Las Vegas, NV Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Las Vegas, NV Homeowners Insurance
Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, but it’s also a state where you can find lower-than-average homeowners insurance premiums. Nevada’s arid climate puts the state at a lower risk for certain natural disasters, keeping costs low.
Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, but it's also a state where you can find lower-than-average homeowners insurance premiums. Nevada's arid climate puts the state at a lower risk for certain natural disasters, keeping costs low.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Las Vegas
For homeowners in Las Vegas, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Las Vegas. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Las Vegas.
|Cheapest Companies
|Travelers
|$669
|American Family
|$844
|Capital
|$1,050
|Allstate
|$1,180
|USAA
|$1,189
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Las Vegas
Las Vegas can be a great place to live, with some of the world’s most innovative restaurants and entertainment options at your fingertips. But there are still risks involved with owning a home there, so it’s important to make sure you have the home insurance coverage you need.
Although there’s a lower risk of natural disasters due to the climate, Nevada homeowners are still subject to some weather-related risks. Nevada ranks third in the state for disruptive earthquakes (behind Alaska and California), so it’s crucial that you account for that when you shop for home insurance. The dry weather can also encourage wildfires, and homeowners everywhere are at risk of man-made incidents like vandalism or theft.
That’s why Las Vegas homeowners need to have good home insurance. It’s not required by law, but a homeowners policy is a smart buy. It protects your home—which is one of the biggest investments you’ll ever make—from theft and natural disasters that put your property and belongings at risk.
We’ve researched the best Nevada home insurance discounts and homeowners insurance companies for your home policy. Check out our full guide to Las Vegas, NV, home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Las Vegas by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Las Vegas costs $1,336 annually, and the median home value is $290,535.
|$290,546
|$1,336
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Las Vegas by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Las Vegas for Home Insurance
Home insurance varies in price in different cities, just like property costs do. The cost of your home insurance is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, including how many claims have been filed nearby, crime rates, and local property costs, and risk variables, like the frequency of natural disasters in your area. Even the specific neighborhood you’re in can affect whether you pay higher or lower annual premiums.
Home insurance rates in Las Vegas can be higher or lower than the national average. It just depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Las Vegas
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including
- natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Nevada city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Insurance in Las Vegas
There are more than 100 mobile home communities in the Las Vegas area. If you live in one of them, you know mobile home insurance is vital.
Mobile homes have some key differences from traditional homes—mainly that they don’t have foundations. This fact and the lighter-weight materials used to make mobile and manufactured homes mean they’re at a higher risk of damage from fires and severe weather.
You may be required to carry mobile home insurance if you’re paying off a loan on your home. But even if you own your mobile home, it’s a good idea to buy insurance that will cover damage to your mobile home if something happens. You want to be able to recover from a covered loss if there’s bad weather or someone breaks in. You hope that the unthinkable never happens, but if it does, wouldn’t you rather be covered?
Natural Disaster Coverage in Las Vegas
Home insurance in Las Vegas usually covers damage from common perils like fire, lightning, and theft, but it typically leaves out earthquakes. With Nevada ranking third in the U.S. for major earthquakes, it might be worth it to have these events covered. An earthquake can quickly do major damage to your home.
Earthquakes usually fall under an exclusion called Land Movement on home insurance policies. This category includes not only earthquakes but also settling, shifting, sinkholes, and other ways that land can move—none of which are usually covered by a standard home insurance policy. You may never experience an earthquake, but ground settling and sinkholes are fairly common and can be truly costly to fix, especially if your foundation needs work. Talk to an insurance agent about an earthquake insurance policy or a land movement endorsement on your existing insurance.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Las Vegas
There are many costs associated with owning a home, but it’s important not to cut corners on homeowners insurance. With a few minutes of research and the right tools on your side, you can find the savings you need.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Las Vegas.
Frequently Asked Questions
Nevada doesn’t often see true catastrophes that cause major property damage, which helps keep prices low. Some areas of the state are prone to forest fires, but the state doesn’t have much tree cover. Flash flooding is also typically very localized, so Nevada homeowners don’t usually have to worry about flood insurance.
Pools and trampolines are common in Las Vegas. However, standard policies often don’t cover features like those. Talk to an insurance agent about supplemental insurance that will cover injuries on your property.
A local agent can review ways of bundling different types of insurance or additional coverages that you can add to your homeowners insurance. Some popular kinds of add-on insurance include actual value coverage, which protects especially valuable possessions; coverage that addresses water backup and sump pump discharge or overflow; and identity theft coverage, which can pay to help restore your identity if it’s stolen. Many insurers also let you bundle home and auto insurance, which can result in savings on both.
