How to Find the Best Travel Insurance for Seniors

Factors to consider when choosing travel insurance

Make sure to consider the below factors before purchasing a travel insurance policy.

Pre-existing medical conditions

If you have a pre-existing health condition like diabetes or arthritis, search for a travel insurance policy that covers it. Some plans come with a pre-existing condition waiver, which pays for medical bills tied to your condition during a trip. Without a waiver, your travel insurance company may exclude coverage for your condition.[2]

Duration of the trip

Travel insurance coverage will cost you more if you’re going on a two-month trip rather than a trip for only a few days or weeks. Single-trip insurance plans are ideal for one-off trips, but if you travel frequently throughout the year, an annual travel insurance plan may make more sense.

Destination

It’s important to consider whether your destination is domestic or international when buying a travel insurance policy. If you’re traveling to a different country instead of staying in the United States, robust healthcare coverage is essential, as Medicare and other medical insurance plans may not cover your medical services.

Also, if you’re visiting a remote or high-risk destination, a travel insurance policy with high coverage amounts for emergency medical evacuation to the nearest hospital and medical costs is a must-have.