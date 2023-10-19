Cheapest Travel Insurance (October)

Travel insurance typically costs between 4% and 10% of your total trip cost. The cheapest travel insurer for total trip protection is Nationwide.

Updated October 19, 2023

Travel isn’t cheap; unexpected expenses or plan changes can be very costly. Travel insurance provides financial protection if you cancel your trip, experience a delay, or get sick or injured while on your trip.[1]

Nationwide, Travel Insured, and Berkshire Hathaway offer some of the cheapest total trip protection policies. Some plans are more expensive than others and may not be suited for you, so it’s crucial to compare plans from multiple companies to find the best coverage. Here’s a look at some of the best travel insurance prices and what these insurers offer.

Where to find the cheapest insurer

The right travel insurance plan for you is one that protects your travel investment at the most affordable price. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest travel insurance companies and what each offers. The quotes below are for a $4,000 trip to Mexico for two 30-year-olds.

Insurance CompanyTravel Policy Cost
Travel Insured International$144 to $176
Berkshire Hathaway$88 to $188
Nationwide$97 to $163
IMG$19 to $271
Travelex$38 to $200

Travel Insured International

Policies with Travel Insurance ranged from $144 to $176, with many possible add-ons and additional coverage options. And if you change your mind about the travel insurance policy, you can cancel within two weeks and get a full refund.[2]

Pros

  • Baggage delay kicks in after only three hours

  • 14-day cancel period (full premium refund)

Cons

  • Event ticket reimbursement only applies to non-refundable registration fees

  • Many coverages only offered as optional riders (for an additional cost)

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway offers multiple policy options ranging from flight-only insurance to full trip protection, with robust coverage and an affordable price tag. Quotes ranged from $88 for flight-only coverage to $188 for premier trip insurance.[3]

Pros

  • Insure your entire trip or just the travel portion

  • Trip interruption reimbursement of up to 150% of your total cost

Cons

  • Must enter email address to get a quote

  • Baggage delay reimbursement only kicks in after 24 hours

Nationwide

Nationwide is a top-rated insurance company in the U.S., offering everything from auto and home insurance to travel coverage. Trip insurance through Nationwide comes in two tiers, and quotes were $97 and $163, respectively. It provides travelers with trip, baggage, and medical protection while away from home.[4]

Pros

  • Baggage delay only needs to be 12 hours

  • 10-day premium refund policy

Cons

  • Strict medical requirements for trip protection benefits (60-day pre-existing condition policy)

  • No rental car collision or loss coverage

IMG

Through IMG, you can choose coverage that’s based on either medical insurance or travel insurance. Costs can vary dramatically depending on the type of coverage you choose (our quotes ranged from $19 to $271), but this gives you the flexibility to build a policy based on your travel protection preferences.[5]

Pros

  • Medical limits as high as $8 million

  • Up to 36 months of continuous coverage

Cons

  • Longer requirement for delayed baggage coverage

  • Low emergency dental coverage

Travelex

Travelex offers five types of travel insurance coverage, depending on whether you want comprehensive, post-departure, or flight-only coverage. Quotes ranged anywhere from $38 for flight insurance to $200 for total trip protection, with the option to pay more for upgrades like the ability to cancel for any reason or doubling your medical coverage limits.[6]

Pros

  • Top industry ratings

  • 15-day free look period (full refund)

Cons

  • Not available in all states

  • Trip interruption coverage limited to 100%

How to find the cheapest travel insurance

Finding the most affordable travel insurance is a great way to protect your trip and your budget at the same time. Here are some tips to consider if you’re looking for the cheapest travel insurance:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/170f37f118/plane-ticket.svg

    Shop around

    As with any insurance product, you’ll find the most affordable travel insurance coverage by getting quotes from multiple insurers. Luckily, most travel insurers provide online quotes in minutes after just a few questions. Be sure to read the limits, privacy policy, and options that each offers so you’re comparing apples to apples.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/50300a5681/suitcase.svg

    Decide what’s most important

    What are you worried about most when it comes to your trip? What would be the most financially devastating? If you have a refundable trip and are only worried about medical coverage, your coverage needs differ from those of someone who wants a CFAR (cancel for any reason) policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/ef0f3d5529/palm-tree.svg

    Adjust your policy details

    Many companies will allow you to adjust coverage options, such as your deductible and medical limits. By taking on more risk, you’ll usually reduce your overall cost, and vice versa.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/0f53b7e117/credit-card-2-1.svg

    Capitalize on other coverage you might have

    Many credit cards offer trip delay and cancellation coverage, medical emergency coverage, and even lost or delayed baggage reimbursement. If you book your trip with one of these travel credit cards, you might not need as much trip insurance as travelers without those protections.

What travel insurance covers

Vacations can be expensive, especially if you’re planning a long-distance trip, going to an exotic location, or traveling with a group. No matter how well you plan, your trip can easily be derailed by illness, injury, travel delays, or even a simple change of plans.

Travel insurance provides financial protection if and when your travel plans change, either before you depart or while you’re away from home. This coverage can also offer you financial reimbursement if you experience flight delays, lost baggage, and more. And if you get sick or hurt while traveling, it can provide you with the care you need, regardless of where.

A few different travel insurance coverages are available to choose from, depending on which insurer you buy your policy through and how much you’re willing to spend. You can typically choose coverage that provides one or more of the following:

  • Medical and dental care (especially important since your medical insurance policy won’t always apply), including medical evacuation

  • Trip or baggage delay and interruption coverage

  • Trip cancellation coverage

  • Pet travel and fees

  • Death or dismemberment

Good to Know

These policies may also be issued for a single trip, such as a planned cruise or vacation, or can provide you with blanket coverage for an extended period of time. For example, frequent travelers may want to buy a policy that covers them for 12 to 36 months.

What travel insurance doesn’t cover

Your travel insurance coverage will depend on the policy you purchase. If you buy a medical-based policy, you may not have coverage for things like lost bags or pet kennel charges. And depending on the company and plan you choose, you might not have options like canceling your trip for any reason.

In general, though, travel insurance typically doesn’t protect you against losses related to:

Cheap travel insurance FAQs

Below, you’ll find answers to a few commonly asked questions about how to find the cheapest travel insurance for your next trip.

  • Which factors determine the cost of travel insurance?

    The cost of your travel insurance depends on the type of coverage you buy (medical, cancel for any reason, trip interruption/delay), as well as the deductible, coverage limits, and optional features you choose. Your policy price will also be affected by your country of travel, travel dates, and the total cost of your trip.

  • What is the cheapest travel insurance?

    The cheapest travel insurance plan is flight-only protection, which offers financial compensation if someone is killed or injured on a common airline. It may also offer protection against delays and lost bags, depending on which additional coverage options you choose.

  • What is the average cost of travel insurance?

    On average, travel insurance costs between 4% and 10% of your total trip cost. This price tag can be further affected by the coverage options you choose, the duration of your trip, and your destination.

Methodology

Quotes for this article were sourced directly from each insurance company’s website. The travel insurance plan costs are for two 30-year-olds traveling from the United States to Mexico with a trip cost of $4,000.

