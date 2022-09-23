Is temporary car insurance available in Virginia?

Most reputable car insurance companies don’t allow drivers to purchase policies for shorter than a six-month term. Insurers may worry that shorter terms increase the likelihood of a driver having a lapse in coverage. Additionally, renewing or finding new insurance every few months might be inconvenient for most drivers, which is why many insurers don’t offer it.

The only reputable company that currently offers temporary insurance is Hugo, a relatively new entrant to the field. Since 2021, Hugo has allowed policyholders to purchase insurance for as little as three days. Hugo customers can also pause their policies without a fee. Hugo is currently available in only 13 states, including Virginia. But Hugo isn’t for everyone. You won’t be able to use it if you’ve financed or leased your car, and have to carry continuous full coverage.

But you have other options if you’re looking for temporary insurance in Virginia. Depending on your situation, you can purchase non-owner insurance, cancel a policy early, or purchase rental car insurance if you’re looking for short-term coverage.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Virginia Liability policies start at $40 per month Enter your ZIP code View My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Getting non-owner car insurance in Virginia

You can purchase a non-owner car insurance policy if you frequently drive a car that you don’t own. For instance, maybe you’re borrowing a friend’s car for a couple weeks and need temporary coverage.

Most standard non-owner insurance policies include bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. If you get in an at-fault car accident, non-owner car insurance covers the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs, which can quickly add up.

Non-owner insurance is optional and aimed at drivers who don’t own cars. Typically, non-owner car insurance is liability-only coverage at state minimums, which means it’s often cheaper than most standard auto insurance policies. Rates can still vary based on several factors, including your age, amount of coverage, ZIP code, vehicle, driving history, and more.[1]

The exact details of non-owner policies vary from company to company. For example, State Farm offers “Personal Mobility Insurance,” which covers policyholders who drive cars they don’t own, as well as rideshares, car rentals, and other means of getting around, like bikes.

Important Information A non-owner policy is a good option for drivers who frequently borrow cars from friends or rent cars on a regular basis. You might not need this kind of policy if you’re borrowing a family member’s car. Standard policies usually cover family members of those named on the policy. If a friend extends permissive use to you, that means they grant you the right to drive their car. Some car insurance companies cover drivers under permissive use. In that case, you also won’t need non-owner car insurance.

Canceling your policy early in Virginia

If you need car insurance for less than six months, you can always purchase a standard policy and cancel it before the end of the term. Most car insurance companies require you to call your insurance agent to cancel your policy, though it’s occasionally possible to cancel online. Visit your insurer’s official site to see what steps you need to take to cancel your policy.

Cancellation terms vary from company to company. In many cases, you’ll face an early termination fee or have to pay a percentage of your remaining monthly premiums. This fee is still often cheaper than paying for the rest of your policy term in full. Ask your agent about any fees beforehand.[2]

If you plan on driving your vehicle after you cancel your insurance policy, be sure to line up your next policy right away. Driving without insurance in Virginia can result in a fine of $500 and make it harder to get approved for a policy in the future. You should have your next policy lined up before canceling your current one.

Getting car insurance for a rental car in Virginia

Drivers who are renting a car can purchase rental car insurance to cover them for the duration of the rental. In some cases, you can get rental car insurance through the credit card you use to book the rental, but check your terms closely or call your credit card issuer to make sure you’re adequately covered.

If you already have car insurance for your own vehicle, that coverage will usually extend to any rental cars you drive. Your same coverages will apply, so if you don’t have comprehensive coverage or collision coverage on your own vehicle, you won’t have those coverages when driving a rental car either.[3]

You can even purchase coverage right at the rental car counter when you pick up your rental. Technically, this coverage is a collision damage waiver, which limits your liability in the event of a covered accident. Again, this coverage may be available through your credit card. Check your card issuer’s benefits document for a better idea of what’s covered.