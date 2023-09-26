Airbnb Travel Insurance: What Guests Should Know

Airbnb travel insurance explained

Airbnb travel insurance is an optional policy that you can purchase when booking a short-term rental. If you need to cancel your Airbnb booking for a covered reason, your insurer will reimburse you for up to 100% of your non-refundable reservation costs. It also provides coverage for things like travel delays and medical emergencies.

Airbnb travel insurance is currently available for customers in the United States, United Kingdom, and some European countries, including Austria, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.[1]

Good to Know The cost of Airbnb travel insurance is a percentage of your total reservation cost. When you book your stay, you’ll have the option to add travel insurance to your reservation. The cost is added to the total reservation cost as a line item, and you pay for the policy when you check out online.

AirCover vs. Airbnb travel insurance

Every Airbnb booking includes AirCover, which covers things like last-minute booking cancellations by the host and problems during check-in. There’s also a 24/7 safety line that Airbnb guests can call if they feel unsafe.[2]

In addition, AirCover provides certain protections for hosts, like guest identity verification, $3 million in property damage protection, liability insurance, and loss of income insurance.

AirCover and Airbnb travel insurance are different products. AirCover is free with all bookings and covers significant issues that arise with a booking, like inaccurate listings or missing amenities.

On the other hand, Airbnb travel insurance is optional, and you can add it to your reservation for an additional cost. Unlike AirCover, Airbnb travel insurance will refund you for prepaid booking expenses if you need to cancel your trip for a covered reason, like flight delays or illness.