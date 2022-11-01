Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Virginia
Virginia auto insurance costs vary based on a number of factors related to location, each individual driver, and the insurance providers. Driver accident history involving any past DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents is considered by auto insurance companies, in addition to the driver location, profile, background, age, and marital status.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia is $207 per month, or $2,485 annually.
Metromile is the cheapest provider we found in Virginia, with average premiums of $69 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Virginia
How much is car insurance in Virginia?
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia is $207 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
There are plenty of options for affordable car insurance in the state of Virginia. Insurify has made a list of the best cheap car insurance available in the state. Metromile offers the cheapest auto insurance coverage for Virginia drivers, with an average monthly rate of just $69. The remaining options range from $111 with State Auto to $281 with The General.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$69
|State Auto
|$111
|Progressive
|$115
|Kemper Preferred
|$118
|Elephant
|$129
|Travelers
|$131
|Safeco
|$141
|Clearcover
|$147
|National General
|$160
|Nationwide
|$160
|GAINSCO
|$160
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$166
|Bristol West
|$176
|SafeAuto
|$176
|Liberty Mutual
|$191
|Stillwater
|$192
|Mercury
|$197
|Direct Auto
|$204
|AssuranceAmerica
|$208
|Kemper Speciality
|$210
|Dairyland
|$233
|The General
|$281
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Virginia
Liability coverage is an auto insurance policy that provides drivers with extra protection if they cause a car accident. Required in most states, minimum liability insurance includes both bodily injury liability and property damage liability as the minimum coverage to aid in paying costs associated with an accident, including medical expenses and property damage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$44
|State Auto
|$61
|Kemper Preferred
|$67
|Progressive
|$74
|Safeco
|$82
|Stillwater
|$84
|Travelers
|$88
|GAINSCO
|$92
|Elephant
|$99
|National General
|$106
|Clearcover
|$110
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$111
|SafeAuto
|$122
|Mercury
|$124
|Bristol West
|$124
|Liberty Mutual
|$133
|Kemper Speciality
|$134
|Dairyland
|$141
|Direct Auto
|$145
|Nationwide
|$145
|AssuranceAmerica
|$146
|The General
|$207
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Virginia
Full-coverage car insurance is a coverage policy that combines comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and liability insurance This policy provides holistic coverage and prevents drivers from being underinsured. Coverage limits and deductibles will vary. Below is a table with the cheapest rates from the best car insurance companies in Virginia.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$76
|Kemper Preferred
|$127
|State Auto
|$128
|Progressive
|$137
|Travelers
|$141
|Elephant
|$144
|Safeco
|$159
|Nationwide
|$164
|Clearcover
|$166
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$181
|SafeAuto
|$189
|GAINSCO
|$197
|Stillwater
|$198
|Bristol West
|$202
|National General
|$204
|Liberty Mutual
|$218
|Mercury
|$233
|Direct Auto
|$238
|AssuranceAmerica
|$246
|Kemper Speciality
|$253
|Dairyland
|$288
|The General
|$324
Best Car Insurance in Virginia
Based on Insurify’s comprehensive Insurify Composite Score, the following chart shows the top-rated auto insurance providers in Virginia, alongside their corresponding monthly average rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$147
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$191
|National General
|58
|$160
|Nationwide
|89
|$160
|Safeco
|86
|$141
|State Auto
|76
|$111
|Travelers
|80
|$131
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving history impacts car insurance premiums and rates. Drivers with any accident history often pay higher auto insurance rates than those with a clean driving record. Insurify has determined the best rates for drivers with no recorded violations, as well as those with at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs in their driving history.
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Accident History
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Virginia
The most foolproof methodology for preventing an increase in your annual premium is to maintain a clean driving record free of any moving violations, accidents, and crimes. Insurance providers view drivers with clean records as reliable and provide them with more affordable rates. Below is a table containing the average quotes for qualified good drivers in Virginia.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$62
|Kemper Preferred
|$108
|Progressive
|$108
|State Auto
|$111
|Elephant
|$117
|Travelers
|$121
|Safeco
|$125
|Clearcover
|$132
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$139
|National General
|$140
|Nationwide
|$146
|GAINSCO
|$152
|Bristol West
|$156
|Mercury
|$160
|SafeAuto
|$169
|Liberty Mutual
|$179
|Direct Auto
|$181
|AssuranceAmerica
|$184
|Kemper Specialty
|$185
|Stillwater
|$190
|Dairyland
|$212
|The General
|$246
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Virginia
Insurance rates increase for at least several years after a driver is charged with a DUI, and the individual becomes responsible for other fees and filings before getting back on the road. To simplify the overwhelming nature of this process, Insurify has compiled a list of Virginia insurance companies with the most cost-effective rates for drivers with a DUI.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$109
|Clearcover
|$122
|Elephant
|$141
|National General
|$144
|GAINSCO
|$146
|Travelers
|$158
|Stillwater
|$158
|Safeco
|$159
|SafeAuto
|$160
|Liberty Mutual
|$162
|Bristol West
|$196
|Direct Auto
|$203
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$204
|Nationwide
|$205
|Kemper Specialty
|$208
|Mercury
|$216
|Dairyland
|$224
|State Auto
|$233
|AssuranceAmerica
|$252
|The General
|$308
SR-22 Insurance in Virginia
The completion of an SR-22 insurance certification ensures that an individual whose driver’s license was suspended meets the state’s requirements for auto insurance before legally driving again. The following insurance companies offer this SR-22 certification process for Virginia drivers.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Virginia
No driver sets out to cause an accident, especially because at-fault accidents almost always increase rates. For drivers without accident forgiveness coverage, some insurance discounts are available and often necessary for lowering costs in the aftermath of an accident. The following companies have the best rates for Virginia drivers with one at-fault accident.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$77
|Progressive
|$130
|Kemper Preferred
|$135
|Travelers
|$144
|Elephant
|$160
|SafeAuto
|$166
|GAINSCO
|$178
|Safeco
|$178
|Nationwide
|$190
|Stillwater
|$208
|Clearcover
|$211
|National General
|$218
|Liberty Mutual
|$222
|Bristol West
|$229
|State Auto
|$244
