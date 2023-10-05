Best companies for CFAR travel insurance

A handful of travel insurance companies exclude CFAR travel insurance coverage, as it increases liability. If you’d like to add CFAR travel insurance to your policy, consider checking out C&F Travel Insured, Travel Guard, Seven Corners, Travelex, and Trawick International travel insurance.

Best overall: C&F Travel Insured

C&F Travel Insured is the best travel insurance for CFAR coverage due to its affordable rates and high reimbursement limits. Insurify found that a 35-year-old male with a $4,000 trip to France will pay $218 for a Travel Insured Worldwide Trip Protector policy. A CFAR travel insurance add-on will cost this traveler $96, or about 44% more than their trip insurance cost.

Travel Insured CFAR insurance also reimburses you 75% of your trip cost. However, you can only add CFAR to its most comprehensive policy, the Travel Insured Worldwide Trip Protector.[3]

Here’s a glimpse of what you’ll get with this travel insurance plan:

100% trip cancellation

150% trip interruption

Up to $1,000 in travel delay

$100,000 in medical coverage

$1 million in medical evacuation coverage

If you make any additional travel plans after purchasing CFAR insurance, you must insure the full cost of those plans within 21 days of your payment date. This coverage is only available no later than 48 hours before your scheduled departure date.

Best for cheap coverage: Travel Guard

Travel Guard is an excellent option for travelers who want additional protection within their budget. For a 35-year-old male with a $4,000 trip to France, a Travel Guard Deluxe policy costs $275. Adding CFAR coverage costs an additional $87, or about 32% of their policy’s cost without the add-on. While budget-friendly, Travel Guard’s CFAR insurance only reimburses 50% of your travel cost.

In order to qualify for the CFAR upgrade, all trip costs must have coverage at the time of purchase. You must also buy CFAR within 15 days of your first trip deposit. If you need to use it, you’ll have to cancel your trip no less than 48 hours before your departure date.[4]

Best for medical coverage: Seven Corners

Suppose you get injured abroad and can’t use your health insurance. Travel insurance medical coverage can kick in to pay for medical care and emergency evacuation. Seven Corners offers pre-existing conditions waivers, up to $500,000 in medical expenses, and up to $1 million in medical evacuation coverage.

You must purchase CFAR insurance within 20 days of your initial trip deposit and insure the cost of your entire trip within 15 days. Additionally, if you want to insure any other travel arrangements, you must do so within 15 days of paying for them.

You must cancel your trip two or more days before departure to qualify for CFAR coverage. It’s worth noting that this add-on excludes coverage for financial loss if a travel supplier goes out of business.[5]

Best for families: Travelex

If you’re planning your next family vacation, consider Travelex’s Family Travel Insurance. This plan offers coverage for you and all children younger than 17 at no extra charge. In addition to CFAR at a 75% refund up to $7,500, you can add adventure sports and car rental collision to your policy.[6]

The insurer requires you to insure your entire trip and purchase your CFAR plan within 15 days of your trip’s initial deposit. Trips longer than 30 days aren’t eligible for this add-on.

Best for customizability: Trawick International

Trawick International offers seven different trip cancellation insurance plans, from an affordable, basic policy to more comprehensive travel insurance plans. You can add CFAR coverage to four of its travel insurance policies.

Trawick International — like other insurers that offer CFAR coverage — requires you to purchase the add-on within a certain number of days from your trip’s first deposit or final payment date. This time frame will vary based on the plan you choose. Additionally, if you must cancel your trip, you must do so at least two days before departure.[7]