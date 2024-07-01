>Car Insurance>Companies

Buckle Auto Insurance: Company Reviews (2024)

Buckle used to sell car insurance to rideshare and delivery drivers, but it stopped offering coverage in 2023.

  • 5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics

  • Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise

Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated July 1, 2024

Buckle is an insurtech company that helps small and midsize managing general agents (MGAs) grow in their respective insurance markets through “fronting” — the process of using a licensed insurer to issue policies for a self-insured organization or captive insurer.[1]

Buckle works with Gateway Insurance, which it fully acquired in 2020, to provide more competitive terms and lower-cost fronting services.[2] After acquiring Gateway, Buckle began selling commercial car insurance to rideshare and delivery drivers. But the company no longer offers this coverage.

Here’s what you need to know about Buckle, including alternative insurance options to consider for rideshare insurance.

Buckle Insurance Update

It’s unclear exactly why Buckle Insurance stopped selling rideshare coverage. But several news articles indicate that a lack of funds was a driving factor. The company decided to limit underwriting to reduce risk, improve profitability, and protect capital, according to a regulatory filing by Gateway Insurance. The company also went through a series of layoffs during this time.

Alternatives to Buckle Insurance

Though Buckle doesn’t sell rideshare insurance anymore, you have plenty of other options to choose from. Here are several reputable rideshare insurance companies that can be a good alternative to Buckle.

State Farm: Best for customer satisfaction

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$120/mo

State Farm is one of the best rideshare insurance companies for overall customer satisfaction. In the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, State Farm has an above-average ranking for customer satisfaction in every region.[3] Additionally, State Farm has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

State Farm sells rideshare insurance as an endorsement to your car insurance policy. Some of the coverages you have under your personal insurance policy, like roadside assistance, may also apply when you’re driving for a rideshare service.[4]

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Claire - July 1, 2024
Verified

State Farm is too expensive

It's too expensive. I suggest looking elsewhere.
Ralph - July 1, 2024
Verified

They Raise Rates Constantly

I would advise against choosing State Farm.
Aneesh - July 1, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Quick, dependable, and friendly.

USAA: Best for military personnel

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

Military service members can get excellent rideshare insurance through USAA. If you already have a USAA car insurance policy, you can add a rideshare endorsement to get coverage during the “rideshare gap,” which is the period when your personal car insurance and the rideshare company’s insurance policy aren’t covering you.[5]

USAA offers a rideshare insurance endorsement in every state except Hawaii, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

Brian - July 1, 2024
Verified

Good Service, Lousy Pricing

Despite having no tickets or accidents, my renewal rate increases every six months. The rate has doubled in the past two to three years. I managed to save $60 a month by changing the coverage, but a few months later, during renewal, the cost increased by $50 a month.
Judy - July 1, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with Response Regarding Increase to My Auto Premiums

I'm not happy with how their underwriters decide the cost of your premium.
Nathaniel - July 1, 2024
Verified

Great Service, Terrible Pricing

I have nothing negative to say about USAA insurance. Sadly, when comparing like-for-like coverage, other carriers just have superior pricing. So, if money wasn't an issue, I wouldn't be switching. But at the end of the day, I will save $1200 a year by leaving USAA. I can only hope the customer service at my new company is on par.

Progressive: Best for coverage options

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$134/mo

Progressive’s rideshare insurance is available to existing policyholders in select states. Many coverages from your personal car insurance, like roadside assistance and rental reimbursement, will even cover you after you log into the rideshare app, making it one of the best companies for rideshare insurance.

If you have an accident while you’re working, Progressive will reimburse you for the difference between your personal insurance deductible and the rideshare company’s insurance deductible.[6]

Pros

  • Rewards for good drivers

  • Numerous coverage options and discounts available

Cons

  • Higher-than-expected amount of complaints

  • Ranked 11 out of 15 companies in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Index Ranking

Kathleen - July 1, 2024
Verified

Excellent

They were good until they raised my rate.
Caleb - July 1, 2024
Verified

Good Service, Fair Pricing, Unfair After a Claim

They are fair, I guess. Someone hit my parked car and they covered the bill, but my rate went up even though all I did was park my car at work.
Catherine - July 1, 2024
Verified

My Experience

Initially, the amount was decent, but after a few years, the rate kept increasing. I ended up paying $100 more per month than when I started, which left me with no option but to switch providers. If you can offer me the rate I was paying at the start, I might consider returning. With inflation rates impacting our finances, one would think insurance companies would reconsider and find a way to protect the insured without breaking the bank.

