Burst Pipe Insurance Claim Tips

Signs that your home has a burst pipe

A number of telltale signs indicate that your property has a burst pipe. Look for any, or all, of the following.

Water damage

The most obvious evidence of a burst pipe is water damage. This could appear as wet spots on your floors, carpets, walls, or ceilings. You may also notice a general dampness or brownish water stains if the pipe is only leaky and not broken.

An unexplained increase in your water bill

If your water bill has increased and you’re unsure why, you may have a burst pipe. As water makes its way out of the pipe, it’ll cause you to use more water than necessary, impacting your water bill. Even the smallest leak can lead to a sky-high water bill you didn’t expect.

Reduced water pressure

Your shower may have great water pressure normally, but if that pressure suddenly drops or feels uneven, a burst pipe could be the culprit. If the damage is very serious, you might find that your water doesn’t flow at all.

Discolored water

A broken pipe can give your water an unpleasant, brownish color. This is because undiscovered burst pipes rust over time, changing your water from clean and clear to brown and dirty.

Foul odor

If your home suddenly smells like rotten eggs, you probably have a leaky pipe. The rotten egg smell is actually hydrogen sulfide, a naturally occurring gas that develops in sewer lines. Unfortunately, a good-smelling air freshener or candle won’t get rid of it.

Damp patches in your yard

Soggy spots, damp patches, or water pooling in your yard might all be warning signs of a burst pipe or underground water leak. You may also have a broken pipe if you notice sinkholes, potholes, or flooding on paved areas like your driveway, or flooding near, or in between, sprinklers.[1]

Strange noises

Weird noises that come out of nowhere and sound like wheezing or gurgling might be caused by a burst pipe somewhere in or outside of your home. These sounds can be caused by water leaving the pipe and interacting with the air and puddles that surround it.