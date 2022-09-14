>Car Insurance>Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Newport News, Virginia (2023)

Newport News drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Auto-Owners, with liability-only rates of $39 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Drivers in Newport News can expect to pay an overall average of $148 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Virginia’s average of $134 and lower than the national average of $154 per month.

Newport News’ location on a peninsula north of Virginia Beach makes it vulnerable to hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, and flash floods. And as the commonwealth’s fifth-largest city, Newport News’ population density increases the risk of traffic accidents. The factors likely contribute to the city’s higher-than-average cost of car insurance.

Minimum-coverage car insurance averages $109 per month in Newport News. But comparing quotes from multiple insurers could help you find even lower rates.

Quick Facts

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Newport News residents.

  • Virginia is an at-fault state for car insurance.

  • Insurers in Virginia can use your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Newport News

Car insurance premiums vary based on factors like your driving record, coverage needs, and age.

The best car insurance companies in Newport News offer a range of discounts, coverage options, and bundling options, but not all of them will be ideal for your unique needs. By comparing policy prices alongside factors like customer satisfaction ratings, financial strength, and claims processes, you can find the best car insurance company for your specific situation and lifestyle needs.

Here are some companies offering low-cost coverage for Newport News drivers. Insurify based these rates on state-level premium data.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$59$35Cheap rates
State Farm4.4$60$36Families
USAA4.3$81$49Active military, veterans, and their families
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$65/mo

Virginia residents will be pleased to discover Old Dominion is one of the 26 states in which Auto-Owners writes policies. The century-old insurer has the lowest rates in Newport News and only uses independent agents. Drivers searching for cheap, basic coverage options will find Auto-Owners far below the state average rates.

Pros

  • Cheapest car insurance rates in Newport News

  • Lower-than-average National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index score

Cons

  • Fewer non-bundling discounts than some competitors

  • Limited range of available optional coverages compared to some competitors

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

Best insurer for families: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo

Newport News has an award-winning public school system with tens of thousands of students, so it makes sense that parents consider a State Farm policy for their families.

It has one of the lowest rates for liability-only and full-coverage insurance, rates that drivers can potentially lower with family-focused discounts like the Steer Clear program for drivers younger than 25, Good Student Discount, and Student Away at School Discount.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Rideshare coverage available

Cons

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for active-duty military, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$89/mo

Virginia has 27 military installations, including Fort Eustis in Newport News. USAA is the best option for military members and their families, as it offers affordable premiums and excellent customer service. It regularly scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study and has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Pros

  • Reliable and affordable

  • Offers investing, banking, and retirement solutions to its members

Cons

  • Only available to active military, veterans, and their families

  • Customer service not available 24/7

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Newport News

Various factors influence your car insurance rates, like marital status, location, driving record, gender, and age. Here are a few ways to save money on car insurance in Newport News:

  • Compare quotes. Shop around and compare rates from at least three different car insurance companies before choosing a policy. Every insurer weighs rating factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

  • Apply for discounts. Insurance companies usually offer various discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. You can save on coverage if you bundle your car insurance with homeowners or renters insurance.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records pay the cheapest premiums. Drive defensively and avoid speeding.

  • Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. You’ll want to be sure you can afford it if you need to file a claim.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Newport News: Auto-Owners

All insurance companies must provide liability car insurance that includes the body injury and property damage coverage required by state law. It’s cheaper than full coverage because it only pays for the damage or injuries you cause another person or property. It doesn’t pay out money to repair your own vehicle or pay for your medical expenses.

Liability-only coverage costs an average of $109 in Newport News. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only coverage in Newport News.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners39
State Farm40
GEICO54
USAA54
Chubb59
Erie62
Safeco66
Mercury70
Nationwide70
State Auto70
Clearcover72
Midvale Home & Auto77
Allstate84
Liberty Mutual88
Elephant91
Progressive91
AssuranceAmerica102
Dairyland102
National General106
Direct Auto107
GAINSCO109
Travelers113
CSAA141
Bristol West155
The General171
Foremost200
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Newport News: Auto-Owners

The average car insurance rates for full-coverage car insurance will be more expensive than a liability-only policy because it provides a greater range of coverage. Full coverage includes collision and comprehensive coverage in addition to liability, which pays for damages to your car and injured passengers.

