Flood Insurance: The Ultimate Guide for Homeowners

What You Need to Know About Flood Insurance

Flood insurance covers property owners’ personal property and possessions for direct physical losses caused by flood-related problems—not just storm-related floods but also floods caused by things like dam failures. To qualify as a flood for insurance purposes, the water must cover at least two acres or affect at least two different properties; only in these cases can you make a flood insurance claim. Flood insurance policies can also cover damage caused to personal items and appliances that suffered water damage. Coverage can also cover living expenses like hotel bills and meals if you’re forced out of your property after a flood. Private flood insurance is an excellent option for homeowners in demarcated flood zones.

The typical flood insurance policy covers up to $250,000 of physical damage to the home and up to $100,000 for the personal possessions inside the home. However, be aware that while the home coverage is calculated on a replacement cost basis, the personal possession coverage is calculated on an actual cost value basis.

Replacement cost means that the insurance policy will pay to rebuild or replace the structure to the same condition it was in before the flood, even if that’s more than the building was presently worth. Actual cost value, on the other hand, means the policy will only cover personal possessions up to their actual value at the time of the flood. For example, if your carpeting is destroyed by flooding caused by heavy rain, the replacement cost will cover a new one.

Flood insurance policies also have deductibles, which is the amount you’re responsible for covering before the flood policy kicks in. The lower your deductible, the higher your premiums for the insurance will be. If your mortgage lender requires you to get flood insurance, they may also set a deductible requirement.

Residents in states like Florida and Texas are no strangers to water damage and the destruction floodwaters cause after storms and hurricanes. Policyholders of flood insurance have the peace of mind that they are covered from flood damage even when their other insurance providers’ coverage falls flat after a flood.

MORE ON FLOOD INSURANCE

For hyper-local information on your flood insurance options, check out our state guides for Louisiana flood insurance, Massachusetts flood insurance, Texas flood insurance, California flood insurance, and Florida flood insurance.