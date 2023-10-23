Does Car Insurance Cover the Car or the Driver?

When car insurance covers the car

Generally, your car insurance policy will cover the drivers listed on your policy, household members, and people you permit to drive your car. However, this varies by state and insurance company.

For example: Let’s say you give your friend permission to borrow your car while their vehicle is in the shop. If your friend causes an accident while driving your car, your insurance policy will likely pay the resulting claims, such as medical bills and vehicle repair costs.

Here’s an overview of the coverage that might apply if someone gets into a car accident while driving your vehicle.

Liability coverage

If someone causes an accident while driving your vehicle, liability-only coverage might help pay for the injuries and property damage sustained by the other driver and vehicle. It doesn’t cover the injuries of the person driving your car or the costs to fix or replace your vehicle.[1]

Full coverage

Full-coverage car insurance refers to a combination of coverages, such as liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. Collision and comprehensive help protect yourself and your vehicle in the event of an accident.

Collision coverage helps cover the repair or replacement costs if your vehicle is damaged in a collision with another car or object, like a fence or building. Comprehensive coverage pays to repair your vehicle if it’s stolen or damaged by animals, vandalism, or other non-collision events.[1]