Newport News drivers pay a monthly average of $187 for full-coverage car insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners65
State Farm66
GEICO89
USAA89
Chubb98
Erie102
Clearcover109
Nationwide112
Safeco124
Midvale Home & Auto126
Mercury128
Allstate139
Travelers145
Elephant147
State Auto154
Direct Auto157
Liberty Mutual159
AssuranceAmerica167
Progressive171
National General203
Dairyland218
CSAA220
GAINSCO245
The General285
Bristol West298
Foremost356
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Newport News car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 32%
Save 7%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia is an at-fault state, which means that the driver who caused the accident is responsible for paying for the injuries to people or damage to property that they hit. Virginia, like most states, requires that all drivers maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance to cover these injuries and damages.

The table below shows the current minimum liability coverage required for Virginia drivers through Dec. 31, 2024. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles mentions that this coverage limit will change for all policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

The new minimum coverage levels required by state law will be:

  • Bodily liability: $50,000 for injury or death per person and $100,000 for injury or death of two or more people.

  • Property damage: $25,000 per accident.[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

You might also consider additional optional insurance for greater coverage, like:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your vehicle’s damage when it collides with an object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for your vehicle’s damage from instances other than collisions.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for accident-related damages caused by drivers with zero or insufficient insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for you and your passenger’s medical and funeral costs incurred from an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance pays the difference between your loan balance and insurance settlement if your insurance company totals your vehicle.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Newport News drivers should be aware that causing a fender-bender, getting pulled over in a speed radar zone, and getting a DUI conviction can raise your rates. All these types of moving violations either cause damage or have an increased likelihood of causing damage, so insurers raise rates to account for the increased cost.

Avoid at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs to keep your car insurance rates low. The table below highlights the most affordable insurers for drivers with certain incidents on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners35545664
State Farm36555765
GEICO49757788
USAA49757788
Chubb54828496
Erie568689101
Safeco609194108
Mercury6497100114
Nationwide6497100114
State Auto6497100114
Clearcover65100103117
Midvale Home & Auto70107110126
Allstate76116120137
Liberty Mutual80122126144
Elephant83126130148
Progressive83126130148
AssuranceAmerica93141146166
Dairyland93141146166
National General96147152173
Direct Auto97148153174
GAINSCO99151156178
Travelers103156162184
CSAA128195202230
Bristol West141215222253
The General155237245279
Foremost182277286326
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teenagers have high car insurance rates because they’re more likely to get into an accident.[2] Middle-aged adults receive lower rates as they near age 35 due to their driving knowledge and over a decade of valuable experience. Older adults see these low rates increase around age 70 as physical and cognitive issues increase their likelihood of being in an accident.[3]

This table shows how Virginia auto insurance rates vary by age in Newport News.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$330
20s$226
30s$164
40s$148
50s$129
60s$120
70s$124
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Newport News car insurance quotes by credit tier

Even your credit rating can affect your car insurance rates since the state of Virginia allows insurers to consider credit history when setting premiums. There’s no firm discount set for rates, but you’re more likely to get a good deal with an excellent or good credit score compared to a poor credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Newport News car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Newport News.

  • How much is car insurance in Newport News?

    The average cost of car insurance in Newport News is $148 per month.

    Newport News drivers pay $109 per month for liability coverage and $187 for full-coverage car insurance on average. Your exact car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Newport News?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability car insurance in Newport News, at $39 per month. State Farm is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $40. The third-cheapest insurer, GEICO, has a liability-only rate of $54 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Newport News?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Newport News, with a Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Auto-Owners.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements." Accessed October 24, 2023
  2. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers." Accessed October 24, 2023
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older Drivers." Accessed October 24, 2023
