How to Dispute a Home Insurance Claim Denial

Do you need a lawyer to dispute a home insurance claim? You don’t need to hire a lawyer to file or dispute a homeowners insurance claim, but you may want to consult one if you haven't made any headway with your insurance company.

Homeowners insurance is supposed to relieve financial stress after damage to your home. If the insurance company denies your claim or your settlement offer is less than expected, it can leave you feeling frustrated and overwhelmed.

But all is not lost. When you know how to dispute home insurance claims, you can effectively deal with the situation.

Before you start, make sure you get everything in writing. Jot down information throughout each step of the claims process. This includes names of the people you talked to, dates you called, and any notes from conversations.

Now, here’s a step-by-step guide to dispute your denied claim and get results.