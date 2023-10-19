Cheapest Travel Insurance (October)

Where to find the cheapest insurer

The right travel insurance plan for you is one that protects your travel investment at the most affordable price. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest travel insurance companies and what each offers. The quotes below are for a $4,000 trip to Mexico for two 30-year-olds.

Insurance Company Travel Policy Cost Travel Insured International $144 to $176 Berkshire Hathaway $88 to $188 Nationwide $97 to $163 IMG $19 to $271 Travelex $38 to $200

Travel Insured International

Policies with Travel Insurance ranged from $144 to $176, with many possible add-ons and additional coverage options. And if you change your mind about the travel insurance policy, you can cancel within two weeks and get a full refund.[2]

Pros Baggage delay kicks in after only three hours

14-day cancel period (full premium refund) Cons Event ticket reimbursement only applies to non-refundable registration fees

Many coverages only offered as optional riders (for an additional cost)

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway offers multiple policy options ranging from flight-only insurance to full trip protection, with robust coverage and an affordable price tag. Quotes ranged from $88 for flight-only coverage to $188 for premier trip insurance.[3]

Pros Insure your entire trip or just the travel portion

Trip interruption reimbursement of up to 150% of your total cost Cons Must enter email address to get a quote

Baggage delay reimbursement only kicks in after 24 hours

Nationwide

Nationwide is a top-rated insurance company in the U.S., offering everything from auto and home insurance to travel coverage. Trip insurance through Nationwide comes in two tiers, and quotes were $97 and $163, respectively. It provides travelers with trip, baggage, and medical protection while away from home.[4]

Pros Baggage delay only needs to be 12 hours

10-day premium refund policy Cons Strict medical requirements for trip protection benefits (60-day pre-existing condition policy)

No rental car collision or loss coverage

IMG

Through IMG, you can choose coverage that’s based on either medical insurance or travel insurance. Costs can vary dramatically depending on the type of coverage you choose (our quotes ranged from $19 to $271), but this gives you the flexibility to build a policy based on your travel protection preferences.[5]

Pros Medical limits as high as $8 million

Up to 36 months of continuous coverage Cons Longer requirement for delayed baggage coverage

Low emergency dental coverage

Travelex

Travelex offers five types of travel insurance coverage, depending on whether you want comprehensive, post-departure, or flight-only coverage. Quotes ranged anywhere from $38 for flight insurance to $200 for total trip protection, with the option to pay more for upgrades like the ability to cancel for any reason or doubling your medical coverage limits.[6]