Insurance Experts Answer Your Policy Questions

Your due date will vary based on when you bought your coverage and your insurance company. Auto insurers generally allow you to pay your car insurance premium in full or to split your bill into installments or monthly payments. You can find your payment due date in your insurer’s customer portal.

With homeowners insurance, you can bundle your premium with your mortgage and property tax payments through an escrow account. If you’re not paying out of an escrow account, insurers typically offer monthly, quarterly, semiannual, or yearly payment plans.

Some insurance companies offer a grace period for missed payments. You may still have time to secure your policy if you miss your due date by a few days. However, we recommend setting up automatic payments to prevent a coverage lapse.