Does Travel Insurance Cover Pre-Existing Conditions? (2023)

If you’re planning to take a trip, you need to plan for every eventuality, especially because your health insurance likely won’t cover illness, injury, or emergency medical transport when you’re abroad.[1]

Fortunately, purchasing travel medical and medical evacuation insurance policies can help you (and your traveling companions) get the care you need if you get sick or hurt or experience other types of medical emergencies while traveling.

However, it’s important to note that if you have a pre-existing medical condition, you could be denied coverage unless you qualify for a pre-existing condition waiver. Here’s what you need to know about travel insurance with pre-existing conditions.