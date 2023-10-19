Cheapest Travel Insurance (October)

Where to find the cheapest insurer
The right travel insurance plan for you is one that protects your travel investment at the most affordable price. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest travel insurance companies and what each offers. The quotes below are for a $4,000 trip to Mexico for two 30-year-olds.
|Insurance Company
|Travel Policy Cost
|Travel Insured International
|$144 to $176
|Berkshire Hathaway
|$88 to $188
|Nationwide
|$97 to $163
|IMG
|$19 to $271
|Travelex
|$38 to $200
Travel Insured International
Policies with Travel Insurance ranged from $144 to $176, with many possible add-ons and additional coverage options. And if you change your mind about the travel insurance policy, you can cancel within two weeks and get a full refund.[2]
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance
Berkshire Hathaway offers multiple policy options ranging from flight-only insurance to full trip protection, with robust coverage and an affordable price tag. Quotes ranged from $88 for flight-only coverage to $188 for premier trip insurance.[3]
Nationwide
Nationwide is a top-rated insurance company in the U.S., offering everything from auto and home insurance to travel coverage. Trip insurance through Nationwide comes in two tiers, and quotes were $97 and $163, respectively. It provides travelers with trip, baggage, and medical protection while away from home.[4]
IMG
Through IMG, you can choose coverage that’s based on either medical insurance or travel insurance. Costs can vary dramatically depending on the type of coverage you choose (our quotes ranged from $19 to $271), but this gives you the flexibility to build a policy based on your travel protection preferences.[5]
Travelex
Travelex offers five types of travel insurance coverage, depending on whether you want comprehensive, post-departure, or flight-only coverage. Quotes ranged anywhere from $38 for flight insurance to $200 for total trip protection, with the option to pay more for upgrades like the ability to cancel for any reason or doubling your medical coverage limits.[6]