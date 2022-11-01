How Uber and Lyft Affect Car Insurance Rates (2022)
Updated November 1, 2022
The rideshare apps Uber and Lyft dominate the rideshare service market. Customers of Uber and Lyft likely do not need to worry about how utilizing the service might impact their own insurance coverage rates, though recommended steps exist in the event of an accident. Insurance costs and coverage for rideshare drivers, on the other hand, vary.
Rideshare customers typically do not need additional auto coverage to use the service.
Uber and Lyft provide commercial coverage, though more insurance is often needed.
At-fault accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets tend to increase auto rates for all drivers.
Yes, most rideshare drivers need to purchase additional rideshare coverage, sometimes in the form of an add-on rideshare endorsement to their existing personal auto coverage. On average, coverage of this nature increases insurance rates between 15 and 20 percent. Rideshare drivers typically pay more than non-rideshare drivers due to driving frequency and other factors.
In most cases, using a rideshare service as a customer has no impact on insurance rates. As a customer, no liability or vehicle responsibility falls on them. Rather, rideshare drivers and the companies they work for face responsibility for being properly covered by their insurance. Sometimes, a customer’s personal insurance provider may provide injury coverage if necessary.
Safety is the priority, so always ensure everyone is safe and notify the police (and paramedics if necessary) before anything else. Once the scene is stable, take photos of the scene, and note necessary information of those involved in the accident, as well as vehicle and accident information. Drivers and passengers should contact their rideshare and insurance companies.
