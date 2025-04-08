What is single-trip travel insurance?

Single-trip travel insurance is likely what most people think of when they start shopping for a policy to protect their vacation. But, like other kinds of insurance, multiple types of travel insurance policies are available.

It’s important to research your options before buying a travel insurance policy. While single-trip travel insurance meets the needs of many travelers, some people might find more benefits and savings in an insurance product that covers more than one trip.

Here’s what you should know about single-trip travel insurance to determine whether it’s the right coverage for your needs.