Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia (2022)

Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterVirginia

November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Virginia

Virginia auto insurance costs vary based on a number of factors related to location, each individual driver, and the insurance providers. Driver accident history involving any past DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents is considered by auto insurance companies, in addition to the driver location, profile, background, age, and marital status.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Virginia is $207 per month, or $2,485 annually.

  • Metromile is the cheapest provider we found in Virginia, with average premiums of $69 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Virginia

How much is car insurance in Virginia?

The average cost of car insurance in Virginia is $207 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

There are plenty of options for affordable car insurance in the state of Virginia. Insurify has made a list of the best cheap car insurance available in the state. Metromile offers the cheapest auto insurance coverage for Virginia drivers, with an average monthly rate of just $69. The remaining options range from $111 with State Auto to $281 with The General.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$69
State Auto$111
Progressive$115
Kemper Preferred$118
Elephant$129
Travelers$131
Safeco$141
Clearcover$147
National General$160
Nationwide$160
GAINSCO$160
Midvale Home & Auto$166
Bristol West$176
SafeAuto$176
Liberty Mutual$191
Stillwater$192
Mercury$197
Direct Auto$204
AssuranceAmerica$208
Kemper Speciality$210
Dairyland$233
The General$281
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Virginia

Liability coverage is an auto insurance policy that provides drivers with extra protection if they cause a car accident. Required in most states, minimum liability insurance includes both bodily injury liability and property damage liability as the minimum coverage to aid in paying costs associated with an accident, including medical expenses and property damage.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$44
State Auto$61
Kemper Preferred$67
Progressive$74
Safeco$82
Stillwater$84
Travelers$88
GAINSCO$92
Elephant$99
National General$106
Clearcover$110
Midvale Home & Auto$111
SafeAuto$122
Mercury$124
Bristol West$124
Liberty Mutual$133
Kemper Speciality$134
Dairyland$141
Direct Auto$145
Nationwide$145
AssuranceAmerica$146
The General$207
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Virginia

Full-coverage car insurance is a coverage policy that combines comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and liability insurance This policy provides holistic coverage and prevents drivers from being underinsured. Coverage limits and deductibles will vary. Below is a table with the cheapest rates from the best car insurance companies in Virginia.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$76
Kemper Preferred$127
State Auto$128
Progressive$137
Travelers$141
Elephant$144
Safeco$159
Nationwide$164
Clearcover$166
Midvale Home & Auto$181
SafeAuto$189
GAINSCO$197
Stillwater$198
Bristol West$202
National General$204
Liberty Mutual$218
Mercury$233
Direct Auto$238
AssuranceAmerica$246
Kemper Speciality$253
Dairyland$288
The General$324
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Virginia

Based on Insurify’s comprehensive Insurify Composite Score, the following chart shows the top-rated auto insurance providers in Virginia, alongside their corresponding monthly average rates.

Car Insurance CompanyICSAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$147
Liberty Mutual82$191
National General58$160
Nationwide89$160
Safeco86$141
State Auto76$111
Travelers80$131
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving history impacts car insurance premiums and rates. Drivers with any accident history often pay higher auto insurance rates than those with a clean driving record. Insurify has determined the best rates for drivers with no recorded violations, as well as those with at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs in their driving history.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Virginia

The most foolproof methodology for preventing an increase in your annual premium is to maintain a clean driving record free of any moving violations, accidents, and crimes. Insurance providers view drivers with clean records as reliable and provide them with more affordable rates. Below is a table containing the average quotes for qualified good drivers in Virginia.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$62
Kemper Preferred$108
Progressive$108
State Auto$111
Elephant$117
Travelers$121
Safeco$125
Clearcover$132
Midvale Home & Auto$139
National General$140
Nationwide$146
GAINSCO$152
Bristol West$156
Mercury$160
SafeAuto$169
Liberty Mutual$179
Direct Auto$181
AssuranceAmerica$184
Kemper Specialty$185
Stillwater$190
Dairyland$212
The General$246
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Virginia

Insurance rates increase for at least several years after a driver is charged with a DUI, and the individual becomes responsible for other fees and filings before getting back on the road. To simplify the overwhelming nature of this process, Insurify has compiled a list of Virginia insurance companies with the most cost-effective rates for drivers with a DUI.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$109
Clearcover$122
Elephant$141
National General$144
GAINSCO$146
Travelers$158
Stillwater$158
Safeco$159
SafeAuto$160
Liberty Mutual$162
Bristol West$196
Direct Auto$203
Midvale Home & Auto$204
Nationwide$205
Kemper Specialty$208
Mercury$216
Dairyland$224
State Auto$233
AssuranceAmerica$252
The General$308
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in Virginia

The completion of an SR-22 insurance certification ensures that an individual whose driver’s license was suspended meets the state’s requirements for auto insurance before legally driving again. The following insurance companies offer this SR-22 certification process for Virginia drivers.

Ameriprise
Brethren Mutual
Consumers Insurance
Dairyland
Direct Auto
Esurance
Farm Bureau Financial Services
Farmers
Foremost
GAINSCO
GEICO
Grange
Mendota
Mercury
National General
SafeAuto
Safeco
Stillwater
The General
Titan
Victoria
Acceptance
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Virginia

No driver sets out to cause an accident, especially because at-fault accidents almost always increase rates. For drivers without accident forgiveness coverage, some insurance discounts are available and often necessary for lowering costs in the aftermath of an accident. The following companies have the best rates for Virginia drivers with one at-fault accident.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$77
Progressive$130
Kemper Preferred$135
Travelers$144
Elephant$160
SafeAuto$166
GAINSCO$178
Safeco$178
Nationwide$190
Stillwater$208
Clearcover$211
National General$218
Liberty Mutual$222
Bristol West$229
State Auto$244
Midvale Home & Auto$252
AssuranceAmerica$264
Direct Auto$270
Kemper Speciality$286
Mercury$293
Dairyland$293
The General$367
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Virginia

Even one speeding ticket increases insurance costs for drivers, and rates continue to rise depending on the total number of speeding ticket violations and how many miles per hour over the speed limit they were driving. Discount programs may help reduce costs, and the insurance providers below have the best rates for Virginia drivers with one speeding ticket.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Metromile$80
State Auto$80
Progressive$137
Elephant$152
Kemper Preferred$155
Travelers$162
Safeco$178
Stillwater$180
GAINSCO$182
Clearcover$187
Nationwide$187
National General$192
SafeAuto$203
Bristol West$211
Midvale Home & Auto$215
Liberty Mutual$222
Direct Auto$247
Kemper Speciality$260
AssuranceAmerica$261
Dairyland$271
Mercury$275
The General$342
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit history can also be a factor that plays into your car insurance costs. That’s because drivers with excellent credit tend to account for fewer paid claims than drivers with a bad credit history. Below are the average monthly quotes for drivers with excellent, good, average, and poor credit scores.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$165
Good$176
Average$205
Poor$255
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Virginia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Insurance generally costs more for Virginia drivers under 40, with companies considering less experienced, young drivers at a higher risk for accidents and violations. Teen drivers are often charged quite a bit more than the national average for auto insurance, and new drivers must follow additional restrictions and guidelines. Find the best rates for any age below.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$357
Under 25$286
20s$225
30s$166
40s$170
50s$155
60s$134
70s$137
80+$145
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Virginia Cities

Auto insurance rates inevitably vary depending on a driver’s location within the state. By reviewing the data of Virginia’s major cities, Insurify has found the cheapest costs in each area. Check out the chart below to see where you can find low rates, whether you’re in Virginia Beach, Richmond, Roanoke, or elsewhere.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Richmond$108
Virginia Beach$194
Norfolk$222
Newport News$199
Alexandria$202
Chesapeake$195
Henrico$187
Hampton$207
Woodbridge$222
Roanoke$151
Arlington$177
Fredericksburg$189
Portsmouth$204
Lynchburg$146
Petersburg$180
Manassas$193
Fairfax$195
Suffolk$182
Charlottesville$138
Falls Church$191
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Virginia Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Virginia is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Virginia will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Virginia.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia

Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Virginia DMV Information

Virginia DMVs offer a number of driver and ID services, vehicle services, and commercial services. Online services available include appointment scheduling, renewal of vehicle registration, driver’s license renewal and replacement, recording an address change, reporting a vehicle being sold or traded, and purchasing license plates.

New Virginia residents have 60 days to obtain a valid Virginia driver’s license, and commercial drivers have 30 days to obtain a Virginia commercial driver’s license. Additionally, new residents need to meet other requirements related to vehicle safety inspection, emission inspection standards, insurance requirements, vehicle titles, license plates, and more.

Public Transportation in Virginia

Public transportation resources and services in Virginia include commuter assistance services, a public transit service locator, bus routes, and passenger rail services via Amtrak. The Virginia Railway Express is available from the suburbs of Northern Virginia to Alexandria, Crystal City, and downtown Washington, D.C. More information can be found on official Virginia websites.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Virginia

Be sure to solidify what type of coverage is best for you before searching for an insurance company. Since insurance rates fluctuate over time and vary based on a number of factors in and out of a driver’s control, the best practice for finding cheap rates is to compare costs between companies before purchasing or renewing auto insurance.

Insurify makes the quote comparison process painless and quick, providing all the information you need in one place.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia

  • The state’s minimum auto insurance requirements include bodily injury liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident, as well as $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. Car insurance is not technically required in Virginia, but uninsured motorists are required to pay a fee of $500 to the Virginia DMV.

  • The most cost-effective car insurance company varies for every driver, depending on driving history and the amount of coverage needed. Insurify allows users to compare quotes fitting their personalized needs in minutes.

  • Costs in the state will vary based on location, driving history, driver profiles, insurance history, types of coverage, and more. Though rates fluctuate over time, Insurify found that Metromile currently has the cheapest average monthly quote in Virginia at $69, with the remaining options ranging from $111 to $281.

  • Virginia rates increase when drivers have accidents or incidents, including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs.

  • No, it is not required in Virginia.

Insurify Insights

How Virginia Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Virginia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Virginia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Virginia

#5

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#5

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#17

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#12

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Virginia is the #7 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #7
    • Percent of drivers in Virginia with an accident: 10.2%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Virginia is the #17 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #17
    • Percent of drivers in Virginia with a DUI: 1.7%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Virginia is the #3 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #3
    • Percent of drivers in Virginia with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Virginia is the #5 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #5
    • Percent of drivers in Virginia with a rude driving violation: 2.6%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Virginia is the #5 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #5
    • Percent of drivers in Virginia with a speeding ticket: 11.9%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Virginia is the #1 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #1
    • Percent of drivers in Virginia with a failure to yield violation: 0.5%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
