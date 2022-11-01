No-Fault Insurance: What You Need to Know (2022)

What is no-fault insurance?

There are two important characteristics of no-fault states:

Drivers are required to purchase personal injury protection as part of their auto insurance policy. Drivers are restricted in their ability to sue at-fault drivers for medical expenses and other damages after a car accident.

No-fault states are generally the most expensive states for auto insurance in the country because they require you to carry additional coverage. But having this protection for yourself, rather than relying on someone else’s policy, can provide peace of mind and make claims faster and less of a hassle. When you’re recovering from a car accident, this can be very helpful.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP) Insurance

Personal injury protection, or PIP coverage, is the main element of no-fault insurance. This coverage covers your bodily injury claims in an auto accident, no matter who is at fault. The idea is to minimize the number of lawsuits related to medical bills from car accidents since everyone’s responsible for their own bodily injury liability insurance and you can’t sue yourself.

Standard PIP coverage limits are generally pretty low. So depending on your health insurance, you’ll probably want to work with your auto insurance company to raise those limits. If your health insurance deductible is very high, or you don’t have any health insurance, you’ll want high PIP coverage limits in the event of a bad car accident.

No-Fault vs. Tort Insurance

Let’s step back and ask how no-fault auto insurance systems differ from normal insurance coverage (also called “tort insurance”). Liability insurance for property damage and bodily injury is intended to compensate victims of a car accident, and the person who is at fault pays with their liability coverage. This is how at-fault systems, or tort systems, work for car insurance.

In a no-fault system, this is still true for property damage in an auto accident. But when it comes to your personal injury, you’ll rely on your own insurance company and your own policy to pay your medical bills. So if you’re hurt in an auto accident, you won’t have to stress about recouping your medical costs from the at-fault driver’s insurance company.

No-fault systems can make insurance claims faster and less stressful, but they drive up insurance premiums. You’re also limited in your ability to sue for medical expenses and other damages in an at-fault accident (with some exceptions).

States with Optional PIP Coverage

Some state auto insurance laws permit drivers to purchase PIP coverage. They’re listed below. Because these states don’t restrict drivers in their right to sue at-fault drivers for damages, they’re still considered tort states. PIP coverage is an add-on, but these states are not true no-fault states. They are: