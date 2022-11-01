Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia (2022)

Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving history impacts car insurance premiums and rates. Drivers with any accident history often pay higher auto insurance rates than those with a clean driving record. Insurify has determined the best rates for drivers with no recorded violations, as well as those with at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs in their driving history.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Accident History

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Virginia

The most foolproof methodology for preventing an increase in your annual premium is to maintain a clean driving record free of any moving violations, accidents, and crimes. Insurance providers view drivers with clean records as reliable and provide them with more affordable rates. Below is a table containing the average quotes for qualified good drivers in Virginia.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $62 Kemper Preferred $108 Progressive $108 State Auto $111 Elephant $117 Travelers $121 Safeco $125 Clearcover $132 Midvale Home & Auto $139 National General $140 Nationwide $146 GAINSCO $152 Bristol West $156 Mercury $160 SafeAuto $169 Liberty Mutual $179 Direct Auto $181 AssuranceAmerica $184 Kemper Specialty $185 Stillwater $190 Dairyland $212 The General $246

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Virginia

Insurance rates increase for at least several years after a driver is charged with a DUI, and the individual becomes responsible for other fees and filings before getting back on the road. To simplify the overwhelming nature of this process, Insurify has compiled a list of Virginia insurance companies with the most cost-effective rates for drivers with a DUI.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $109 Clearcover $122 Elephant $141 National General $144 GAINSCO $146 Travelers $158 Stillwater $158 Safeco $159 SafeAuto $160 Liberty Mutual $162 Bristol West $196 Direct Auto $203 Midvale Home & Auto $204 Nationwide $205 Kemper Specialty $208 Mercury $216 Dairyland $224 State Auto $233 AssuranceAmerica $252 The General $308

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Virginia

SR-22 Insurance in Virginia

The completion of an SR-22 insurance certification ensures that an individual whose driver’s license was suspended meets the state’s requirements for auto insurance before legally driving again. The following insurance companies offer this SR-22 certification process for Virginia drivers.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Virginia

No driver sets out to cause an accident, especially because at-fault accidents almost always increase rates. For drivers without accident forgiveness coverage, some insurance discounts are available and often necessary for lowering costs in the aftermath of an accident. The following companies have the best rates for Virginia drivers with one at-fault accident.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $77 Progressive $130 Kemper Preferred $135 Travelers $144 Elephant $160 SafeAuto $166 GAINSCO $178 Safeco $178 Nationwide $190 Stillwater $208 Clearcover $211 National General $218 Liberty Mutual $222 Bristol West $229 State Auto $244 Midvale Home & Auto $252 AssuranceAmerica $264 Direct Auto $270 Kemper Speciality $286 Mercury $293 Dairyland $293 The General $367

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Virginia

Even one speeding ticket increases insurance costs for drivers, and rates continue to rise depending on the total number of speeding ticket violations and how many miles per hour over the speed limit they were driving. Discount programs may help reduce costs, and the insurance providers below have the best rates for Virginia drivers with one speeding ticket.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Metromile $80 State Auto $80 Progressive $137 Elephant $152 Kemper Preferred $155 Travelers $162 Safeco $178 Stillwater $180 GAINSCO $182 Clearcover $187 Nationwide $187 National General $192 SafeAuto $203 Bristol West $211 Midvale Home & Auto $215 Liberty Mutual $222 Direct Auto $247 Kemper Speciality $260 AssuranceAmerica $261 Dairyland $271 Mercury $275 The General $342

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.