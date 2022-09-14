Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Drivers in Newport News can expect to pay an overall average of $148 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Virginia’s average of $134 and lower than the national average of $154 per month.
Newport News’ location on a peninsula north of Virginia Beach makes it vulnerable to hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, and flash floods. And as the commonwealth’s fifth-largest city, Newport News’ population density increases the risk of traffic accidents. The factors likely contribute to the city’s higher-than-average cost of car insurance.
Minimum-coverage car insurance averages $109 per month in Newport News. But comparing quotes from multiple insurers could help you find even lower rates.
Quick Facts
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Newport News residents.
Virginia is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Insurers in Virginia can use your credit history when determining your rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Newport News
Car insurance premiums vary based on factors like your driving record, coverage needs, and age.
The best car insurance companies in Newport News offer a range of discounts, coverage options, and bundling options, but not all of them will be ideal for your unique needs. By comparing policy prices alongside factors like customer satisfaction ratings, financial strength, and claims processes, you can find the best car insurance company for your specific situation and lifestyle needs.
Here are some companies offering low-cost coverage for Newport News drivers. Insurify based these rates on state-level premium data.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$65/mo
Virginia residents will be pleased to discover Old Dominion is one of the 26 states in which Auto-Owners writes policies. The century-old insurer has the lowest rates in Newport News and only uses independent agents. Drivers searching for cheap, basic coverage options will find Auto-Owners far below the state average rates.
Pros
Cheapest car insurance rates in Newport News
Lower-than-average National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index score
Cons
Fewer non-bundling discounts than some competitors
Limited range of available optional coverages compared to some competitors
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$40/mo
Full Coverage
$66/mo
Newport News has an award-winning public school system with tens of thousands of students, so it makes sense that parents consider a State Farm policy for their families.
It has one of the lowest rates for liability-only and full-coverage insurance, rates that drivers can potentially lower with family-focused discounts like the Steer Clear program for drivers younger than 25, Good Student Discount, and Student Away at School Discount.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Rideshare coverage available
Cons
Accident forgiveness not available
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$89/mo
Virginia has 27 military installations, including Fort Eustis in Newport News. USAA is the best option for military members and their families, as it offers affordable premiums and excellent customer service. It regularly scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study and has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Pros
Reliable and affordable
Offers investing, banking, and retirement solutions to its members
Cons
Only available to active military, veterans, and their families
Customer service not available 24/7
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Newport News
Various factors influence your car insurance rates, like marital status, location, driving record, gender, and age. Here are a few ways to save money on car insurance in Newport News:
Compare quotes. Shop around and compare rates from at least three different car insurance companies before choosing a policy. Every insurer weighs rating factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. You’ll want to be sure you can afford it if you need to file a claim.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Newport News: Auto-Owners
All insurance companies must provide liability car insurance that includes the body injury and property damage coverage required by state law. It’s cheaper than full coverage because it only pays for the damage or injuries you cause another person or property. It doesn’t pay out money to repair your own vehicle or pay for your medical expenses.
Liability-only coverage costs an average of $109 in Newport News. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only coverage in Newport News.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Newport News: Auto-Owners
The average car insurance rates for full-coverage car insurance will be more expensive than a liability-only policy because it provides a greater range of coverage. Full coverage includes collision and comprehensive coverage in addition to liability, which pays for damages to your car and injured passengers.
Newport News drivers pay a monthly average of $187 for full-coverage car insurance.
Car insurance requirements in Virginia
Virginia is an at-fault state, which means that the driver who caused the accident is responsible for paying for the injuries to people or damage to property that they hit. Virginia, like most states, requires that all drivers maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance to cover these injuries and damages.
The table below shows the current minimum liability coverage required for Virginia drivers through Dec. 31, 2024. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles mentions that this coverage limit will change for all policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025.
The new minimum coverage levels required by state law will be:
Bodily liability: $50,000 for injury or death per person and $100,000 for injury or death of two or more people.
Gap insurance pays the difference between your loan balance and insurance settlement if your insurance company totals your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Newport News drivers should be aware that causing a fender-bender, getting pulled over in a speed radar zone, and getting a DUI conviction can raise your rates. All these types of moving violations either cause damage or have an increased likelihood of causing damage, so insurers raise rates to account for the increased cost.
Avoid at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs to keep your car insurance rates low. The table below highlights the most affordable insurers for drivers with certain incidents on their driving record.
Average cost of car insurance by age
Teenagers have high car insurance rates because they’re more likely to get into an accident.[2] Middle-aged adults receive lower rates as they near age 35 due to their driving knowledge and over a decade of valuable experience. Older adults see these low rates increase around age 70 as physical and cognitive issues increase their likelihood of being in an accident.[3]
This table shows how Virginia auto insurance rates vary by age in Newport News.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$330
20s
$226
30s
$164
40s
$148
50s
$129
60s
$120
70s
$124
Newport News car insurance quotes by credit tier
Even your credit rating can affect your car insurance rates since the state of Virginia allows insurers to consider credit history when setting premiums. There’s no firm discount set for rates, but you’re more likely to get a good deal with an excellent or good credit score compared to a poor credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Newport News car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Newport News.
How much is car insurance in Newport News?
The average cost of car insurance in Newport News is $148 per month.
Newport News drivers pay $109 per month for liability coverage and $187 for full-coverage car insurance on average. Your exact car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Newport News?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability car insurance in Newport News, at $39 per month. State Farm is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $40. The third-cheapest insurer, GEICO, has a liability-only rate of $54 per month.
Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in Newport News?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Newport News, with a Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Auto-Owners.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
