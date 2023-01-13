What Is Renters Insurance and How Does It Work?

If you’re renting a home or apartment, your landlord may require you to have renters insurance. And even if your landlord doesn’t require it, having renters insurance is a good idea.

Renters insurance covers renters when it comes to the destruction or theft of their personal possessions, as well as certain liability issues. It can also cover additional living expenses if you can’t live in your home during repairs (like when a fire destroys your kitchen). A renters insurance policy is different from landlord insurance, which protects the owner of the building and not your personal belongings.

Here’s some more insight into what renters insurance is, how to buy it, and what you can expect to pay for this coverage.