How to File a Home Insurance Claim

Filing a Home Insurance Claim

After familiarizing yourself with your unique policy and understanding your coverage offerings and limitations, you’ll be ready to file a homeowners claim.

Step One: Alert Necessary Authorities

In the case of a burglary or vandalism to your property, alert local authorities and file a proper police report. This documentation will be vital in the later steps of filing a home insurance claim. In fact, some insurers require a police report to corroborate certain claims made by a policyholder,

Step Two: Call your Agent

Once you’ve reread your policy and contacted your local police department (when necessary), it’s time to contact your insurance company. This step of the process should be done as soon as viably possible after an accident. As mentioned before, documentation and timing is important to insurance agents. Be sure to document the names and titles of anyone you correspond with from your insurance company. They will likely assign you a case number and insurance adjuster. This individual will assess damaged items and estimate the cost of repairs and replacement costs of damage to your home and personal belongings.

Hot Tip

It can’t be stressed enough how important documentation is in the home insurance claim process. From the names of the representatives of those who you spoke with from your home insurance provider to the titles and contact information of appraisers, to the call center representative at the department of insurance- document everything. Hopefully, it never comes to this, but in situations where a claims process becomes convoluted or delayed, having this information will assist you. Future you will thank you.

*Keep those receipts!* Your policy covers additional living expenses. Make sure to keep a detailed list of your damaged property in order to get the most of your covered losses.

Step Three: Make Temporary Repairs

Especially if damage from an accident is interfering with your day-to-day life, it’s important to understand that it’s ok to make some temporary repairs to any damage done after an accident is okay. Making repairs here and there in the meantime to a leaky roof or broken windows after an accident should be fine. Be sure to keep all receipts to submit to your insurance company for reimbursement (documentation is everything!) If your home is deemed unlivable, your food and lodging expenses will also be considered for reimbursement, so keep those records, too.