less on insurance premiums than drivers with poor credit scores.

The following table shows how Lawrence drivers’ credit affects average car insurance premiums.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Lawrence car insurance FAQs

Learn how to switch your car insurance company with Insurify’s guide, and check out the answers to common questions about Lawrence auto coverage.

  • How much is car insurance in Lawrence?

    The average cost of car insurance in Lawrence is $81 per month for liability coverage and $158 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Lawrence?

    The cheapest insurers for liability coverage in Lawrence are Safeco, State Auto, and Dairyland, which have rates as low as $56, $59, and $62 per month, respectively.

    But the best way to find the cheapest rates for your driver profile is to compare and shop car insurance quotes. Use an online quote-comparison tool to help you gather many quotes in one place and find the insurer that offers the best rates for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lawrence?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Lawrence are Dairyland, Liberty Mutual, and Safeco. These companies have solid mobile apps for drivers to manage their policies, low average rates, and solid Insurify Quality Scores.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Lawrence city, Kansas." Accessed October 23, 2023
  2. Kansas Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance." Accessed October 23, 2023
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older drivers." Accessed October 23, 2023
  4. Kansas State Legislature. "Article 51. - Insurance Score Act." Accessed October 23, 2023
Geoff Williams
Geoff Williams

Geoff Williams is a freelance journalist who has written personal finance articles for most of his career and for numerous publications, including U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Bankrate, CNNMoney.com and Forbes.com. He is also the author of several books, including “C.C. Pyle’s Amazing Foot Race” and “Washed Away,” and writes a classic TV blog called “The TV Professor.”

Learn More
linkedin
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