Rideshare coverage options

Rideshare insurance provides protection for the coverage gaps between your personal auto insurance policy and the rideshare company’s insurance policy. The most common coverage gap is the period when you have the rideshare app turned on but haven’t matched with a passenger yet.

Rideshare insurance provides similar coverage to your personal car insurance policy. Here are the coverage options that most rideshare insurance policies include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d7333ddf2e/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_046-car-accident.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance applies if you get into an accident while driving for a rideshare company. It covers the other driver’s bodily injuries and property damage but doesn’t include any coverage for your medical expenses or your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    An uninsured/underinsured motorist policy covers your injuries and property damage if you have an accident with a driver who doesn’t have any or enough insurance coverage to pay for your losses in full.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your property damage if you get into an accident while driving for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance applies if your vehicle sustains non-collision damage, such as vandalism, theft, an object falling onto the car, or hail damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42a396bd18/credit-and-loan-96x96-green_033-discount.svg

    Deductible options

    Most rideshare insurance policies have a deductible that you pay out of pocket when you file a claim. You can select your deductible when you purchase the policy. The higher your deductible is, the lower your premium will be, and vice versa.

How to get a rideshare insurance quote

Most car insurance companies don’t provide rideshare insurance quotes online like they do for personal car insurance because many insurers offer rideshare insurance only to existing policyholders.

To get a rideshare quote, you should call the insurance company’s customer service department. An agent will ask you some questions to calculate your premium. If you’re not buying rideshare insurance from your existing auto insurance company, the quote process might also involve a credit check.

How to file a rideshare insurance claim

The process of filing a rideshare insurance or delivery insurance claim will depend on the specific insurer you have. Here are the general steps you’ll need to follow:

  1. Document the damage. If you’re filing a physical damage claim under the collision or comprehensive portion of your rideshare insurance policy, take photos and videos of the damage. This will help the insurance adjuster investigate the claim and determine how much it’ll cost to repair the vehicle.

  2. Report the claim. Most insurance companies and rideshare platforms allow drivers to file a claim on the website, over the phone, or through the mobile app. When you file the claim, you’ll need to provide a description of the incident and provide the information you have, like a police report, witness statements, and photos and videos of the damage.

  3. Wait for reimbursement. Once the insurer approves your claim, you’ll receive the settlement from your insurance company. If you’re filing a physical damage claim, you’ll probably need to pay a deductible. Either the deductible will come out of your final settlement or you’ll pay the deductible to the repair shop that works on your vehicle.

Buckle Insurance FAQs

While Buckle no longer offers rideshare insurance for gig drivers, the company is still operating. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Buckle and rideshare insurance options.

  • When did Buckle stop selling car insurance?

    It appears that Buckle stopped selling car insurance for rideshare drivers in 2023 after it began experiencing financial issues and laid off a significant number of employees. The insurance company hasn’t sold any other insurance products since then. The company has its focus on its fronting insurance model.

  • Do drivers need to meet a rideshare insurance requirement?

    State laws don’t legally mandate rideshare insurance in the same way that they require liability insurance. But if your car insurance company finds out that you’re driving for a rideshare service and you don’t have rideshare coverage, it could cancel your policy. Additionally, your car insurance company might not pay for incidents that happen while you’re driving for rideshare platforms if you don’t have coverage.

  • Do you need separate insurance as a delivery driver?

    Certain delivery drivers can also get rideshare insurance, specifically if you drive for an app-based delivery service, like Uber Eats or DoorDash. But not all delivery drivers can get rideshare insurance. For example, if you work for a package delivery company full-time, you’re technically using your vehicle as part of a business, which would require a commercial car insurance policy.

Sources

  1. International Risk Management Institute. "Fronting."
  2. Buckle. "Gateway Insurance Company Acquired by Buckle."
  3. J.D. Power. "Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction Plummets as Rates Continue to Surge, J.D. Power Finds."
  4. State Farm. "What is rideshare coverage?."
  5. USAA. "Rideshare Gap Protection Coverage."
  6. Progressive. "Rideshare Insurance."
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com