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$252
|AssuranceAmerica
|$264
|Direct Auto
|$270
|Kemper Speciality
|$286
|Mercury
|$293
|Dairyland
|$293
|The General
|$367
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Virginia
Even one speeding ticket increases insurance costs for drivers, and rates continue to rise depending on the total number of speeding ticket violations and how many miles per hour over the speed limit they were driving. Discount programs may help reduce costs, and the insurance providers below have the best rates for Virginia drivers with one speeding ticket.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$80
|State Auto
|$80
|Progressive
|$137
|Elephant
|$152
|Kemper Preferred
|$155
|Travelers
|$162
|Safeco
|$178
|Stillwater
|$180
|GAINSCO
|$182
|Clearcover
|$187
|Nationwide
|$187
|National General
|$192
|SafeAuto
|$203
|Bristol West
|$211
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$215
|Liberty Mutual
|$222
|Direct Auto
|$247
|Kemper Speciality
|$260
|AssuranceAmerica
|$261
|Dairyland
|$271
|Mercury
|$275
|The General
|$342
Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit history can also be a factor that plays into your car insurance costs. That’s because drivers with excellent credit tend to account for fewer paid claims than drivers with a bad credit history. Below are the average monthly quotes for drivers with excellent, good, average, and poor credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$165
|Good
|$176
|Average
|$205
|Poor
|$255
Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance generally costs more for Virginia drivers under 40, with companies considering less experienced, young drivers at a higher risk for accidents and violations. Teen drivers are often charged quite a bit more than the national average for auto insurance, and new drivers must follow additional restrictions and guidelines. Find the best rates for any age below.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$357
|Under 25
|$286
|20s
|$225
|30s
|$166
|40s
|$170
|50s
|$155
|60s
|$134
|70s
|$137
|80+
|$145
Car Insurance Rates in Virginia Cities
Auto insurance rates inevitably vary depending on a driver’s location within the state. By reviewing the data of Virginia’s major cities, Insurify has found the cheapest costs in each area. Check out the chart below to see where you can find low rates, whether you’re in Virginia Beach, Richmond, Roanoke, or elsewhere.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Richmond
|$108
|Virginia Beach
|$194
|Norfolk
|$222
|Newport News
|$199
|Alexandria
|$202
|Chesapeake
|$195
|Henrico
|$187
|Hampton
|$207
|Woodbridge
|$222
|Roanoke
|$151
|Arlington
|$177
|Fredericksburg
|$189
|Portsmouth
|$204
|Lynchburg
|$146
|Petersburg
|$180
|Manassas
|$193
|Fairfax
|$195
|Suffolk
|$182
|Charlottesville
|$138
|Falls Church
|$191
Virginia Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Virginia is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Virginia will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Virginia.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Virginia DMV Information
Virginia DMVs offer a number of driver and ID services, vehicle services, and commercial services. Online services available include appointment scheduling, renewal of vehicle registration, driver’s license renewal and replacement, recording an address change, reporting a vehicle being sold or traded, and purchasing license plates.
New Virginia residents have 60 days to obtain a valid Virginia driver’s license, and commercial drivers have 30 days to obtain a Virginia commercial driver’s license. Additionally, new residents need to meet other requirements related to vehicle safety inspection, emission inspection standards, insurance requirements, vehicle titles, license plates, and more.
Public Transportation in Virginia
Public transportation resources and services in Virginia include commuter assistance services, a public transit service locator, bus routes, and passenger rail services via Amtrak. The Virginia Railway Express is available from the suburbs of Northern Virginia to Alexandria, Crystal City, and downtown Washington, D.C. More information can be found on official Virginia websites.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Virginia
Be sure to solidify what type of coverage is best for you before searching for an insurance company. Since insurance rates fluctuate over time and vary based on a number of factors in and out of a driver’s control, the best practice for finding cheap rates is to compare costs between companies before purchasing or renewing auto insurance.
Insurify makes the quote comparison process painless and quick, providing all the information you need in one place.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia
The state’s minimum auto insurance requirements include bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, as well as $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. Car insurance is not technically required in Virginia, but uninsured motorists are required to pay a fee of $500 to the Virginia DMV.
The most cost-effective car insurance company varies for every driver, depending on driving history and the amount of coverage needed. Insurify allows users to compare quotes fitting their personalized needs in minutes.
Costs in the state will vary based on location, driving history, driver profiles, insurance history, types of coverage, and more. Though rates fluctuate over time, Insurify found that Metromile currently has the cheapest average monthly quote in Virginia at $69, with the remaining options ranging from $111 to $281.
Virginia rates increase when drivers have accidents or incidents, including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.
No, it is not required in Virginia.
Insurify Insights
How Virginia Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Virginia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Virginia
#5
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#5
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#17
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#12
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Virginia is the #7 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #7
- Percent of drivers in Virginia with an accident: 10.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Virginia is the #17 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #17
- Percent of drivers in Virginia with a DUI: 1.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Virginia is the #3 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #3
- Percent of drivers in Virginia with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Virginia is the #5 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #5
- Percent of drivers in Virginia with a rude driving violation: 2.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Virginia is the #5 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #5
- Percent of drivers in Virginia with a speeding ticket: 11.9%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Virginia is the #1 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #1
- Percent of drivers in Virginia with a failure to yield violation: 0.5%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
- Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022