Does Travel Insurance Cover Pre-Existing Conditions? (2023)

If you have certain types of pre-existing medical conditions and need travel insurance, you may still be able to get coverage. But first, you’ll have to qualify for a waiver.

Sarah Archambault
Written bySarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

  • Experienced personal finance writer

  • Background working with banks and insurance companies

Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated September 21, 2023

Reading time: 5 minutes

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

If you’re planning to take a trip, you need to plan for every eventuality, especially because your health insurance likely won’t cover illness, injury, or emergency medical transport when you’re abroad.[1]

Fortunately, purchasing travel medical and medical evacuation insurance policies can help you (and your traveling companions) get the care you need if you get sick or hurt or experience other types of medical emergencies while traveling.

However, it’s important to note that if you have a pre-existing medical condition, you could be denied coverage unless you qualify for a pre-existing condition waiver. Here’s what you need to know about travel insurance with pre-existing conditions.

Does travel insurance cover pre-existing conditions?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people with pre-existing health conditions get travel medical insurance if they plan to travel abroad, live overseas for more than six months, or participate in dangerous activities, like scuba diving.[2]

However, getting travel medical insurance with a pre-existing medical condition can be tricky. Insurance companies may be more reluctant to offer you coverage since your risk of getting sick or having a flare-up overseas may be higher.

Important Information

If you have a pre-existing condition and need travel insurance, it’s important to understand what types of coverage may be available and what special terms, if any, may apply. While some plans make exceptions for certain types of pre-existing conditions, you may have to first qualify for a special waiver.

Pre-existing conditions explained

When it comes to travel medical insurance, a pre-existing condition may be defined as an existing health issue or diagnosis, which can include a recent injury or illness or a long-term disease for which you’re receiving medical treatment.[3] It may also be defined as a long-term condition, such as high blood pressure, dementia, or even pregnancy.

In the U.S., under the Affordable Care Act, people with pre-existing conditions can’t be excluded from most types of standard health coverage. However, these same rules don’t apply to travel insurance.[4]

Factors that determine your eligibility for a pre-existing condition waiver

If you have a pre-existing condition, you can benefit from travel medical insurance in the event of an emergency, but you must obtain a pre-existing conditions medical waiver in advance. Without a waiver in place, any claim you file for medical coverage could be denied. This would put you on the hook for costly medical care, treatments, and expenses.

To get a waiver for a pre-existing condition, you’ll need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/e0a53737be/health.svg

Being medically cleared to travel

Most travel insurers that offer exclusion waivers require you to be physically able to travel, with no changes to your medical condition for a set amount of time (usually 60 to 180 days). Some travel insurance policies may require medical records, copies of your medical history, or a sign-off by a physician.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/170f37f118/plane-ticket.svg

Buying your policy within a specific time frame

You must purchase a pre-existing condition waiver within a certain window (typically 14 to 21 days after you’ve made an initial trip deposit or first payment on your trip). Most waivers are good only for the first — and only for one — booking, meaning you can’t reschedule the trip.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/c61ab9bfc2/loss-of-use-2.svg

Insuring the full cost of your trip

You’ll also likely need to purchase an amount of coverage that’s equivalent to 100% of the non-refundable cost of your trip, including airfare, hotels, and other travel arrangements.

Covered pre-existing conditions

Travel insurance doesn’t typically cover medical treatment for pre-existing conditions without a waiver. But if you qualify for a waiver, any illnesses or injuries that occur during your trip will likely be covered. However, since policies can vary on a case-by-case basis and between travel insurance companies, it’s a good idea to check the fine print of your plan before your trip.

Pre-existing conditions that aren’t typically covered

While many types of pre-existing conditions are eligible for a waiver, most travel insurance companies won’t cover certain medical conditions, including:

  • Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

  • Anxiety and depression

  • Normal pregnancy and childbirth

  • Conditions related to alcohol and drug abuse

In addition, other circumstances may not be covered, even if they’re medical in nature. For example, a pre-existing medical condition exclusion waiver may not cover a situation such as an accident or illness caused by risky activities, like extreme sports. You also may not be able to get a pre-existing exclusion waiver for trips that are deemed expensive.

Good to Know

Waivers are also only typically available as single-trip policies — meaning you can’t purchase annual travel insurance coverage or multi-trip plans. Your coverage may also have limits. When in doubt, be sure to check with your travel insurance company and review your trip insurance policy’s fine print.

