Best Renters Insurance in New Jersey (2025)

Featured in
Table of contents
Picture this: You’re sitting in your Jersey City apartment, binge-watching your favorite show, when water starts pouring through your ceiling. A burst pipe in your neighbor’s apartment is soaking your furniture, laptop, and everything else. Without renters insurance, you’re looking at thousands of dollars in replacement costs.
Renters insurance in New Jersey costs an average of $16 per month. While state law doesn’t require renters insurance, many landlords require it as a condition of the lease. Here’s what you need to know about renters insurance in New Jersey.
Renters in high-crime areas and flood zones may have higher insurance premiums.
Standard renters insurance doesn’t include flood protection.
Replacement cost coverage can pay out more when you file a claim compared to actual cash value coverage.
How renters insurance works in New Jersey
Renters insurance — also called tenant insurance — gives you three main protections: coverage for your belongings if they’re damaged or stolen, liability coverage if someone gets hurt at your place, and help with hotel costs if your apartment becomes unlivable.[1]
How much you pay depends on factors such as your location, the coverage you want, and your deductible — your out-of-pocket cost before insurance kicks in.
Before you compare renters insurance policies, here’s what you need to know to get started:
Go online or call around for renters insurance quotes.
Add up the value of your belongings to determine your coverage amount.
Pick your deductible, usually $500 to $1,000.
Answer questions about your rental.
Pay your premium to activate your policy.
If you ever need to file a claim, letting your landlord know is a good starting point. For theft or vandalism, you may need to notify the police. Then, it’s as simple as taking pictures of any damage, contacting your insurance company, and filling out the claim form.
Best renters insurance companies in New Jersey
Renters insurance works the same whether you’re in a high-rise in Jersey City or a beach house in Point Pleasant. The difference is what you pay, the perks you get, and the service quality. Here are five great companies with policy options for renters that New Jerseyans care about most.
USAA has exclusive military benefits, including discounts for living on base.
Lemonade earns top marks from J.D. Power for satisfied renters insurance customers.
American Family is your best friend if you’re looking for discounts.
Progressive gives you the most access to local agents.
Finally, State Farm’s app makes managing your policy smoother than your E-ZPass commute.
The table below shows the average rates for the best companies in New Jersey.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|USAA
|$18
|Military community
|Lemonade
|N/A
|Customer service
|American Family
|$15
|Discounts
|Progressive
|$19
|Local agents
|State Farm
|$19
|Mobile app experience
What renters insurance covers in New Jersey
Renters insurance is a safety net for pretty much everything inside your four walls. From your laptop to your living room set, it covers your belongings from unexpected events — whether that’s water damage in your Newark townhouse or a break-in at your garden apartment in Montclair.
But your policy protects way more than just your belongings. Here’s what you get:[2]
Personal property protection
Your furniture, electronics, and clothes
Bikes and other outdoor gear
Kitchen appliances and dishes
Liability protection
Medical bills if someone trips in your apartment
Legal costs if someone sues you
Damages you or your pets cause to others
Additional living expenses
Hotel stays if damage makes your home unlivable
Temporary rental costs during repairs
Extra food expenses while displaced
Unique considerations for renters insurance in New Jersey
Living in New Jersey means dealing with weather swings. The Pinelands have wildfire risks, while areas along the Passaic River deal with the threat of flooding. Even earthquakes, though rare, could shake things up. But your location affects more than your coverage needs. It can also influence your renters insurance premiums.
Keep these points in mind when looking for coverage for your New Jersey rental:[3]
Replacement cost vs. actual cash value (ACV): Replacement cost coverage protects better than actual cash value because it doesn’t factor depreciation into the claim payout.
Flood insurance: Flood insurance is separate from your regular renters insurance policy and usually has a 30-day waiting period.
Wind damage and natural disasters: Wind damage and natural disaster coverage may require a separate deductible, which is especially relevant if you live near the coast.
Crime rates: Higher theft rates in urban areas can drive up your premiums.
Security systems: Installing security systems and smoke detectors can lower your costs.
Riders: Valuable items like collectibles and jewelry might require additional coverage.
How to save on renters insurance in New Jersey
If you’re already paying for car insurance in New Jersey, bundling your renters policy with your auto coverage is one of the easiest ways to save. But that isn’t the only option to trim your New Jersey renters insurance bill.
Here are smart ways to save:
Location: Choose a rental in a safer town. Lower crime rates can translate to cheap renters insurance.
Deductible: Raise your deductible to lower your cost. Just make sure you can afford to pay more out of pocket when filing a claim.
Security: Add security cameras and smoke detectors to get discounts (you may need to check with your landlord first).
Up-front payment: Pay your premium in one lump sum instead of monthly payments to avoid installment fees.
Filing claims: Think twice before filing low-value renters insurance claims since too many can bump up your rates.
Affiliation: See if your employer or alma mater qualifies for special renters insurance discounts.
Renters insurance in New Jersey FAQs
If you’re a New Jersey renter and still have questions about insurance coverage, check the answers below.
Is renters insurance required in New Jersey?
Not legally. New Jersey doesn’t require renters insurance. But many landlords can ask you to show proof of coverage as part of your rental agreement before handing over the keys.
How much renters insurance do you need in New Jersey?
Your personal property limits should match the value of everything you own. For renters liability coverage, check your lease — it may require your policy to have a limit of at least $100,000.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in New Jersey?
Contact your insurance company right away to file a claim for renters insurance. You may be able to submit photos of damage through the company’s app or website.
How much is renters insurance in New Jersey?
New Jersey renters insurance averages $16 per month for standard coverage, which covers personal property up to $30,000 and liability up to $100,000. It’s a small price to pay, considering the risk of going without.
What is the most common amount for renters insurance?
New Jersey renters commonly go with $30,000 in property coverage and $100,000 in liability protection. This combination balances good coverage and affordable renters insurance rates, but your situation might call for more or less.
