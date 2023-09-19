Travel Insurance and Pregnancy: What to Know

Regular prenatal care is crucial to a healthy pregnancy. Unfortunately, if you’re traveling while pregnant, your regular health insurer may not cover you if you’re out of state or out of the country. That’s because many insurers provide coverage only within their local networks, which often include health providers only near where you live.[1]

Travel insurance can provide some coverage if you’re traveling while pregnant, but the protections available may be more limited than you think.

Here are some types of travel insurance you can consider if you’re going away while expecting.