Travel insurance companies that offer pre-existing medical condition waivers

If you have a pre-existing medical condition and need travel insurance, you may be able to qualify for a pre-existing waiver. When comparing options, check the fine print about each travel insurance plan’s waiver requirements, as they can vary widely between companies.

While not all travel insurance companies offer pre-existing medical condition waivers, here are a few to consider:

  • Allianz

  • Roam Right

  • Seven Corners

  • Tin Leg

  • Travel Guard by AIG

How to buy travel insurance with a pre-existing condition

If you have a pre-existing condition, here’s how to buy travel insurance:

  1. Gather your options. Shopping around is important. You can check insurance companies’ websites directly or consider using an insurance comparison site to make searching easier.

  2. Review your policy options. Compare each policy’s requirements for waiver eligibility information to find the best travel insurance plan for your needs.

  3. Compare costs from top insurers. Costs can vary between travel insurance plans, so carefully consider the best plan for your budget.

  4. Buy your coverage. Once you find a travel insurance policy that’s a good fit for your pre-existing condition, budget, and travel plans, you’ll need to buy your policy. Most waivers require plans to be purchased within a specific time frame to ensure coverage, so be sure to read the fine print.

Travel insurance pre-existing conditions FAQS

If you have a pre-existing condition, getting travel insurance is still possible. Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions that can help guide you in your search for the best travel policy when you have a pre-existing medical condition.

  • Can you get travel insurance with pre-existing conditions?

    Yes. You can get travel insurance with pre-existing conditions. But you may be required to get a special waiver, and some exclusions and special conditions may apply. That’s why it’s important to check the fine print before purchasing a travel policy to ensure coverage.

  • What is a pre-existing look-back period for travel insurance?

    Pre-existing look-back periods are the length of time a travel insurance company may require you to have your pre-existing condition treated or controlled before your travel medical insurance plan’s effective date. Look-back periods are typically about 60 to 180 days, depending on the travel insurance plan.

  • Does it cost more to purchase travel insurance with pre-existing coverage?

    No. Generally, purchasing travel insurance with pre-existing coverage has no extra cost. But to get a pre-existing medical condition waiver, you may have to purchase insurance that covers 100% of your trip.

  • How do travel insurance companies determine what qualifies as a pre-existing condition?

    Travel insurance companies may have different criteria for determining what qualifies as a pre-existing condition, and it’s generally tied to how long you’ve been sick or injured with a condition. But some conditions are generally never exempt, even with a waiver, such as depression or complication-free pregnancies.

Related articles

Sources

  1. NAIC. "Travel Insurance." Accessed September 13, 2023
  2. CDC. "Travel Insurance." Accessed September 13, 2023
  3. Insurance Business Mag. "What are travel insurance pre existing conditions?." Accessed September 13, 2023
  4. Department of Health and Human Services. "Can I get coverage if I have a pre-existing condition?." Accessed September 13, 2023
Sarah Archambault
Sarah Archambault

Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out smarter ways to use their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. She’s created and edited content for Credit Karma, Experian and Sound Dollar, along with banks, financial institutions, and insurance companies.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Latest Articles

How Much Is Travel Insurance?

How Much Is Travel Insurance?

Traveling can come with unexpected costs. Learn how to save on travel insurance for your next trip by taking advantage of discounts and comparing quotes.

6 min. read|September 27, 2023
Airbnb Travel Insurance: What Guests Should Know

Airbnb Travel Insurance: What Guests Should Know

Before booking an Airbnb, you should understand what types of insurance are available. Learn what Airbnb travel insurance covers and how it works.

4 min. read|September 26, 2023
Travel Insurance for Studying Abroad

Travel Insurance for Studying Abroad

Students studying abroad will likely need travel insurance. These policies can cover medical expenses, transit delays, trip cancellations, and more.

5 min. read|September 22, 2023
Does Travel Insurance Cover Pre-Existing Conditions? (2023)

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pre-Existing Conditions? (2023)

Learn what types of pre-existing conditions may be covered by travel insurance and how to qualify for a waiver.

5 min. read|September 21, 2023
Travel Insurance and Pregnancy: What to Know

Travel Insurance and Pregnancy: What to Know

Travel insurance can help cover certain expenses if pregnancy complications arise while traveling. Learn more.

5 min. read|September 19, 2023
How COVID-19 Travel Insurance Works

How COVID-19 Travel Insurance Works

COVID-19 travel insurance can refund your money if the virus changes your plans. Learn more about pandemic travel insurance.

4 min. read|September 19, 2023