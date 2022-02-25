Connecticut Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Windstorm and Flood Insurance in Connecticut

Connecticut’s location on the Atlantic Coast makes it vulnerable to occasional tropical cyclones. In fact, two of the most damaging storms ever recorded—Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy—made landfall here and cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

Sandy, which hit New England in October 2014, was the third costliest natural disaster in United States history. The bulk of this damage—which totaled more than $25 billion—occurred in New York and New Jersey, but Connecticut suffered too—to the tune of more than $500 million.

Experts think disasters like these will only become more frequent and damaging as climate change accelerates. That’s an important thing to keep in mind because hurricane damage is not a covered loss under a standard homeowners insurance policy. Depending on where your home is located, you might purchase this coverage as an endorsement to your existing homeowners insurance or through a separate, state-sponsored plan.

When shopping for a policy, it’s important to understand how hurricane coverage differs from standard insurance. First, hurricane deductibles are calculated as a percentage of damages, rather than a flat amount. This percentage will vary based on a property’s distance from the ocean and can range from 5 to 25 percent.

Second, you should understand the circumstances under which this deductible will apply. By law, this deductible will be triggered only once the National Weather Service has declared a hurricane with winds of 74 miles per hour or more and will remain in effect until 24 hours after the Service has terminated the last hurricane warning or downgraded the hurricane to a tropical storm.

Of course, some properties in the state are considered so high risk that finding insurance on the private market is impossible. If you find yourself in this predicament, you still have options. The state-sponsored FAIR Plan functions as an insurer of last resort, insuring homeowners who have not been able to find coverage elsewhere.

In addition to wind damage, a hurricane can lead to widespread storm surges and flooding. A Category 4 hurricane could inundate 67,433 single-family homes in Connecticut, according to the Insurance Information Institute. More than 30,000 of these homes aren’t currently covered by flood insurance.

If you’re considering buying property close to the coast, it’s important to understand that even a hurricane policy will not protect you from storm surge. For this protection, you’ll need to purchase additional coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program.